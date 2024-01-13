NEID (Grindcore, Italie) sortira un nouvel EP en hommage à la scène hardcore italienne des années 1990 baptisé Still Offensive le 24 mars chez Time to Kill Records. Tracklist :
01. Intro 90s
02. Rebels Today... (Comrades)
03. Bandiera Nera (Affluente)
04. Ho Sempre Sbagliato (Kafka)
05. Colpire (Contrasto)
06. Noi Due Tagliati In Due (Frammenti)
07. Prodotto Dal Terrore / Sostenuto Dalla Speranza (Flopdown)
08. V x Cambiamento (XcaracoX)
ABDUCTION (Progressive Black/Death, France) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Carnets sur Récifs" extrait de son nouvel album Toutes blessent, la dernière tue paru le mois dernier sur Frozen Records.
Par alexwilson
Par Deathrash
Par Funky Globe
Par Sakrifiss
Par Funky Globe
Par Sakrifiss
Par Lestat
Par Keyser
Par Tantalustorment
Par Funky Globe
Par Sagamore
Par AxGxB
Par Niightwanderer
Par Seb`
Par Tantalustorment