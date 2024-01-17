chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
96 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Putrefaction of Rotting Corpses (P.O.R.C.) + Pendrak + Gruiiiik + Tina Turner Fraiseur
 Putrefaction of Rotting Cor... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Les news du 17 Janvier 2024
 Les news du 17 Janvier 2024... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Ruïm
 Ruïm - Black Royal Spiritis... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Edge Of Sanity
 Edge Of Sanity - Unorthodox (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Suffocation
 Suffocation - Hymns From Th... (C)
Par alexwilson		   
Les news du 12 Janvier 2024
 Les news du 12 Janvier 2024... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Kaevum
 Kaevum - Kultur (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Bergrizen
 Bergrizen - Die Falle (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Wolfnacht
 Wolfnacht - Blutgebunden (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Faidra
 Faidra - Militant : Peniten... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Afsky
 Afsky - Om hundrede år (C)
Par Lestat		   
Neurectomy
 Neurectomy - Overwrought (C)
Par Keyser		   
Burial
 Burial - Relinquished Souls (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Les news du 7 Janvier 2024
 Les news du 7 Janvier 2024 ... (N)
Par Funky Globe		   
Les news du 8 Janvier 2024
 Les news du 8 Janvier 2024 ... (N)
Par Sagamore		   
Autopsy
 Autopsy - Ashes, Organs, Bl... (C)
Par AxGxB		   

Les news du 17 Janvier 2024

News
Les news du 17 Janvier 2024 Worst Doubt - Brodequin - Necrotum - Strigampire - Heavy Sentence - Ribspreader - Carrion - Contaminated - Servant - Beyond the Hate
»
(Lien direct)
Annoncé en début de semaine, le nouveau EP de WORST DOUBT (Hardcore, France) qui sortira le 1er mars sur Daze Records et Beatdown Hardwear Records se dévoile aujourd'hui à travers un premier extrait. Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "Ruination" :

»
(Lien direct)
BRODEQUIN (Ultra brutal death metal) sortira son très attendu quatrième opus, vingt ans après "Methods of Execution", le 22 Mars 2024 chez Season of Mist. La tracklist, la pochette ainsi qu'un premier extrait on été dévoilés par le label :

1. Diabolical Edict
2. Fall of the Leaf
3. Theresiana
4. Of Pillars and Trees
5. Tenaillement
6. Maleficium
7. Vii Nails
8. Vredens dag
9. Suffocation in Ash
10. Harbinger of Woe


»
(Lien direct)
NECROTUM (Death Metal, Roumanie) a dévoilé son nouveau disque Defleshed Exhumation en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 22 janvier sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Warped in Entrails
2. Noxious Breeze
3. Incomprehensible Forms
4. Dissolved in the Flesh Pits
5. Mouldered Orb
6. Shattered Flow of Time
7. Psychotic Apparitions
8. Ghastly Metropolis
9. As I Behold I Despise [Demigod cover]

»
(Lien direct)
STRIGAMPIRE (Melodic Black/Death, Québec) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Brave The Tempest" extrait de son nouvel opus All To Dominate paru le mois dernier en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Liberty (4:37)
2. Dominate Them All (4:17)
3. Sold Our Soul (5:31)
4. In The Maze of The Lost (4:23)
5. Where I Belong (6:11)
6. Basking In Paradise (5:02)
7. Death Silence (4:49)
8. The Day I'll Join You (4:24)
9. Brave The Tempest (4:21)
10. TNT (AC/DC cover) (3:32)

Durée totale : 47:07

»
(Lien direct)
HEAVY SENTENCE (Heavy Metal, Angleterre) offre son nouvel EP Warriors of Madness en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 19 janvier chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Warriors of Madness
2. You'll Never Take Us Alive
3. Give Yourself to the Night

»
(Lien direct)
RIBSPREADER (Death Metal, Suède/USA) a sorti hier son nouvel album Reap Humanity via Xtreem Music. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :

01. The Skeletal Towers
02. A Fleshless Gathering
03. Reap Humanity
04. Count Damnation
05. As the Ghouls are Summoned
06. Like Breeding Vermin
07. Further Into Decay
08. Human Fodder
09. Shrouded in Despair

»
(Lien direct)
CARRION (Death Metal, Belgique) a dévoilé une vidéo "bass playthrough" pour le titre "Cofagrigus" fugrant sur son dernier disque Morbid Nailgun Necropsy sorti en mars 2023 sur Wormholedeath.

»
(Lien direct)
CONTAMINATED (Death Metal, Australie) propose à cette adresse le morceau "Suffer Minutiae" issu de son nouvel opus Celebratory Beheading prévu le 9 février chez Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :

1. Suffer Minutiae
2. Cosmic Shit Show
3. Feral Demise
4. Beneath Empty Sockets
5. An Unnatural End
6. Final Hours
7. ...At The End Of A Shank
8. Apex C.H.U.D.
9. Desire For Agony
10. Junkyard Warfare: Celebratory Beheading

»
(Lien direct)
SERVANT (Black Metal, Allemagne) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Empire Of Madness" tiré de son dernier album Aetas Ascensus paru en juillet dernier via MDD Records.

»
(Lien direct)
BEYOND THE HATE (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Black Within" extrait de son premier long-format Darkest Times à venir le 8 avril sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01. Sign Of Weakness
02. Alone I Die
03. The Lighthouse
04. Black Within (feat. Katri Hiovain-Asikainen)
05. The Plague Upon Us
06. Left Behind
07. Dark Is The Sky
08. Dead Ones
09. Stranger in Me
10. Times of Misery
11. The Last Moments
12. In Memoriam (feat. Jaakko Mäntymaa)
Thrasho AxGxB + Sagamore + Keyser
17 Janvier 2024

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Sosthène citer
Sosthène
17/01/2024 12:56
Un nouveau Brodequin ? C'est la très bonne nouvelle de ce début d'année ça !

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Brodequin
 Brodequin
Ultra brutal death metal - 1998 - Etats-Unis		   
Contaminated
 Contaminated
Death Metal - 2013 - Australie		   
Ribspreader
 Ribspreader
Swedish death metal - 2003 - Suède		   
Worst Doubt
 Worst Doubt
Hardcore, Pied-bouche - 2014 - France		   
Carnal Tomb
Embalmed In Decay
Lire la chronique
Ruïm
Black Royal Spiritism - I​....
Lire la chronique
Putrefaction of Rotting Corpses (P.O.R.C.) + Pendrak + Gruiiiik + Tina Turner Fraiseur
Lire le live report
Maudits
Les prédicateurs de la mort...
Lire la chronique
Throne of Flesh
Dust (EP)
Lire la chronique
Impalement
The Dawn of Blackened Death
Lire la chronique
Suffocation
Hymns From The Apocrypha
Lire la chronique
Grandiosa Muerte
Egregor
Lire la chronique
Faidra
Militant : Penitent : Trium...
Lire la chronique
Anhaguama
Formula of Zos Vel Thanatos...
Lire la chronique
Cryptworm
Oozing Radioactive Vomition
Lire la chronique
Helfró
T​á​lgr​ö​f
Lire la chronique
Thecodontion / Ceremented
Thecodontion / Ceremented (...
Lire la chronique
Surgery
Living Dead
Lire la chronique
Neurectomy
Overwrought
Lire la chronique
Autopsy
Ashes, Organs, Blood And Cr...
Lire la chronique
Dehumanizing Encephalectomy
Sacrosanctity of Human Exte...
Lire la chronique
Guts
Decay
Lire la chronique
Suicide Circle
Bukkake of Souls
Lire la chronique
Afterbirth
In But Not Of
Lire la chronique
Eternal Evil
The Gates Beyond Mortality
Lire la chronique
The Bleeding
Monokrator
Lire la chronique
Sulphur Aeon
Seven Crowns and Seven Seals
Lire la chronique
Disgorged Foetus
Obscene Utter Gore Annihila...
Lire la chronique
Grind-O-Matic
Dés - Astres (Split-CD)
Lire la chronique
Vastum
Inward To Gethsemane
Lire la chronique
Convocation
No Dawn for the Caliginous ...
Lire la chronique
Orgasm 666
Blood Vagina Angel
Lire la chronique
Max Enix
Far From Home
Lire la chronique
On Thorns I Lay
On Thorns I Lay
Lire la chronique