Les news du 15 Janvier 2024 News Les news du 15 Janvier 2024 Traveler - Worst Doubt - Transcending Obscurity Records - Ydolothytum » (Lien direct) TRAVELER (Heavy Metal, Canada) sortira le 23 février prochain son troisième album. Intitulé Prequel To Madness, celui-ci sera disponible via No Remorse Records. En voici un premier extrait avec la vidéo de "Heavy Hearts" :



01. Mayday

02. Take The Wheel

03. Dark Skull

04. The Law

05. Rebels Of Earth

06. Heavy Hearts

07. No Fate

08. Vagrants Of Time

09. Prequel To Madness





» (Lien direct) WORST DOUBT (Hardcore, France) sortiront le 1er mars un nouveau EP cinq titres via Daze et Beathdown Hardwear Rec. Premier extrait mercredi :



WORST DOUBT a écrit : WASSUP MES MAISONNEUX ???



Ultra saucés et fiers de vous annoncer que notre prochain EP sortira via les boss de DAZE (US) et BDHW (EU) le premier mars 2024 !



Les Preorders et un premier single arrivent mercredi 17 janvier. C'est probablement la symphonie la plus imbécile qu'on ait jamais faite. Soyez là ou soyez à chier, c'est vous qui voyez.



5 Titres inédits pour les gros baiseurs.



Partagez cette merde, mettez une petite croix dans votre petit cahier de texte ou je sais pas. On arrive fort.

» (Lien direct) TRANSCENDING OBSCURITY RECORDS a mis en ligne son sampler 2024 qui présente ses prochaines sorties de cette année, téléchargeable gratuitement sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :



01. DISKORD (Norway) - Shivering, As We Shed Our Hides (Technical/Dissonant Death Metal) 03:15

02. REPLICANT (US) - Orgasm Of Bereavement (Technical/Dissonant Death Metal) 03:31

03. CARNOPHAGE (Turkey) - Underneath The Horrendous One (Technical/Brutal Death Metal) 03:56

04. BYONOISEGENERATOR (Russia) - 5mgInspiredVibes (Jazz/Grindcore/Brutal Death Metal) 03:02

05. RESIN TOMB (Australia) - Putrescence (Dissonant Death Metal/Grind/Sludge) 04:20

06. MAERE (Germany) - Think Of Me As Fire (Dissonant Death Metal) 06:54

07. DEVENIAL VERDICT (Finland) - I Have Become The Sun (Dissonant/Atmospheric Death Metal) 06:44

08. VORGA (Germany) - Magical Thinking (Black Metal) 06:52

09. MALCONFORT (UK) - Rage (Indulgence) (Experimental Black Metal) 06:01

10. HELL IS OTHER PEOPLE (Canada) - Fates (Atmospheric/Post-Black Metal) 06:43

11. TYPHONIAN (Germany) - The Gatekeeper (Death Metal) 07:05

12. PAGANIZER (Sweden) - Flesh Requiem (Death Metal) 03:38

13. CRAWL (Sweden) - Until They Crawl (Death Metal/Crust) 02:43

14. FERAL (Sweden) - Phantoms of Antiquity (Death Metal) 03:07

15. BARON (Finland) - Primordial Possession (Death/Doom Metal) 06:51

16. SHRIEKING DEMONS (Italy) - Apostasy, Sodomy And Sacrilege (Death/Doom Metal) 04:54

17. MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY (Austria) - A Nice Beheading For MoM (Brutal Death Metal) 03:07

18. CUTTERRED FLESH (Czech Republic) - Descent Into Torment Of Abyssal Whispers (Brutal Death Metal) 05:02

19. THE LAST OF LUCY (US) - Shedim Seance (Technical Death Metal) 02:21

20. CONSTRUCT OF LETHE (US) - Denial In Abstraction (Death Metal) 04:45

21. PHASMA (International) - Shoggoth Bell Gate (Black/Death Metal) 04:49

22. EVILYN (International) - Penance (Technical/Dissonant Death Metal) 03:48

23. HIERARCHIES (US) - Complexity Parallels (Technical/Dissonant Death Metal) 05:06

24. FATHOMLESS RITUAL (Canada) - Gelatinous Being Of Countless Forms (Death Metal) 04:56

25. ATVM (UK) - Cancer (Technical/Progressive Death Metal) 09:12

26. DEFECT DESIGNER (Norway) - Certainty After The Kafkaesque Twist (Technical/Progressive Death Metal) 03:16

27. SWELLING REPULSION (International) - Fatally Misguided (Technical Death Metal) 03:04

28. FEBRUUS (Sweden) - The Price of Enterprice (Progressive Death Metal) 03:13

29. MISANTHROPY (US) - The All-Devouring (Technical Death Metal) 04:42



<a href="https://transcendingobscurity.bandcamp.com/album/2024-label-sampler">2024 Label Sampler de Transcending Obscurity Records</a>

» (Lien direct) YDOLOTHYTUM (Black/Folk, Pologne/Italie) sort prochainement son premier long-format Conjuring the Primaevil Creatures sur Crush the Desert Records. Tracklist :



1. W sercu lasu czarno połyskliwym (Intro)

2. Dziwożona - Mara i straszydło

3. Strzygi i strzygonie - Gniew i nienawiść

4. Wilkołaki - Odszczepieńcze okropieństwo

5. Boginki - Postrach samotrzeci

6. Żmijoloki - Dusz przekleństwo

7. Zaklinanie pierwotnego zła straszydeł (Outro)





Spectral Voice - Neid - Verwoed - Abduction

