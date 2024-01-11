Les news du 11 Janvier 2024
News
Les news du 11 Janvier 2024 Moon Incarnate - Drakon - Aardvark - Stoned Void - Karnak Seti - Immortal Fate - Ponte del Diavolo - Bliss-Illusion
|»
|MOON INCARNATE (Doom/Death, Allemagne) sortira son premier full-length Hymns to the Moon le 22 mars via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Hymn To The Moon
2. The Tempest
3. A Knight's Death
4. Nemesis
5. A Graveyard In My Soul
6. Minotaur
7. The Kraken
|
|»
|DRAKON (Black Metal, Russie) sortira son nouvel opus Thunderdome le 18 janvier sur Sleaszy Rider. Tracklist :
1. Gold
2. Filth
3. Falsity
4. Abomination of Desolation
5. Salt and Blood
6. Gog and Magog
7. Image of Agni
8. Foreverness
|
|»
|AARDVARK (Heavy Metal, Australie) sortira son premier longue-durée Tough Love le 15 mars chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Ankh
2. Tough Love
3. Don't Call Me a Liar
4. Fire
5. Destructor
6. Fight Back
7. Killer
8. The Dream is Nearly Over
9. Too Old to Cry
|
|»
|STONED VOID (Stoner/Doom Metal/Psychedelic Rock, France) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Fucking Love" tiré de son dernier album Throbbing Rhythm of the Doldrums (2022).
|
|»
|KARNAK SETI (Melodic Thrash/Death, Portugal) a dévoilé le morceau "I Breathe the End" qui ouvre son nouvel EP Restos qui arrive demain en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. I Breathe the End
2. Restos
3. In Loom
4. Down Beneath
|
|»
|IMMORTAL FATE (Death Metal, USA) vient de rééditer sa démo Faceless Burial via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
"Faceless Burial" (7"EP/Demo '92)
1. Question of Existence
2. Lingering Torture
3. Confession
4. Faceless Burial
"Live at KZSU Radio Show" (13.01.1993)
5. Love Battery
6. El Padrino
7. Healer
8. Confession
|
|»
|PONTE DEL DIAVOLO (Black/Doom/Darkwave, Italie) sortira son premier long-format Fire Blades from the Tomb le 16 février sur Season of Mist. Tracklist :
1. Demone (5:00)
2. Covenant (6:56)
3. Red As The Sex Of She Who Lives In Death (6:20)
4. La Razza (8:03)
5. Nocturnal Veil (5:17)
6. Zero (5:26)
7. The Weeping Song (5:33)
Total: 42:35
|
|»
|BLISS-ILLUSION (Post-Black/Folk, Chine) a mis en ligne une documentaire retraçant son concert à Pékin du 16 décembre dernier pendant lequel le groupe a partagé la scène avec le projet parallèle de son leader, Tassi, et a joué l'ensemble de son répertoire dont des morceaux encore inédits.
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Keyser
Par Tantalustorment
Par Funky Globe
Par Sagamore
Par AxGxB
Par Niightwanderer
Par Seb`
Par Tantalustorment
Par isotaupe
Par AxGxB
Par AxGxB
Par Sakrifiss
Par Stockwel
Par Niktareum
Par Billy S.
Par Tantalustorment
Par Niktareum