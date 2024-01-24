»

(Lien direct) ALMOST DEAD (Thrash/Groove, USA) offre à cette adresse l'écoute intégrale de son nouvel album Destruction Is All We Know à venir le 26 janvier chez Innerstrength Records. Tracklist :



1. Warheads In The Sky

2. Commandments Of Coercion

3. Eight Eyes Black

4. Nightmare Coming

5. Within The Ashes

6. Agent Of Chaos

7. Brutal Devotion

8. Selfish Suicide

9. Where Sinners Cry