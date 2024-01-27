»

(Lien direct) VESPERIAN SORROW (Symphonic Black Metal, USA) sera de retour le 26 avril chez Black Lion Records avec un nouvel opus baptisé Awaken the Greylight. Tracklist :



1. As The Pillars Were Raised

2. Antediluvian - Proceeding The Unshaping

3. An Epistle To The Prime Vivified

4. Traverse The Vorthonian Passage

5. A Dire Flight for the Black Fragment

6. Seek the Last Priestess of Tyyk

7. They Beheld the Chainbreaker's Crowning Defiance

8. Who Dwells Whithin The Blight Moon

9. The Excillion Ontogenesis

10. Awaken the Greylight







