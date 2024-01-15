Les news du 15 Janvier 2024
Les news du 15 Janvier 2024 Traveler - Worst Doubt - Transcending Obscurity Records - Ydolothytum
|TRAVELER (Heavy Metal, Canada) sortira le 23 février prochain son troisième album. Intitulé Prequel To Madness, celui-ci sera disponible via No Remorse Records. En voici un premier extrait avec la vidéo de "Heavy Hearts" :
01. Mayday
02. Take The Wheel
03. Dark Skull
04. The Law
05. Rebels Of Earth
06. Heavy Hearts
07. No Fate
08. Vagrants Of Time
09. Prequel To Madness
|Les Parisiens de WORST DOUBT (Hardcore, France) sortiront le 1er mars un nouveau EP cinq titres via Daze et Beathdown Hardwear Rec. Premier extrait mercredi :
WORST DOUBT a écrit : WASSUP MES MAISONNEUX ???
Ultra saucés et fiers de vous annoncer que notre prochain EP sortira via les boss de DAZE (US) et BDHW (EU) le premier mars 2024 !
Les Preorders et un premier single arrivent mercredi 17 janvier. C'est probablement la symphonie la plus imbécile qu'on ait jamais faite. Soyez là ou soyez à chier, c'est vous qui voyez.
5 Titres inédits pour les gros baiseurs.
Partagez cette merde, mettez une petite croix dans votre petit cahier de texte ou je sais pas. On arrive fort.
|Le label indien TRANSCENDING OBSCURITY RECORDS a mis en ligne son sampler 2024 qui présente ses prochaines sorties de cette année, téléchargeable gratuitement sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
01. DISKORD (Norway) - Shivering, As We Shed Our Hides (Technical/Dissonant Death Metal) 03:15
02. REPLICANT (US) - Orgasm Of Bereavement (Technical/Dissonant Death Metal) 03:31
03. CARNOPHAGE (Turkey) - Underneath The Horrendous One (Technical/Brutal Death Metal) 03:56
04. BYONOISEGENERATOR (Russia) - 5mgInspiredVibes (Jazz/Grindcore/Brutal Death Metal) 03:02
05. RESIN TOMB (Australia) - Putrescence (Dissonant Death Metal/Grind/Sludge) 04:20
06. MAERE (Germany) - Think Of Me As Fire (Dissonant Death Metal) 06:54
07. DEVENIAL VERDICT (Finland) - I Have Become The Sun (Dissonant/Atmospheric Death Metal) 06:44
08. VORGA (Germany) - Magical Thinking (Black Metal) 06:52
09. MALCONFORT (UK) - Rage (Indulgence) (Experimental Black Metal) 06:01
10. HELL IS OTHER PEOPLE (Canada) - Fates (Atmospheric/Post-Black Metal) 06:43
11. TYPHONIAN (Germany) - The Gatekeeper (Death Metal) 07:05
12. PAGANIZER (Sweden) - Flesh Requiem (Death Metal) 03:38
13. CRAWL (Sweden) - Until They Crawl (Death Metal/Crust) 02:43
14. FERAL (Sweden) - Phantoms of Antiquity (Death Metal) 03:07
15. BARON (Finland) - Primordial Possession (Death/Doom Metal) 06:51
16. SHRIEKING DEMONS (Italy) - Apostasy, Sodomy And Sacrilege (Death/Doom Metal) 04:54
17. MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY (Austria) - A Nice Beheading For MoM (Brutal Death Metal) 03:07
18. CUTTERRED FLESH (Czech Republic) - Descent Into Torment Of Abyssal Whispers (Brutal Death Metal) 05:02
19. THE LAST OF LUCY (US) - Shedim Seance (Technical Death Metal) 02:21
20. CONSTRUCT OF LETHE (US) - Denial In Abstraction (Death Metal) 04:45
21. PHASMA (International) - Shoggoth Bell Gate (Black/Death Metal) 04:49
22. EVILYN (International) - Penance (Technical/Dissonant Death Metal) 03:48
23. HIERARCHIES (US) - Complexity Parallels (Technical/Dissonant Death Metal) 05:06
24. FATHOMLESS RITUAL (Canada) - Gelatinous Being Of Countless Forms (Death Metal) 04:56
25. ATVM (UK) - Cancer (Technical/Progressive Death Metal) 09:12
26. DEFECT DESIGNER (Norway) - Certainty After The Kafkaesque Twist (Technical/Progressive Death Metal) 03:16
27. SWELLING REPULSION (International) - Fatally Misguided (Technical Death Metal) 03:04
28. FEBRUUS (Sweden) - The Price of Enterprice (Progressive Death Metal) 03:13
29. MISANTHROPY (US) - The All-Devouring (Technical Death Metal) 04:42
|YDOLOTHYTUM (Black/Folk, Pologne/Italie) sort prochainement son premier long-format Conjuring the Primaevil Creatures sur Crush the Desert Records. Tracklist :
1. W sercu lasu czarno połyskliwym (Intro)
2. Dziwożona - Mara i straszydło
3. Strzygi i strzygonie - Gniew i nienawiść
4. Wilkołaki - Odszczepieńcze okropieństwo
5. Boginki - Postrach samotrzeci
6. Żmijoloki - Dusz przekleństwo
7. Zaklinanie pierwotnego zła straszydeł (Outro)
