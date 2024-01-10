»

(Lien direct) CORPSEVORE (Death/Grind, France) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 2 février de son premier EP Feed The Plague. Tracklist :



1. If Slaughterhouses Had Glass Walls...

2. Feed The Plague

3. Cognitive Dissonance

4. Fur Bitch

5. Horn Impaled

6. Meat Is Murder, Milk Is Rape

7. Greedhouse Effect

8. A.H.A.B. (All Hunters Are Bastards)

9. Just Another Stun Gun Failure

10. Science Without Conscience



