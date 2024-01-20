chargement...

Les news du 20 Janvier 2024

News
Les news du 20 Janvier 2024 Sovereign - Stages of Decomposition - Druadan Forest - Rotting Christ - A/Oratos - Griffon - Greyhawk - Wounds - Praise the Plague - Gravery - Koldbrann - Drakon
»
(Lien direct)
SOVEREIGN (Death/Thrash, Norvège) vient de publier son premier full-length Altered Realities via Drak Descent Records. Tracklist :

1. Altered Reality
2. Futile Dreams
3. Nebular Waves
4. Counter Tech
5. The Enigma of Intelligence
6. Synthetic Life
7. Absence of Unity

»
(Lien direct)
STAGES OF DECOMPOSITION (Brutal Death, USA) propose en écoute le titre "Carve Out the Eyes" qui figurera sur son nouvel opus Raptures of Psychopathy qui sort le 2 février sur Gore House Productions. Tracklist :

1. Drilling of the Cerebellum - 4:59
2. What Lies Within - 3:10
3. Beast of Jersey 2:42
4. Killing Under Possession - 3:36
5. Murder by Proxy - 3:26
6. Skid Row Slasher - 3:36
7. Carve out the Eyes - 2:37
8. Fetal Devourment - 3:04
9. Crawl Space Burial - 3:12
10. Human Extermination - 3:46
11. Mass Psychosis - 2:09

Durée totale : 36:19

»
(Lien direct)
DRUADAN FOREST (Epic Black Metal/Ambient, Dungeon Synth, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Dismal Spells Part 2 - The Night Circus le 23 février chez Werewolf Records. Tracklist :

1. Born From the Unholy Fire (Part II)
2. Iconoclast
3. Aal Apam Li Aamnuk
4. Strife For Blood
5. Life in Death
6. To Die a Thousand Times
7. Summum Bestiae
8. Phosphoros
9. Concerto of Sodomy
10. Celestial

»
(Lien direct)
ROTTING CHRIST (Melodic Black Metal/Gothic, Grèce) sortira son nouveau disque Pro Xristoy le 24 mai via Season of Mist. Tracklist :

1. Pro Xristoy (Προ Χριστού) (1:29)
2. The Apostate (5:01)
3. Like Father, Like Son (4:35)
4. The Sixth Day (3:56)
5. La Lettera Del Diavolo (4:01)
6. The Farewell (6:15)
7. Pix Lax Dax (4:33)
8. Pretty World, Pretty Dies (4:51)
9. Yggdrasil (5:04)
10. Saoirse (6:17)
11. Primal Resurrection (Bonus Track) (5:32)
12. All For One (Bonus Track) (3:37)

Durée totale : 55:17

»
(Lien direct)
A/ORATOS (Melodic Black Metal, France) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Ecclesia Gnostica sur Les Acteurs de l'Ombre Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur YouTube. Tracklist :

1. Le Hiérophante
2. Daath
3. Deuteros
4. Disciplina Arcani
5. Ô Roi des Eons
6. De la Gnose Eternelle
7. Le Septième Sceau

»
(Lien direct)
GRIFFON (Black Metal, France) sortira sortira son nouvel album De republica le 16 février chez Les Acteurs de l'Ombre Productions. Tracklist :

1 - L’Homme du Tarn
2 - The Ides of March
3 - La Semaine Sanglante
4 - A l’Insurrection
5 - La Loi de la Nation
6 - De Republica

Durée totale : 37min01

»
(Lien direct)
GREYHAWK (Heavy/Power, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Thunderheart le 2 avril via Fighter Records. Tracklist :

1. Spellstone
2. Ombria (City Of The Night)
3. Thunderheart
4. Rock & Roll City
5. Steadfast
6. Sacrifice Of Steel
7. The Last Mile
8. Back In The Fight
9. The Golden Candle

»
(Lien direct)
WOUNDS (Technical Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé le morceau "Birth of a New Light" issu de son premier longue-durée Ruin prévu le 15 mars sur Everlasting Spew records. Tracklist :

1. Of Ruin
2. The Archfiend's Apothecary
3. Doom Incarnate
4. In the Maw of the Beast
5. Birth of a New Light
6. Dismember and Devour
7. Zoophagist
8. Ready Your Mind for the Grind
9. Bent on Disaster

»
(Lien direct)
PRAISE THE PLAGUE (Blackened Doom/Sludge, Allemagne) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Suffocating In The Current Of Time" tré de son nouvel opus Suffocating in the Current of Time à venir le 16 février chez Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :

Veil of Tyrants
The Tide
Astray From Light
A Serpent's Tongue
Devourer
Throne of Decay

»
(Lien direct)
GRAVERY (Beatdown/Deathcore, Italie) sortira son premier EP Everything that is Born must Die dans le courant de l'année. Une vidéo pour le morceau "Hate is now the Answer" est en ligne ci-dessous.

»
(Lien direct)
KOLDBRANN (Black Metal, Norvège) va rééditer son premier long-format Nekrotisk inkvisition (2003) au format cassette via Impure Wedding Productions.

»
(Lien direct)
DRAKON (Black Metal, Russie) vient de sortir son nouvel album С​в​е​т​о​п​р​е​с​т​а​в​л​е​н​и​е ("Thunderdome") sur Sleaszy Rider. Tracklist :

1. Gold
2. Filth
3. Falsity
4. Abomination of Desolation
5. Salt and Blood
6. Gog and Magog
7. Image of Agni
8. Foreverness
