(Lien direct) MAERE (Obscure Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son album .​.​.​And The Universe Keeps Silent qui sortira le 19 avril via Transcending Obscurity Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. All Those Things We've Never Been (The Grandeur Of Nihilism)

2. Traumlande (Ascending The Abyss)

3. The Darkness Is Your Mother

4. Zdrowas Mario (Building The Temple)

5. Think Of Me As Fire







