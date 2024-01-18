EISENWALD a écrit : Québec's own CANTIQUE LÉPREUX are back with their third full-length album "Le bannissement", scheduled for release in spring 2024 via Eisenwald. It is a tale of self-initiation, a rejection of society, and a glorification of nature - manifested in their signature style of swirling tremolo-guitar-riffs, tortured screams, and elaborate melodicism.



Formed in 2014 in Quebec City, Cantique Lépreux is the creation of Blanc Feu, Cadavre, and Matrak. Since their first album "Cendres célestes", released in 2016, they have established themselves as an essential act of the Métal Noir Québécois scene. They channel the evocative power of Black Metal, carrying vast forests, desolate landscapes, impassable mountains, and cosmic torment. The band members are also associated with Mêlée des Aurores, Chasse-Galerie, Acédia, Manière Noire, Chaos Catharsis, Forteresse, Délétère and Au-delà des ruines.



"Le bannissement" tells the abduction of a young girl and the sickness that is forced into her. Tainted, and rejected by those who should have protected her, she flees to wild and unexplored land, where she shatters and mends herself continuously. In these countless battles, she severs her bond to reality, subverts the sickness, and overthrows those who had seized her innermost Dream. Through banishment, liberation.



The album presents a raging and hypnotic narrative. Fast-paced songs drag the listener in a wild hunt, rushing towards self-annihilation. It was interpreted with the band's live line-up and equipment to preserve the fierceness of the mindset it was composed. This raging maelstrom, built on alluring melodies, shows guitarists Blanc Feu and Ascèse's fascination for music history and musicology. The album's emotional power stems not only from black metal's common genre tropes but also from the austere grandeur of early music.



Recording and production were mostly handled by the musicians themselves. Guitarist, vocalist, and founder Blanc Feu took over the mixing duties. Drum recording and additional mixing was done by François Fortin at La Boîte Noire. Mastering and also additional mixing by X.T. at Tehom Studios. Marek Soszyński contributed his skills in calligraphy.