|
Les news du 16 Janvier 2024
News
Les news du 16 Janvier 2024 Hideous Divinity - Escarnium - Borknagar - Profane Burial - Dipygus - Sabotage - Duindwaler - Near Death Experience - Furnace Floor
|»
|HIDEOUS DIVINITY (Brutal Death Technique Moderne, Italie) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Unextinct qui sortira le 22 mars via Century Media. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne...
1. Dust Settles On Humanity
2. The Numinous One
3. Against The Sovereignty Of Mankind
4. Atto Quarto, The Horror Paradox
5. Quasi-Sentient
6. Hair, Dirt, Mud
7. More Than Many, Never One
8. Der Verlorene Sohn
9. Mysterium Tremendum
10. Leben Ohne Feuer
|
|»
|ESCARNIUM (Death Metal, Brésil) vient de dévoiler un titre inédit intitulé "The Pyrocene's Might" qui s'écoute ici :
|
|»
|BORKNAGAR (Black Metal / Prog Mélodique, Norvège) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Fall qui sortira le 23 février via Century Media. "Nordic Anthem" se découvre ci-dessous :
|
|»
|PROFANE BURIAL (Black Metal Symphonique, Norvège) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album My Plateau qui sortira le 1er mars en autoproduction. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. My Plateau
2. Moribund
3. Fragments Of Dirge
4. Righteous Indoctrination
5. Disambiguate Eradication
6. Horror Code
|
|»
|DIPYGUS (Death Metal, USA) offre son nouvel album éponyme en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 33 janvier sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. Perverse Termination (Bulb of Force)
2. AquaGenesis
3. Monrovia, LR 1990
4. Vipers at the Pony Keg
5. Огромный Кальмар (Ross Sea Trawler)
6. Bug Sounds II (Megascolides australis)
7. The Dover Demon
8. Rat Lung-Worm
9. Sacral Brain
10. The Ochopee Skunk Ape
|
|»
|SABOTAGE (Thrash Metal, Inde) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Love Undead" extrait de son premier full-length Pischach fraîchement paru en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Pischach
2. Eye for an Eye
3. Sabotage
4. Love Undead
5. Victory or Valhalla
6. Valley of Death
7. Melody of Betrayal
8. Demons in Paradise
|
|»
|Le one-man band DUINDWALER (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier longue-durée In het Heemskerks duin le 21 mars chez War Production (numérique), Void Wanderer Productions (CD) et Zwaertgevegt (K7). Tracklist :
1. Vaderlands vuur [7:52]
2. Razende wind [4:37]
3. In het Heemskerks duin [6:45]
4. Het duister bestormd [5:18]
5. Alle rust verdwenen [5:31]
6. Schim in de duinen [6:06]
|
|»
|NEAR DEATH EXPERIENCE (Doom/Gothic, Nantes) sortira son premier long-format Brief is the Light le 12 avril via M & O Music qui le distribuera dans cinq pays pour être distribué dans 5 pays (FR/BE/LU/CH/NL). Un premier single, le titre éponyme, est en ligne sur YouTube. Tracklist :
1. And Then There Was Silence
2. No Tomorrow
3. Brief Is the Light
4. As Life Fades
5. Stolen Seasons
6. Her Wounded Soul
7. A Voice in the Dark
8. The Neverending Journey
9. Dreaming of Oblivion
10. And I Return to Nothingness
|
|»
|FURNACE FLOOR (Blackened Death/Doom, USA) sortira son premier EP éponyme (2023) au format vinyle le 26 janvier sur Dawnbreed Records. Tracklist :
1. The Chamber
2. Fevered Lens
3. Under the Heel of God
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Funky Globe
Par Tantalustorment
Par alexwilson
Par Deathrash
Par Funky Globe
Par Sakrifiss
Par Funky Globe
Par Sakrifiss
Par Lestat
Par Keyser
Par Tantalustorment
Par Funky Globe
Par Sagamore
Par AxGxB
Par Niightwanderer
Par Seb`