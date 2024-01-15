chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
103 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Edge Of Sanity
 Edge Of Sanity - Unorthodox (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Suffocation
 Suffocation - Hymns From Th... (C)
Par alexwilson		   
Les news du 12 Janvier 2024
 Les news du 12 Janvier 2024... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Kaevum
 Kaevum - Kultur (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Bergrizen
 Bergrizen - Die Falle (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Wolfnacht
 Wolfnacht - Blutgebunden (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Faidra
 Faidra - Militant : Peniten... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Afsky
 Afsky - Om hundrede år (C)
Par Lestat		   
Neurectomy
 Neurectomy - Overwrought (C)
Par Keyser		   
Burial
 Burial - Relinquished Souls (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Les news du 7 Janvier 2024
 Les news du 7 Janvier 2024 ... (N)
Par Funky Globe		   
Les news du 8 Janvier 2024
 Les news du 8 Janvier 2024 ... (N)
Par Sagamore		   
Autopsy
 Autopsy - Ashes, Organs, Bl... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Ancestral Blood
 Ancestral Blood - Forgotten... (C)
Par Niightwanderer		   
Dehumanizing Encephalectomy
 Dehumanizing Encephalectomy... (C)
Par Seb`		   

Les news du 15 Janvier 2024

News
Les news du 15 Janvier 2024 Traveler - Worst Doubt - Transcending Obscurity Records - Ydolothytum
»
(Lien direct)
TRAVELER (Heavy Metal, Canada) sortira le 23 février prochain son troisième album. Intitulé Prequel To Madness, celui-ci sera disponible via No Remorse Records. En voici un premier extrait avec la vidéo de "Heavy Hearts" :

01. Mayday
02. Take The Wheel
03. Dark Skull
04. The Law
05. Rebels Of Earth
06. Heavy Hearts
07. No Fate
08. Vagrants Of Time
09. Prequel To Madness

»
(Lien direct)
Les Parisiens de WORST DOUBT (Hardcore, France) sortiront le 1er mars un nouveau EP cinq titres via Daze et Beathdown Hardwear Rec. Premier extrait mercredi :

WORST DOUBT a écrit : WASSUP MES MAISONNEUX ???

Ultra saucés et fiers de vous annoncer que notre prochain EP sortira via les boss de DAZE (US) et BDHW (EU) le premier mars 2024 !

Les Preorders et un premier single arrivent mercredi 17 janvier. C'est probablement la symphonie la plus imbécile qu'on ait jamais faite. Soyez là ou soyez à chier, c'est vous qui voyez.

5 Titres inédits pour les gros baiseurs.

Partagez cette merde, mettez une petite croix dans votre petit cahier de texte ou je sais pas. On arrive fort.

»
(Lien direct)
Le label indien TRANSCENDING OBSCURITY RECORDS a mis en ligne son sampler 2024 qui présente ses prochaines sorties de cette année, téléchargeable gratuitement sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

01. DISKORD (Norway) - Shivering, As We Shed Our Hides (Technical/Dissonant Death Metal) 03:15
02. REPLICANT (US) - Orgasm Of Bereavement (Technical/Dissonant Death Metal) 03:31
03. CARNOPHAGE (Turkey) - Underneath The Horrendous One (Technical/Brutal Death Metal) 03:56
04. BYONOISEGENERATOR (Russia) - 5mgInspiredVibes (Jazz/Grindcore/Brutal Death Metal) 03:02
05. RESIN TOMB (Australia) - Putrescence (Dissonant Death Metal/Grind/Sludge) 04:20
06. MAERE (Germany) - Think Of Me As Fire (Dissonant Death Metal) 06:54
07. DEVENIAL VERDICT (Finland) - I Have Become The Sun (Dissonant/Atmospheric Death Metal) 06:44
08. VORGA (Germany) - Magical Thinking (Black Metal) 06:52
09. MALCONFORT (UK) - Rage (Indulgence) (Experimental Black Metal) 06:01
10. HELL IS OTHER PEOPLE (Canada) - Fates (Atmospheric/Post-Black Metal) 06:43
11. TYPHONIAN (Germany) - The Gatekeeper (Death Metal) 07:05
12. PAGANIZER (Sweden) - Flesh Requiem (Death Metal) 03:38
13. CRAWL (Sweden) - Until They Crawl (Death Metal/Crust) 02:43
14. FERAL (Sweden) - Phantoms of Antiquity (Death Metal) 03:07
15. BARON (Finland) - Primordial Possession (Death/Doom Metal) 06:51
16. SHRIEKING DEMONS (Italy) - Apostasy, Sodomy And Sacrilege (Death/Doom Metal) 04:54
17. MONUMENT OF MISANTHROPY (Austria) - A Nice Beheading For MoM (Brutal Death Metal) 03:07
18. CUTTERRED FLESH (Czech Republic) - Descent Into Torment Of Abyssal Whispers (Brutal Death Metal) 05:02
19. THE LAST OF LUCY (US) - Shedim Seance (Technical Death Metal) 02:21
20. CONSTRUCT OF LETHE (US) - Denial In Abstraction (Death Metal) 04:45
21. PHASMA (International) - Shoggoth Bell Gate (Black/Death Metal) 04:49
22. EVILYN (International) - Penance (Technical/Dissonant Death Metal) 03:48
23. HIERARCHIES (US) - Complexity Parallels (Technical/Dissonant Death Metal) 05:06
24. FATHOMLESS RITUAL (Canada) - Gelatinous Being Of Countless Forms (Death Metal) 04:56
25. ATVM (UK) - Cancer (Technical/Progressive Death Metal) 09:12
26. DEFECT DESIGNER (Norway) - Certainty After The Kafkaesque Twist (Technical/Progressive Death Metal) 03:16
27. SWELLING REPULSION (International) - Fatally Misguided (Technical Death Metal) 03:04
28. FEBRUUS (Sweden) - The Price of Enterprice (Progressive Death Metal) 03:13
29. MISANTHROPY (US) - The All-Devouring (Technical Death Metal) 04:42

»
(Lien direct)
YDOLOTHYTUM (Black/Folk, Pologne/Italie) sort prochainement son premier long-format Conjuring the Primaevil Creatures sur Crush the Desert Records. Tracklist :

1. W sercu lasu czarno połyskliwym (Intro)
2. Dziwożona - Mara i straszydło
3. Strzygi i strzygonie - Gniew i nienawiść
4. Wilkołaki - Odszczepieńcze okropieństwo
5. Boginki - Postrach samotrzeci
6. Żmijoloki - Dusz przekleństwo
7. Zaklinanie pierwotnego zła straszydeł (Outro)
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
15 Janvier 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Maudits
 Maudits
Les prédicateurs de la mort (Démo)
2023 - Black Pandemie Production		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Traveler
 Traveler
Heavy Metal - 2017 - Canada		   
Worst Doubt
 Worst Doubt
Hardcore, Pied-bouche - 2014 - France		   
Maudits
Les prédicateurs de la mort...
Lire la chronique
Throne of Flesh
Dust (EP)
Lire la chronique
Impalement
The Dawn of Blackened Death
Lire la chronique
Suffocation
Hymns From The Apocrypha
Lire la chronique
Grandiosa Muerte
Egregor
Lire la chronique
Faidra
Militant : Penitent : Trium...
Lire la chronique
Anhaguama
Formula of Zos Vel Thanatos...
Lire la chronique
Cryptworm
Oozing Radioactive Vomition
Lire la chronique
Helfró
T​á​lgr​ö​f
Lire la chronique
Thecodontion / Ceremented
Thecodontion / Ceremented (...
Lire la chronique
Surgery
Living Dead
Lire la chronique
Neurectomy
Overwrought
Lire la chronique
Autopsy
Ashes, Organs, Blood And Cr...
Lire la chronique
Dehumanizing Encephalectomy
Sacrosanctity of Human Exte...
Lire la chronique
Guts
Decay
Lire la chronique
Suicide Circle
Bukkake of Souls
Lire la chronique
Afterbirth
In But Not Of
Lire la chronique
Eternal Evil
The Gates Beyond Mortality
Lire la chronique
The Bleeding
Monokrator
Lire la chronique
Sulphur Aeon
Seven Crowns and Seven Seals
Lire la chronique
Disgorged Foetus
Obscene Utter Gore Annihila...
Lire la chronique
Grind-O-Matic
Dés - Astres (Split-CD)
Lire la chronique
Vastum
Inward To Gethsemane
Lire la chronique
Convocation
No Dawn for the Caliginous ...
Lire la chronique
Orgasm 666
Blood Vagina Angel
Lire la chronique
Max Enix
Far From Home
Lire la chronique
On Thorns I Lay
On Thorns I Lay
Lire la chronique
Cratophane
Cratophane
Lire la chronique
Sorcerer
Reign of the Reaper
Lire la chronique
Brasier
Le brasier (EP)
Lire la chronique