chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
87 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Neurectomy
 Neurectomy - Overwrought (C)
Par Keyser		   
Burial
 Burial - Relinquished Souls (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Les news du 7 Janvier 2024
 Les news du 7 Janvier 2024 ... (N)
Par Funky Globe		   
Les news du 8 Janvier 2024
 Les news du 8 Janvier 2024 ... (N)
Par Sagamore		   
Autopsy
 Autopsy - Ashes, Organs, Bl... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Ancestral Blood
 Ancestral Blood - Forgotten... (C)
Par Niightwanderer		   
Dehumanizing Encephalectomy
 Dehumanizing Encephalectomy... (C)
Par Seb`		   
Manetheren
 Manetheren - The End (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Guts
 Guts - Decay (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Gravesend
 Gravesend - Gowanus Death S... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Afterbirth
 Afterbirth - In But Not Of (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Suicide Circle
 Suicide Circle - Bukkake of... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Brasier
 Brasier - Le brasier (EP) (C)
Par Stockwel		   
Les news du 6 Janvier 2024
 Les news du 6 Janvier 2024 ... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Mgla
 Mgla - Age Of Excuse (C)
Par Billy S.		   
Venefixion
 Venefixion - A Sigh From Below (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
The Bleeding
 The Bleeding - Monokrator (C)
Par Niktareum		   

Les news du 11 Janvier 2024

News
Les news du 11 Janvier 2024 Moon Incarnate - Drakon - Aardvark - Stoned Void - Karnak Seti - Immortal Fate - Ponte del Diavolo - Bliss-Illusion
»
(Lien direct)
MOON INCARNATE (Doom/Death, Allemagne) sortira son premier full-length Hymns to the Moon le 22 mars via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Hymn To The Moon
2. The Tempest
3. A Knight's Death
4. Nemesis
5. A Graveyard In My Soul
6. Minotaur
7. The Kraken

»
(Lien direct)
DRAKON (Black Metal, Russie) sortira son nouvel opus Thunderdome le 18 janvier sur Sleaszy Rider. Tracklist :

1. Gold
2. Filth
3. Falsity
4. Abomination of Desolation
5. Salt and Blood
6. Gog and Magog
7. Image of Agni
8. Foreverness

»
(Lien direct)
AARDVARK (Heavy Metal, Australie) sortira son premier longue-durée Tough Love le 15 mars chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Ankh
2. Tough Love
3. Don't Call Me a Liar
4. Fire
5. Destructor
6. Fight Back
7. Killer
8. The Dream is Nearly Over
9. Too Old to Cry

»
(Lien direct)
STONED VOID (Stoner/Doom Metal/Psychedelic Rock, France) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Fucking Love" tiré de son dernier album Throbbing Rhythm of the Doldrums (2022).

»
(Lien direct)
KARNAK SETI (Melodic Thrash/Death, Portugal) a dévoilé le morceau "I Breathe the End" qui ouvre son nouvel EP Restos qui arrive demain en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. I Breathe the End
2. Restos
3. In Loom
4. Down Beneath

»
(Lien direct)
IMMORTAL FATE (Death Metal, USA) vient de rééditer sa démo Faceless Burial via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

"Faceless Burial" (7"EP/Demo '92)
1. Question of Existence
2. Lingering Torture
3. Confession
4. Faceless Burial
"Live at KZSU Radio Show" (13.01.1993)
5. Love Battery
6. El Padrino
7. Healer
8. Confession

»
(Lien direct)
PONTE DEL DIAVOLO (Black/Doom/Darkwave, Italie) sortira son premier long-format Fire Blades from the Tomb le 16 février sur Season of Mist. Tracklist :

1. Demone (5:00)
2. Covenant (6:56)
3. Red As The Sex Of She Who Lives In Death (6:20)
4. La Razza (8:03)
5. Nocturnal Veil (5:17)
6. Zero (5:26)
7. The Weeping Song (5:33)
Total: 42:35

»
(Lien direct)
BLISS-ILLUSION (Post-Black/Folk, Chine) a mis en ligne une documentaire retraçant son concert à Pékin du 16 décembre dernier pendant lequel le groupe a partagé la scène avec le projet parallèle de son leader, Tassi, et a joué l'ensemble de son répertoire dont des morceaux encore inédits.
Thrasho Keyser
11 Janvier 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Cryptworm
Oozing Radioactive Vomition
Lire la chronique
Helfró
T​á​lgr​ö​f
Lire la chronique
Thecodontion / Ceremented
Thecodontion / Ceremented (...
Lire la chronique
Surgery
Living Dead
Lire la chronique
Neurectomy
Overwrought
Lire la chronique
Autopsy
Ashes, Organs, Blood And Cr...
Lire la chronique
Dehumanizing Encephalectomy
Sacrosanctity of Human Exte...
Lire la chronique
Guts
Decay
Lire la chronique
Suicide Circle
Bukkake of Souls
Lire la chronique
Afterbirth
In But Not Of
Lire la chronique
Eternal Evil
The Gates Beyond Mortality
Lire la chronique
The Bleeding
Monokrator
Lire la chronique
Sulphur Aeon
Seven Crowns and Seven Seals
Lire la chronique
Disgorged Foetus
Obscene Utter Gore Annihila...
Lire la chronique
Grind-O-Matic
Dés - Astres (Split-CD)
Lire la chronique
Vastum
Inward To Gethsemane
Lire la chronique
Convocation
No Dawn for the Caliginous ...
Lire la chronique
Orgasm 666
Blood Vagina Angel
Lire la chronique
Max Enix
Far From Home
Lire la chronique
On Thorns I Lay
On Thorns I Lay
Lire la chronique
Cratophane
Cratophane
Lire la chronique
Sorcerer
Reign of the Reaper
Lire la chronique
Brasier
Le brasier (EP)
Lire la chronique
Regnum Tenebrarum
Légendes noires (EP)
Lire la chronique
Les Sakrif'or BLACK METAL 2023
Lire le podcast
Spirit Possession
Of The Sign...
Lire la chronique
Adversum
Vama Marga
Lire la chronique
Endless
Hand of God
Lire la chronique
Claustrum
Claustrum
Lire la chronique
Stortregn
Finitude
Lire la chronique