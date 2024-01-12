chargement...

Les news du 12 Janvier 2024

News
Les news du 12 Janvier 2024 Suicidal Angels - Chainsword - Aborted - Slope - Almost Dead - Hatred Reigns - Armagh - Deceased
»
(Lien direct)
SUICIDAL ANGELS (Thrash Metal, Grèce) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Profane Prayer qui sortira le 1er mars via Nuclear Blast Records. "Purified By Fire" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
CHAINSWORD (Death Metal, Pologne) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son prochain album intitulé Born Triumphant!. Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "Grand Funeral Pyre" :

»
(Lien direct)
ABORTED (Brutal Death Moderne, Belgique) vient de mettre en ligne le titre "Death Cult", premier extrait de son nouvel album Vault Of Horrors, à paraitre le 15 mars sur Nuclear Blast.

Tracklist :

01 – “Dreadbringer” (feat. Ben Duerr of Shadow Of Intent)
02 – “Condemned To Rot” (feat. Francesco Paoli of Fleshgod Apocalypse)
03 – “Brotherhood Of Sleep” (feat. Johnny Ciardullo of AngelMaker/Carcosa, etc.)
04 – “Death Cult” (feat. Alex Erian of Despised Icon)
05 – “Hellbound” (feat. Matt McGachy of Cryptopsy)
06 – “Insect Politics” (feat. Jason Evans of Ingested)
07 – “The Golgothan” (feat. Hal Microutsicos of Blasphemous)
08 – “The Shape Of Hate” (feat. Oliver Rae Aleron of Archspire)
09 – “Naturom Demonto” (feat. David Simonich III of Signs Of The Swarm)
10 – “Malevolent Haze” (feat. Ricky Hoover of Ov Sulfur)

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Freak Dreams, le nouvel album de SLOPE (Fusion, Allemagne) sortira le 2 février prochain sur Century Media Records. En voici un dernier extrait avec le clip vidéo de "Why Sad" :

01. Talk Big
02. It's Tickin' (YouTube)
03. Chasing Highs
04. Nosedive
05. Hectic Life
06. It's Always You
07. True Blue (YouTube)
08. NBQ
09. WHY SAD
10. Ain't Easy
11. Freak Dreams (YouTube)
12. Out Of The Blue Into The Black

»
(Lien direct)
ALMOST DEAD (Thrash/Groove, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Commandments of Coercion" issu de son nouvel album Destruction Is All We Know prévu le 26 janvier sur Innerstrength Records. Tracklist :

1. Warheads In The Sky
2. Commandments Of Coercion
3. Eight Eyes Black
4. Nightmare Coming
5. Within The Ashes
6. Agent Of Chaos
7. Brutal Devotion
8. Selfish Suicide
9. Where Sinners Cry

»
(Lien direct)
HATRED REIGNS (Brutal/Technical Death Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne une vidéo "playthrough" pour le morceau "To Depths Unknown" extrait de son premier long-format auto-produit Awaken the Ancients paru en décembre dernier.

»
(Lien direct)
ARMAGH (Blackened Heavy Metal, Pologne) sortira son nouvel opus Exclamation Po​!​nt le 15 mars via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Rough Edges
2. Masters of Time
3. Aftermath
4. Between the Sides
5. The Portal
6. Rapid Str!de
7. This !s New A
8. Enough for Now

»
(Lien direct)
DECEASED (Death/Thrash/Heavy, USA) entrera en studio au mois d'avril pour enregistrer son nouvel album Children of the Morgue qui aura une durée d'environ une heure. Sortie cet été sur Hells Headbangers Records.
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB + Niktareum + Keyser
12 Janvier 2024

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
12/01/2024 15:45
Excellente nouvelle pour ABORTED et CHAINSWORD ! Les extraits sont bien sympas en plus ! Sourire

