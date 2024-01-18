|
Les news du 18 Janvier 2024
|NECROWRETCH (Black / Death, France) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Swords Of Dajjal le 2 février prochain via Season Of Mist. En vooici un troisième extrait avec le clip de "Dii Mauri" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Ksar Al-Kufar
02. The Fifth Door
03. Dii Mauri
04. Swords f Dajjal
05. Numidian Knowledge
06. Vae Victis
07. Daeva
08. Total Obliteration
|»
|Intitulé Le Bannissement, le nouvel album de CANTIQUE LÉPREUX (Black Metal) sortira le 29 mars prochain sur Eisenwald. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Consécration" :
01. Le Ravissement
02. Fuir
03. Rivières Rompues
04. Archétypes
05. Par La Gueule Des Fantômes
06. Le Rêve Primordial
07. Consécration
EISENWALD a écrit : Québec's own CANTIQUE LÉPREUX are back with their third full-length album "Le bannissement", scheduled for release in spring 2024 via Eisenwald. It is a tale of self-initiation, a rejection of society, and a glorification of nature - manifested in their signature style of swirling tremolo-guitar-riffs, tortured screams, and elaborate melodicism.
Formed in 2014 in Quebec City, Cantique Lépreux is the creation of Blanc Feu, Cadavre, and Matrak. Since their first album "Cendres célestes", released in 2016, they have established themselves as an essential act of the Métal Noir Québécois scene. They channel the evocative power of Black Metal, carrying vast forests, desolate landscapes, impassable mountains, and cosmic torment. The band members are also associated with Mêlée des Aurores, Chasse-Galerie, Acédia, Manière Noire, Chaos Catharsis, Forteresse, Délétère and Au-delà des ruines.
"Le bannissement" tells the abduction of a young girl and the sickness that is forced into her. Tainted, and rejected by those who should have protected her, she flees to wild and unexplored land, where she shatters and mends herself continuously. In these countless battles, she severs her bond to reality, subverts the sickness, and overthrows those who had seized her innermost Dream. Through banishment, liberation.
The album presents a raging and hypnotic narrative. Fast-paced songs drag the listener in a wild hunt, rushing towards self-annihilation. It was interpreted with the band's live line-up and equipment to preserve the fierceness of the mindset it was composed. This raging maelstrom, built on alluring melodies, shows guitarists Blanc Feu and Ascèse's fascination for music history and musicology. The album's emotional power stems not only from black metal's common genre tropes but also from the austere grandeur of early music.
Recording and production were mostly handled by the musicians themselves. Guitarist, vocalist, and founder Blanc Feu took over the mixing duties. Drum recording and additional mixing was done by François Fortin at La Boîte Noire. Mastering and also additional mixing by X.T. at Tehom Studios. Marek Soszyński contributed his skills in calligraphy.
|»
|MUTILATED BY ZOMBIES (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Scenes From The Afterlife qui sortira le 8 mars via Redefining Darkness. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Headcount Rising
2. Reciprocal Horror
3. Molten
4. Decontamination
5. Gutsplit
6. Eternal Hour
7. Reincarnate
8. Severely Severed
9. Behold The Demigod
|»
|HIDEOUS DIVINITY (Brutal Death Technique Moderne, Italie) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Unextinct qui sortira le 22 mars via Century Media. "Mysterium Tremendum" s'écoute ici :
|»
|GRIFFON (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album De Republica qui sortira le 16 février via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne...
1. L'homme du Tarn
2. The Ides of March
3. La semaine sanglante
4. A l’insurrection
5. La loi de la Nation
6. De Republica
|»
|WOUNDS (Death Technique, USA) sortira (enfin !) son premier album "Ruin" le 15 mars sur Everlasting Spew Records.
Un premier extrait vient d'être publié :
Tracklist :
1. Of Ruin
2. The Archfiend's Apothecary
3. Doom Incarnate
4. In the Maw of the Beast
5. Birth of a New Light
6. Dismember and Devour
7. Zoophagist
8. Ready Your Mind for the Grind
9. Bent on Disaster
|»
|NECROPHOBIC (Black / Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album In The Twilight Grey qui sortira le 15 mars via Century Media Records. "As Stars Collide" se découvre ci-dessous :
|»
|ULTERROR (Technical Death Metal, Finlande) propose en écoute le morceau "Beyond the Blackened Veil of Magellan" issu de son premier full-length Transcendent Origins dont la sortie est programmée pour le 29 mars chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. Iris
02. Greater Sublimations of Cosmic Panic
03. Born Anew as One
04. Aether Expedition
05. Cryogenesis
06. Death Aegis Exhumation
07. Beyond the Blackened Veil of Magellan
08. Vector Nebula
09. Hollow Vessel Parasitization
10. Undying Storms of Divine Immolation
|»
|SEID (Black Metal, Suède) sortira son dernier album Svartr Sól (2022) demain via ATMF au format CD digipak, ainsi que l'opus précédent Ulv (2019). Tracklist :
01) Call of Ægir (04:34)
02) Svartr sól (07:32)
03) The Great Flame Rises (04:40)
04) Windows Everywhere (05:41)
05) The Vessel (03:31)
06) Fimm þrír sex fimbul dauði (08:13)
Total Running Time: 34:11
|»
|BOUNDLESS CHAOS (Death/Thrash, Allemagne) offre son premier longue-durée Sinister Upheaval en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Down
2. High Tension
3. Arson from Beyond
4. Kromer's Whistle
5. Guillotine
6. Tyrant's Call
7. Blasphemous Rupture
8. Rip out the Roots
9. Demons Unchained
|»
|THUS (Progressive Melodic Death Metal, Danemark) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Incorporeal".
|»
|NORTHERN GENOCIDE (Industrial Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Our Final Hour" tiré de son nouveau disque The Point of No Return qui sort le 1er mars sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. To Serve The Pestilence
02. Kaamos
03. Harbingers of Genocide
04. Icaros
05. Luonnonsurma
06. My Fortress
07. Our Final Hour
08. Para Bellum
09. The Engram
10. Necropolis feat. Tommy Tuovinen
|»
|STRIKER (Heavy/Power, Canada) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Give it All" issu de son nouvel opus Ultrapower prévu le 2 février chez Record Breaking Records. Tracklist :
1. Circle of Evil - (3:44)
2. Best of the Best of the Best - (3:19)
3. Give it All - (4:14)
4. Blood Magic - (4:35)
5. Sucks to Suck - (3:15)
6. Ready for Anything - (3:56)
7. City Calling - (3:45)
8. Turn the Lights Out - (2:49)
9. Thunderdome - (4:01)
10. Live to Fight Another Day - (4:00)
11. Brawl at the Pub - (3:47)
Durée totale : 41:30
|»
|VLTIMAS (Death Metal, Portugal/USA/Québec) a mis en ligne le morceau "Scorcher" extrait de son nouvel album Epic à venir le 15 mars via Season of Mist. Tracklist :
1. Volens Discordant (1:02)
2. EPIC (4:35)
3. Miserere (3:51)
4. Exercitus Irae (4:01)
5. Mephisto Manifesto (05:05)
6. Scorcher (03:21)
7. Invictus (5:30)
8. Nature's Fangs (3:52)
9. Spoils of War (5:54)
Durée totale : 37:16
|»
|RESIN TOMB (Sludge/Death, Australie) offre son premier long-format Cerebral Purgatory en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain sur Transcending Obscurity Records. Tracklist :
1. Dysphoria
2. Flesh Brick
3. Scalded
4. Cerebral Purgatory
5. Human Confetti
6. Purge Fluid
7. Concrete Crypt
8. Putrescence
