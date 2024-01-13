chargement...

Les news du 13 Janvier 2024

News
Les news du 13 Janvier 2024 Spectral Voice - Neid - Verwoed - Abduction
»
(Lien direct)
SPECTRAL VOICE (Death/Doom, USA) a dévoilé le morceau "Sinew Censer" extrait de son nouveau disque Sparagmos à venir le 9 février sur Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :

1. Be Cadaver
2. Red Feasts Condensed Into One
3. Sinew Censer
4. Death's Knell Rings in Eternity

»
(Lien direct)
NEID (Grindcore, Italie) sortira un nouvel EP en hommage à la scène hardcore italienne des années 1990 baptisé Still Offensive le 24 mars chez Time to Kill Records. Tracklist :

01. Intro 90s
02. Rebels Today... (Comrades)
03. Bandiera Nera (Affluente)
04. Ho Sempre Sbagliato (Kafka)
05. Colpire (Contrasto)
06. Noi Due Tagliati In Due (Frammenti)
07. Prodotto Dal Terrore / Sostenuto Dalla Speranza (Flopdown)
08. V x Cambiamento (XcaracoX)

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band VERWOED (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel opus The Mother le 28 mars via Wolves of Hades et Argento Records. Tracklist :

1. A Prayer of Blood and Fire [4:04]
2. The Mother [9:32]
3. Seven Trumpets [1:55]
4. The Child [6:55]
5. The Madman's Dance [8:14]
6. A Choir of Null and Void [4:39]
7. Death in a Rosary [8:25]

»
(Lien direct)
ABDUCTION (Progressive Black/Death, France) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Carnets sur Récifs" extrait de son nouvel album Toutes blessent, la dernière tue paru le mois dernier sur Frozen Records.
Thrasho Keyser
13 Janvier 2024

