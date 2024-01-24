Les news du 24 Janvier 2024
News
Les news du 24 Janvier 2024 Opium Death - Cognizance - Devourer - Almost Dead - Funeral Winds - Stormhunter - Sun of Nothing - Qwälen - Stuporous - Cyphre
|OPIUM DEATH (Death/Thrash, USA) sortira son premier full-length Genocidal Nemesis le 19 avril en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Cower (1:16)
2. Genocidal Nemesis I: Fear (3:01)
3. The Condemned (4:32)
4. Ozymandias (8:40)
5. Flatline (1:18)
6. Extinction (5:31)
7. Chronic (4:22)
8. Deadweight (3:28)
9. Shattered (5:36)
10. Vesuvius (3:45)
11. Fe56 (2:07)
12. Genocidal Nemesis II: Desolation (9:29)
Durée totale : 53:10
|COGNIZANCE (Technical Melodic Death Metal/Deathcore, Angleterre) a posté sur ce lien son nouvel album Phantazein prévu le 26 janvier sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1 Ceremonial Vigour
2 A Brain Dead Memoir
3 Chiselled in Stone
4 Introspection
5 Futureless Horizon
6 The Towering Monument
7 Alferov
8 Shock Heuristics
9 Broadcast of the Gods
10 In Verses Unspoken
11 Shadowgraph
|DEVOURER (Black/Death, Suède) a sorti un nouveau single intitulé "The Wicked Ones". Il figurera sur le nouvel opus du groupe prévu dans le courant de l'année.
|ALMOST DEAD (Thrash/Groove, USA) offre à cette adresse l'écoute intégrale de son nouvel album Destruction Is All We Know à venir le 26 janvier chez Innerstrength Records. Tracklist :
1. Warheads In The Sky
2. Commandments Of Coercion
3. Eight Eyes Black
4. Nightmare Coming
5. Within The Ashes
6. Agent Of Chaos
7. Brutal Devotion
8. Selfish Suicide
9. Where Sinners Cry
|FUNERAL WINDS (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) propose son nouveau disque 333 en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 26 janvier via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Sovereign of Shadows [4:01]
2. Eternal Nightmare [6:02]
3. Cast the Gauntlet of Doom [4:01]
4. Ancient Wrath Unleashed [4:53]
5. The Damned Ones Shall Rise [3:52]
6. Forever Cursed and Bound [4:07]
7. Birthed By Pure Malevolence [4:23]
8. Conjuration of the Blind One [7:11]
|STORMHUNTER (Power Metal, Allemagne) sera de retour le 21 mars sur MDD Records avec un nouvel opus baptisé Best Before: Death. Il contiendra onze morceaux. Plus d'infos prochainement.
|SUN OF NOTHING (Doom/Sludge/Black Metal/Noise, Grèce) sortira son nouvel album Maze le 16 février chez Venerate Industries. Tracklist :
1. Liars in Wait
2. After the Fall
3. Ghost
4. Voidhanger
5. Buried Endeavors
|QWÄLEN (Black/Punk, Finlande) va rééditer son premier full-length Unohdan sinut (2021) au format CD via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
01 - Pimeä tila
02 - Viekää minut pois
03 - Polku
04 - Hän ei tule koskaan
05 - Rituaali
06 - Unohdan sinut
07 – Temppeli
08- Unohdan sinut (live)
09 - Temppeli (live)
|STUPOROUS (Black/Doom, Belgique/Pays-Bas) offre son premier longue-durée Asylum's Lament en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain sur Void Wanderer Productions et War Productions. Tracklist :
1. Parasidious Preludium [2:22]
2. Throne of Madness [5:40]
3. Desperation [6:16]
4. Decorating the Willow Tree [7:13]
5. Never Let Me Go [8:26]
6. Distorted Echoes [6:34]
7. The Voice That Made Me Do It [10:33]
|CYPHRE (Death Metal, Normandie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Myth" extrait de son premier long-format Idolatry, mixé et masterisé par Francis Caste et disponible le 23 février 2024. Tracklist :
1. Hellhestr
2. Into The Grave
3. Dawn
4. Burn The Numbers
5. Underwater
6. The Pact
7. Myth
8. The Disease
