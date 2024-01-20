»

WOUNDS (Technical Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé le morceau "Birth of a New Light" issu de son premier longue-durée Ruin prévu le 15 mars sur Everlasting Spew records. Tracklist :



1. Of Ruin

2. The Archfiend's Apothecary

3. Doom Incarnate

4. In the Maw of the Beast

5. Birth of a New Light

6. Dismember and Devour

7. Zoophagist

8. Ready Your Mind for the Grind

9. Bent on Disaster



