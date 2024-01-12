ABORTED (Brutal Death Moderne, Belgique) vient de mettre en ligne le titre "Death Cult", premier extrait de son nouvel album Vault Of Horrors, à paraitre le 15 mars sur Nuclear Blast.
Tracklist :
01 – “Dreadbringer” (feat. Ben Duerr of Shadow Of Intent)
02 – “Condemned To Rot” (feat. Francesco Paoli of Fleshgod Apocalypse)
03 – “Brotherhood Of Sleep” (feat. Johnny Ciardullo of AngelMaker/Carcosa, etc.)
04 – “Death Cult” (feat. Alex Erian of Despised Icon)
05 – “Hellbound” (feat. Matt McGachy of Cryptopsy)
06 – “Insect Politics” (feat. Jason Evans of Ingested)
07 – “The Golgothan” (feat. Hal Microutsicos of Blasphemous)
08 – “The Shape Of Hate” (feat. Oliver Rae Aleron of Archspire)
09 – “Naturom Demonto” (feat. David Simonich III of Signs Of The Swarm)
10 – “Malevolent Haze” (feat. Ricky Hoover of Ov Sulfur)
Intitulé Freak Dreams, le nouvel album de SLOPE (Fusion, Allemagne) sortira le 2 février prochain sur Century Media Records. En voici un dernier extrait avec le clip vidéo de "Why Sad" :
01. Talk Big
02. It's Tickin' (YouTube)
03. Chasing Highs
04. Nosedive
05. Hectic Life
06. It's Always You
07. True Blue (YouTube)
08. NBQ
09. WHY SAD
10. Ain't Easy
11. Freak Dreams (YouTube)
12. Out Of The Blue Into The Black
ALMOST DEAD (Thrash/Groove, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Commandments of Coercion" issu de son nouvel album Destruction Is All We Know prévu le 26 janvier sur Innerstrength Records. Tracklist :
1. Warheads In The Sky
2. Commandments Of Coercion
3. Eight Eyes Black
4. Nightmare Coming
5. Within The Ashes
6. Agent Of Chaos
7. Brutal Devotion
8. Selfish Suicide
9. Where Sinners Cry
HATRED REIGNS (Brutal/Technical Death Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne une vidéo "playthrough" pour le morceau "To Depths Unknown" extrait de son premier long-format auto-produit Awaken the Ancients paru en décembre dernier.
DECEASED (Death/Thrash/Heavy, USA) entrera en studio au mois d'avril pour enregistrer son nouvel album Children of the Morgue qui aura une durée d'environ une heure. Sortie cet été sur Hells Headbangers Records.
