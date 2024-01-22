»

(Lien direct) DIOCLETIAN (Black / Death Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande) sera de retour l'été prochain avec un nouvel album intitulé Inexorable Nexus à paraître chez Nuclear War Now! Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Nexian March" :



NUCLEAR WAR NOW! PRODUCTIONS a écrit : Debuting on NWN! Productions after six years in the making, the upcoming album “Inexorable Nexus” represents a convergence of power and influence wielded by the nihilistic might of Diocletian in the underground over the last twenty years. The album brings to the forefront their masterful combination of Black, Speed, Grind, Doom, and Death, wreaking havoc and bringing Total War and Total Death upon the listener.

The song “Nexian March” spearheads the next campaign of Aural Warfare, featuring none other than the legendary underground Black Metal guitarist, Caller Of The Storms of Blasphemy infamy. From the opening salvo, Storms’ distinct style leads the charge with his trademark solo axe assault. Caller of The Storms makes a guest solo appearance on two songs on “Inexorable Nexus.” This is a powerful statement in itself after thirty odd years of recording silence. If that wasn’t cult enough, the mastermind behind Conqueror and Death Worship, Ryan Förster, once again contributes to the sonic violence of these Doom Cultists, co-writing another song titled “Global Slave Enigma.”

This is the war praxis of dominating underground forces and the unstoppable convergence of Will, leading to the inevitable outcome, which is the new album “Inexorable Nexus.” Chaos reigns. Destroy all with all!



“Inexorable Nexus” conveys an unbreakable or relentless connection between powerful, dominating forces or entities, signifying an unstoppable convergence leading to a particular outcome or state.



01. Global Slave Enigma

02. Heathen Siege

03. Part I

04. Indomitable Spirit of Man

05. Part II

06. Burning Earth

07. Part III

08. Ultimate Victory

09. Baphocletian (Hexawolf Version)

10. Barbaric Hunt (Feral Prey)

11. Subjugation Before Annihilation

12. Nexian March

13. Violent Eradicating Hammer Strike!



