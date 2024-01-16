»

NEAR DEATH EXPERIENCE (Doom/Gothic, Nantes) sortira son premier long-format Brief is the Light le 12 avril via M & O Music qui le distribuera dans cinq pays pour être distribué dans 5 pays (FR/BE/LU/CH/NL). Un premier single, le titre éponyme, est en ligne sur YouTube. Tracklist :



1. And Then There Was Silence

2. No Tomorrow

3. Brief Is the Light

4. As Life Fades

5. Stolen Seasons

6. Her Wounded Soul

7. A Voice in the Dark

8. The Neverending Journey

9. Dreaming of Oblivion

10. And I Return to Nothingness



