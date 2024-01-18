chargement...

Les news du 18 Janvier 2024

News
Les news du 18 Janvier 2024 Mutilated By Zombies - Hideous Divinity - Griffon - Wounds - Necrophobic - Ulterror - Seid - Boundless Chaos - Thus - Northern Genocide - Striker - Vltimas - Resin Tomb
»
(Lien direct)
MUTILATED BY ZOMBIES (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Scenes From The Afterlife qui sortira le 8 mars via Redefining Darkness. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Headcount Rising
2. Reciprocal Horror
3. Molten
4. Decontamination
5. Gutsplit
6. Eternal Hour
7. Reincarnate
8. Severely Severed
9. Behold The Demigod

»
(Lien direct)
HIDEOUS DIVINITY (Brutal Death Technique Moderne, Italie) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Unextinct qui sortira le 22 mars via Century Media. "Mysterium Tremendum" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
GRIFFON (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album De Republica qui sortira le 16 février via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne...

1. L'homme du Tarn
2. The Ides of March
3. La semaine sanglante
4. A l’insurrection
5. La loi de la Nation
6. De Republica

»
(Lien direct)
WOUNDS (Death Technique, USA) sortira (enfin !) son premier album "Ruin" le 15 mars sur Everlasting Spew Records.

Un premier extrait vient d'être publié :



Tracklist :

1. Of Ruin
2. The Archfiend's Apothecary
3. Doom Incarnate
4. In the Maw of the Beast
5. Birth of a New Light
6. Dismember and Devour
7. Zoophagist
8. Ready Your Mind for the Grind
9. Bent on Disaster

»
(Lien direct)
NECROPHOBIC (Black / Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album In The Twilight Grey qui sortira le 15 mars via Century Media Records. "As Stars Collide" se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
ULTERROR (Technical Death Metal, Finlande) propose en écoute le morceau "Beyond the Blackened Veil of Magellan" issu de son premier full-length Transcendent Origins dont la sortie est programmée pour le 29 mars chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01. Iris
02. Greater Sublimations of Cosmic Panic
03. Born Anew as One
04. Aether Expedition
05. Cryogenesis
06. Death Aegis Exhumation
07. Beyond the Blackened Veil of Magellan
08. Vector Nebula
09. Hollow Vessel Parasitization
10. Undying Storms of Divine Immolation

»
(Lien direct)
SEID (Black Metal, Suède) sortira son dernier album Svartr Sól (2022) demain via ATMF au format CD digipak, ainsi que l'opus précédent Ulv (2019). Tracklist :

01) Call of Ægir (04:34)
02) Svartr sól (07:32)
03) The Great Flame Rises (04:40)
04) Windows Everywhere (05:41)
05) The Vessel (03:31)
06) Fimm þrír sex fimbul dauði (08:13)

Total Running Time: 34:11

»
(Lien direct)
BOUNDLESS CHAOS (Death/Thrash, Allemagne) offre son premier longue-durée Sinister Upheaval en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Down
2. High Tension
3. Arson from Beyond
4. Kromer's Whistle
5. Guillotine
6. Tyrant's Call
7. Blasphemous Rupture
8. Rip out the Roots
9. Demons Unchained

»
(Lien direct)
THUS (Progressive Melodic Death Metal, Danemark) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Incorporeal".

»
(Lien direct)
NORTHERN GENOCIDE (Industrial Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Our Final Hour" tiré de son nouveau disque The Point of No Return qui sort le 1er mars sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01. To Serve The Pestilence
02. Kaamos
03. Harbingers of Genocide
04. Icaros
05. Luonnonsurma
06. My Fortress
07. Our Final Hour
08. Para Bellum
09. The Engram
10. Necropolis feat. Tommy Tuovinen

»
(Lien direct)
STRIKER (Heavy/Power, Canada) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Give it All" issu de son nouvel opus Ultrapower prévu le 2 février chez Record Breaking Records. Tracklist :

1. Circle of Evil - (3:44)
2. Best of the Best of the Best - (3:19)
3. Give it All - (4:14)
4. Blood Magic - (4:35)
5. Sucks to Suck - (3:15)
6. Ready for Anything - (3:56)
7. City Calling - (3:45)
8. Turn the Lights Out - (2:49)
9. Thunderdome - (4:01)
10. Live to Fight Another Day - (4:00)
11. Brawl at the Pub - (3:47)

Durée totale : 41:30

»
(Lien direct)
VLTIMAS (Death Metal, Portugal/USA/Québec) a mis en ligne le morceau "Scorcher" extrait de son nouvel album Epic à venir le 15 mars via Season of Mist. Tracklist :

1. Volens Discordant (1:02)
2. EPIC (4:35)
3. Miserere (3:51)
4. Exercitus Irae (4:01)
5. Mephisto Manifesto (05:05)
6. Scorcher (03:21)
7. Invictus (5:30)
8. Nature's Fangs (3:52)
9. Spoils of War (5:54)

Durée totale : 37:16

»
(Lien direct)
RESIN TOMB (Sludge/Death, Australie) offre son premier long-format Cerebral Purgatory en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain sur Transcending Obscurity Records. Tracklist :

1. Dysphoria
2. Flesh Brick
3. Scalded
4. Cerebral Purgatory
5. Human Confetti
6. Purge Fluid
7. Concrete Crypt
8. Putrescence
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Niktareum + Keyser
18 Janvier 2024

