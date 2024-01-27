chargement...

Grandiosa Muerte
 Grandiosa Muerte - Egregor (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Les news du 25 Janvier 2024
 Les news du 25 Janvier 2024... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Silhouette + Skaphos + Versatile
 Silhouette + Skaphos + Vers... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Akhlys
 Akhlys - Melinoë (C)
Par Karmasith		   
Les news du 23 Janvier 2024
 Les news du 23 Janvier 2024... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Worm
 Worm - Bluenothing (EP) (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Dream Unending / Worm
 Dream Unending / Worm - Sta... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Six Feet Under
 Six Feet Under - Unborn (C)
Par WhiteSun		   
Les news du 10 Janvier 2024
 Les news du 10 Janvier 2024... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Nyrst
 Nyrst - Völd (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Screams from Beyond
 Screams from Beyond - Fulci (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Sühnopfer
 Sühnopfer - Nous Sommes d'H... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Gorod
 Gorod - The Orb (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Warfuck
 Warfuck - Diptyque (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Ruïm
 Ruïm - Black Royal Spiritis... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 17 Janvier 2024
 Les news du 17 Janvier 2024... (N)
Par Seb`		   
Afterbirth
 Afterbirth - In But Not Of (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Putrefaction of Rotting Corpses (P.O.R.C.) + Pendrak + Gruiiiik + Tina Turner Fraiseur
 Putrefaction of Rotting Cor... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Edge Of Sanity
 Edge Of Sanity - Unorthodox (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
Suffocation
 Suffocation - Hymns From Th... (C)
Par alexwilson		   

Les news du 27 Janvier 2024

News
Les news du 27 Janvier 2024 Vesperian Sorrow - Almost Dead - Angmodnes - Decrowned - Deteriorot - Bloodshot - Chaos Doctrine - Darkestrah - Fall Of Serenity - Reflecting the Light - Unborn Generation - Exocrine - Slaves of Imperium - 4BanneD - Kalt Vindur - Illusion of Fate
»
(Lien direct)
VESPERIAN SORROW (Symphonic Black Metal, USA) sera de retour le 26 avril chez Black Lion Records avec un nouvel opus baptisé Awaken the Greylight. Tracklist :

1. As The Pillars Were Raised
2. Antediluvian - Proceeding The Unshaping
3. An Epistle To The Prime Vivified
4. Traverse The Vorthonian Passage
5. A Dire Flight for the Black Fragment
6. Seek the Last Priestess of Tyyk
7. They Beheld the Chainbreaker's Crowning Defiance
8. Who Dwells Whithin The Blight Moon
9. The Excillion Ontogenesis
10. Awaken the Greylight

»
(Lien direct)
ALMOST DEAD (Thrash/Groove, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel album Destruction Is All We Know via Innerstrength Records.. À cette occasion le groupe a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le titre "Agent of Chaos". Tracklist :

1. Warheads In The Sky
2. Commandments Of Coercion
3. Eight Eyes Black
4. Nightmare Coming
5. Within The Ashes
6. Agent Of Chaos
7. Brutal Devotion
8. Selfish Suicide
9. Where Sinners Cry

»
(Lien direct)
ANGMODNES (Funeral Doom, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier longue-durée Rot of the Soul le 1er mars sur Tragedy Productions et Meuse Music Records. Tracklist :

01. Beneath
02. The Hours
03. Agony Of The Sun
04. Stagnant
05. Rot Of The Soul

»
(Lien direct)
DECROWNED (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouveau disque Persona Non Grata le 23 février chez Rockshots Records. Tracklist :

1. Folklore pt.1 (intro) - 0:48
2. Mouth Leaks Black - 4:20
3. Rainworld - 4:16
4. Stonewing - 3:56
5. Mindparasite - 4:44
6. Scarred - 5:02
7. Awaken - 3:30
8. Faceless - 3:50
9. The Bird and The Tree - 4:51
10. The Vigorian Man - 4:09
11. Persona Non Grata - 4:52
12. Folklore pt.2 (outro) - 0:42

Durée totale : 45:05

»
(Lien direct)
DETERIOROT (Death Metal, USA) vient de rééditer son EP Manifested Apparitions of Unholy Spirits via Xtreem Music pour les trente ans de sa sortie. Les détails :

1993 / Original Mix 7”EP Version
1. The Afterlife
2. Manifested Apparitions of Unholy Spirits
2023 / Demo (bonus)
3. Return to Rot
4. Reanimate
2023 / Remastered 7”EP Version
5. The Afterlife
6. Manifested Apparitions of Unholy Spirit
2023 / Demo Single
7. Dark Embrace
2009 / Remix & Remastered 7”EP Version
8. The Afterlife
9. Manifested Apparitions of Unholy Spirits

»
(Lien direct)
BLOODSHOT (Death/Groove, Angleterre) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Absence le 2 février en auto-production.

»
(Lien direct)
CHAOS DOCTRINE (Death/Groove, Afrique du Sud) sortira son nouvel opus Bellum le 26 avril prochain.

»
(Lien direct)
DARKESTRAH (Epic Black/Folk, Kirghizistan/Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Nomad le 29 mars sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Journey Through Blue Nothingness [2:12]
2. Kök-Oy [8:00]
3. Nomad [9:29]
4. Destroyer of Obstacles [9:28]
5. Quest for the Soul [9:43]
6. The Dream of Kojojash [4:51]
7. A Dream That Omens Death [1:45]

»
(Lien direct)
FALL OF SERENITY (Melodic Death Metal, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Darkness, I Command" tiré de son nouveau disque Open Wide, O Hell qui sort le 22 mars chez Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :

Thy Pathway
Darkness, I Command
I Don't Expect I Shall Return
Wastelands
I
Chaos Reign
A Winter Song
To Tear the Flesh
... But Grim Will Follow
II
I Am the End

»
(Lien direct)
REFLECTING THE LIGHT (Atmospheric Post-Metal, France) vient de rééditer son unique opus éponyme au format CD sigisleeve via Bitume Prods.

»
(Lien direct)
UNBORN GENERATION (Death/Grind, Finlande) a dévoilé le titre "Kivun kuilu", premier single de son nouvel album ...and All We Forget prévu au printemps sur Inverse Records.

»
(Lien direct)
EXOCRINE (Progressive/Technical Death Metal, France) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Legend chez Season of Mist. Tracklist :

1. Presage (1:26)
2. Legend (3:55)
3. Life (3:56)
4. Eidolon (3:21)
5. The Altar Of War (4:36)
6. Dust In The Naught (3:52)
7. Warlock (3:25)
8. Dragon (4:15)
9. The Oath (3:46)
10. By The Light Of The Pyre (6:19)
11. Cryogenisation (Bonus Track) (4:49)

Total: 43:30

»
(Lien direct)
SLAVES OF IMPERIUM (Death/Thrash, France) sortira son nouveau disque New Waves Of Cynicism le 15 mars via M&O Music. Le groupe sera en tournée en européenne pour l'occasion avec notamment un pasasage à Paris au Klub avec Creeping Fear et Collapsus.

»
(Lien direct)
4BANNED (Death/Thrash, Brésil) rejoint l'écurie Wormholedeath pour la sortie de son premier long-format Sanatorium le 8 mars. Tracklist :

01. Sanatorium
02. Eternal Revenge
03. Way of Death
04. Mind
05. War Blood Death
06. The Psycho Priest
07. Finger on the Trigger
08. Night of Sacrifice
09. Killer on the Loose
10. Final Judgment

»
(Lien direct)
KALT VINDUR (Progressive Black/Doom, Pologne) a sorti hier son nouvel opus Magna Mater sur The Circle Music. Tracklist :

Magna Mater
Żywioły
Agonizing Luminosity
Bless Us
Possessed By Lunacy
Visions Of Purification
Mist Over Cergova

»
(Lien direct)
ILLUSION OF FATE (Atmospheric/Blackened Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Visions Of Sunless Skies" extrait de son nouvel album Portals to Kur à venir le 10 mai prochain.
Thrasho Keyser
27 Janvier 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
