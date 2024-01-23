Les news du 23 Janvier 2024 News Les news du 23 Janvier 2024 Proton Burst - Just One Fix - Sulphur and Mercury - Phantom Winter - Apparition - Novichok - Nefarious Mash » (Lien direct) PROTON BURST (Metal Industriel) intitulé La Nuit et adapté de la célèbre bande-dessiné réalisée par Philippe Druillet. Cette réédition est accompagnée pour l'occasion d'un live enregistré en 1995 à Saint Amand.



01. Mouvement I

02. Mouvement II

03. Mouvement III

04. Mouvement IV

05. Mouvement V

06. Mouvement VI

07. Mouvement I - Au Coeur de la Ville Morte (Live at Saint Amand)

08. Mouvement I - Le Ramasseur (Live at Saint Amand)

09. Mouvement II - Intermezzo (Live at Saint Amand)

10. Mouvement II - La Bande des Coeurs Brulés (Live at Saint Amand)

11. Mouvement III - La Cave (Live at Saint Amand)

12. Mouvement IV - Le Grand Doum Doum (Live at Saint Amand)

13. Mouvement IV - Brown Sugar (Live at Saint Amand)

14. Mouvement IV - Les Tribus Rassemblées (Live at Saint Amand)

15. Mouvement V - Anita (Live at Saint Amand)

16. Mouvement V - La Lune Flippe (Live at Saint Amand)

17. Mouvement V - L'Armées des Cranes (Live at Saint Amand)

18. Mouvement V - Dernier Combat (Live at Saint Amand)

19. Mouvement VI - Le Dépot Bleu (Live at Saint Amand)

20. Mouvement VI - Extase de la Mort (Live at Saint Amand)

21. Straight Forward (Live at Saint Amand)

22. Stone (Live at Saint Amand)

23. Black Sun (Live at Saint Amand)

24. La Nuit - Demo 1993



<a href="https://i-voidhangerrecords.bandcamp.com/album/la-nuit">La Nuit de PROTON BURST</a>

» (Lien direct) JUST ONE FIX (Thrash Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande) vient de sortir un nouveau single intitulé "Gods & Devils" et extrait de son nouvel EP Submit or Death à paraître le 5 avril.





» (Lien direct) SULPHUR AND MERCURY (Heavy Metal, Italie), c'est le nouveau projet de Jason Netherton (Misery Index) au chant, Francesco Conte (Spiritual Front, Nero Omega, ex-Klimt 1918) à la guitare, Marco Mastrobuono (Hour Of Penance, Inno, Buffalo Grillz) à la basse et Dario Casabona (Griefbringer, ex-Schizo, Sinoath) à la batterie. Le groupe vient de signer sur Time To Kill Records pour la sortie de son premier EP Alchemia Prophetica. Plus d'infos prochainement.

» (Lien direct) PHANTOM WINTER (Sludge Metal, Allemagne) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "The Unbeholden" quu clôt son opus Her Cold Materials sorti en novembre dernier.





» (Lien direct) Disgraced Emanations From A Tranquil State, le nouvel album d'APPARITION (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 22 mars prochain sur Profound Lore Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Asphyxcreation" :



01. Asphyxcreation

02. Imminent Expanse Of Silence And Not (Or Not)

03. Paradoxysm

04. Excruciating Refuge In Reoccurring Torment

05. Inner Altitudes, Light Transference

06. Circulacate



<a href="https://apparitiondeath.bandcamp.com/album/disgraced-emanations-from-a-tranquil-state">Disgraced Emanations From A Tranquil State de APPARITION</a>

» (Lien direct) NOVICHOK (Thrash Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Dead Weigt" extrait de son dernier album Geo-Desiccant paru en 2022.





» (Lien direct) NEFARIOUS MASH (Avant-garde Black Metal, France) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie CD de son premier long-format In Memory of Your Hopes (2022) le 16 février. Tracklist :



1. In Front of the Mirror

2. The Trap of Rhetoric Virtue

3. Sin of Intelligence

4. Fall of Denial

5. Mourning of Emancipation

6. The Absolute Relativism Anthem

7. Nausea of Stagnation

8. Plague of Social God

9. Dawn





Diocletian

