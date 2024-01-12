»

(Lien direct) ABORTED (Brutal Death Moderne, Belgique) vient de mettre en ligne le titre "Death Cult", premier extrait de son nouvel album Vault Of Horrors, à paraitre le 15 mars sur Nuclear Blast.



Tracklist :



01 – “Dreadbringer” (feat. Ben Duerr of Shadow Of Intent)

02 – “Condemned To Rot” (feat. Francesco Paoli of Fleshgod Apocalypse)

03 – “Brotherhood Of Sleep” (feat. Johnny Ciardullo of AngelMaker/Carcosa, etc.)

04 – “Death Cult” (feat. Alex Erian of Despised Icon)

05 – “Hellbound” (feat. Matt McGachy of Cryptopsy)

06 – “Insect Politics” (feat. Jason Evans of Ingested)

07 – “The Golgothan” (feat. Hal Microutsicos of Blasphemous)

08 – “The Shape Of Hate” (feat. Oliver Rae Aleron of Archspire)

09 – “Naturom Demonto” (feat. David Simonich III of Signs Of The Swarm)

10 – “Malevolent Haze” (feat. Ricky Hoover of Ov Sulfur)



