Les news du 16 Janvier 2024

News
Les news du 16 Janvier 2024 Borknagar - Profane Burial - Dipygus - Sabotage - Duindwaler - Near Death Experience - Furnace Floor
»
(Lien direct)
BORKNAGAR (Black Metal / Prog Mélodique, Norvège) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Fall qui sortira le 23 février via Century Media. "Nordic Anthem" se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
PROFANE BURIAL (Black Metal Symphonique, Norvège) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album My Plateau qui sortira le 1er mars en autoproduction. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. My Plateau
2. Moribund
3. Fragments Of Dirge
4. Righteous Indoctrination
5. Disambiguate Eradication
6. Horror Code

»
(Lien direct)
DIPYGUS (Death Metal, USA) offre son nouvel album éponyme en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 33 janvier sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Perverse Termination (Bulb of Force)
2. AquaGenesis
3. Monrovia, LR 1990
4. Vipers at the Pony Keg
5. Огромный Кальмар (Ross Sea Trawler)
6. Bug Sounds II (Megascolides australis)
7. The Dover Demon
8. Rat Lung-Worm
9. Sacral Brain
10. The Ochopee Skunk Ape

»
(Lien direct)
SABOTAGE (Thrash Metal, Inde) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Love Undead" extrait de son premier full-length Pischach fraîchement paru en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Pischach
2. Eye for an Eye
3. Sabotage
4. Love Undead
5. Victory or Valhalla
6. Valley of Death
7. Melody of Betrayal
8. Demons in Paradise

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band DUINDWALER (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier longue-durée In het Heemskerks duin le 21 mars chez War Production (numérique), Void Wanderer Productions (CD) et Zwaertgevegt (K7). Tracklist :

1. Vaderlands vuur [7:52]
2. Razende wind [4:37]
3. In het Heemskerks duin [6:45]
4. Het duister bestormd [5:18]
5. Alle rust verdwenen [5:31]
6. Schim in de duinen [6:06]

»
(Lien direct)
NEAR DEATH EXPERIENCE (Doom/Gothic, Nantes) sortira son premier long-format Brief is the Light le 12 avril via M & O Music qui le distribuera dans cinq pays pour être distribué dans 5 pays (FR/BE/LU/CH/NL). Un premier single, le titre éponyme, est en ligne sur YouTube. Tracklist :

1. And Then There Was Silence
2. No Tomorrow
3. Brief Is the Light
4. As Life Fades
5. Stolen Seasons
6. Her Wounded Soul
7. A Voice in the Dark
8. The Neverending Journey
9. Dreaming of Oblivion
10. And I Return to Nothingness

»
(Lien direct)
FURNACE FLOOR (Blackened Death/Doom, USA) sortira son premier EP éponyme (2023) au format vinyle le 26 janvier sur Dawnbreed Records. Tracklist :

1. The Chamber
2. Fevered Lens
3. Under the Heel of God
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
16 Janvier 2024

