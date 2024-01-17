|
Les news du 17 Janvier 2024
News
Les news du 17 Janvier 2024 Worst Doubt - Brodequin - Necrotum - Strigampire - Heavy Sentence - Ribspreader - Carrion - Contaminated - Servant - Beyond the Hate
|»
|Annoncé en début de semaine, le nouveau EP de WORST DOUBT (Hardcore, France) qui sortira le 1er mars sur Daze Records et Beatdown Hardwear Records se dévoile aujourd'hui à travers un premier extrait. Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "Ruination" :
|
|»
|BRODEQUIN (Ultra brutal death metal) sortira son très attendu quatrième opus, vingt ans après "Methods of Execution", le 22 Mars 2024 chez Season of Mist. La tracklist, la pochette ainsi qu'un premier extrait on été dévoilés par le label :
1. Diabolical Edict
2. Fall of the Leaf
3. Theresiana
4. Of Pillars and Trees
5. Tenaillement
6. Maleficium
7. Vii Nails
8. Vredens dag
9. Suffocation in Ash
10. Harbinger of Woe
|
|»
|NECROTUM (Death Metal, Roumanie) a dévoilé son nouveau disque Defleshed Exhumation en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 22 janvier sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. Warped in Entrails
2. Noxious Breeze
3. Incomprehensible Forms
4. Dissolved in the Flesh Pits
5. Mouldered Orb
6. Shattered Flow of Time
7. Psychotic Apparitions
8. Ghastly Metropolis
9. As I Behold I Despise [Demigod cover]
|
|»
|STRIGAMPIRE (Melodic Black/Death, Québec) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Brave The Tempest" extrait de son nouvel opus All To Dominate paru le mois dernier en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Liberty (4:37)
2. Dominate Them All (4:17)
3. Sold Our Soul (5:31)
4. In The Maze of The Lost (4:23)
5. Where I Belong (6:11)
6. Basking In Paradise (5:02)
7. Death Silence (4:49)
8. The Day I'll Join You (4:24)
9. Brave The Tempest (4:21)
10. TNT (AC/DC cover) (3:32)
Durée totale : 47:07
|
|»
|HEAVY SENTENCE (Heavy Metal, Angleterre) offre son nouvel EP Warriors of Madness en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 19 janvier chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Warriors of Madness
2. You'll Never Take Us Alive
3. Give Yourself to the Night
|
|»
|RIBSPREADER (Death Metal, Suède/USA) a sorti hier son nouvel album Reap Humanity via Xtreem Music. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :
01. The Skeletal Towers
02. A Fleshless Gathering
03. Reap Humanity
04. Count Damnation
05. As the Ghouls are Summoned
06. Like Breeding Vermin
07. Further Into Decay
08. Human Fodder
09. Shrouded in Despair
|
|»
|CARRION (Death Metal, Belgique) a dévoilé une vidéo "bass playthrough" pour le titre "Cofagrigus" fugrant sur son dernier disque Morbid Nailgun Necropsy sorti en mars 2023 sur Wormholedeath.
|
|»
|CONTAMINATED (Death Metal, Australie) propose à cette adresse le morceau "Suffer Minutiae" issu de son nouvel opus Celebratory Beheading prévu le 9 février chez Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :
1. Suffer Minutiae
2. Cosmic Shit Show
3. Feral Demise
4. Beneath Empty Sockets
5. An Unnatural End
6. Final Hours
7. ...At The End Of A Shank
8. Apex C.H.U.D.
9. Desire For Agony
10. Junkyard Warfare: Celebratory Beheading
|
|»
|SERVANT (Black Metal, Allemagne) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Empire Of Madness" tiré de son dernier album Aetas Ascensus paru en juillet dernier via MDD Records.
|
|»
|BEYOND THE HATE (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Black Within" extrait de son premier long-format Darkest Times à venir le 8 avril sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. Sign Of Weakness
02. Alone I Die
03. The Lighthouse
04. Black Within (feat. Katri Hiovain-Asikainen)
05. The Plague Upon Us
06. Left Behind
07. Dark Is The Sky
08. Dead Ones
09. Stranger in Me
10. Times of Misery
11. The Last Moments
12. In Memoriam (feat. Jaakko Mäntymaa)
|
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
| citer
|
Un nouveau Brodequin ? C'est la très bonne nouvelle de ce début d'année ça !
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
17/01/2024 12:56