ALMOST DEAD (Thrash/Groove, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Commandments of Coercion" issu de son nouvel album Destruction Is All We Know prévu le 26 janvier sur Innerstrength Records. Tracklist :
1. Warheads In The Sky
2. Commandments Of Coercion
3. Eight Eyes Black
4. Nightmare Coming
5. Within The Ashes
6. Agent Of Chaos
7. Brutal Devotion
8. Selfish Suicide
9. Where Sinners Cry
HATRED REIGNS (Brutal/Technical Death Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne une vidéo "playthrough" pour le morceau "To Depths Unknown" extrait de son premier long-format auto-produit Awaken the Ancients paru en décembre dernier.
DECEASED (Death/Thrash/Heavy, USA) entrera en studio au mois d'avril pour enregistrer son nouvel album Children of the Morgue qui aura une durée d'environ une heure. Sortie cet été sur Hells Headbangers Records.
