(Lien direct) ALMOST DEAD (Thrash/Groove, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Commandments of Coercion" issu de son nouvel album Destruction Is All We Know prévu le 26 janvier sur Innerstrength Records. Tracklist :



1. Warheads In The Sky

2. Commandments Of Coercion

3. Eight Eyes Black

4. Nightmare Coming

5. Within The Ashes

6. Agent Of Chaos

7. Brutal Devotion

8. Selfish Suicide

9. Where Sinners Cry



