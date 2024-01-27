|
Les news du 27 Janvier 2024
|»
|VESPERIAN SORROW (Symphonic Black Metal, USA) sera de retour le 26 avril chez Black Lion Records avec un nouvel opus baptisé Awaken the Greylight. Tracklist :
1. As The Pillars Were Raised
2. Antediluvian - Proceeding The Unshaping
3. An Epistle To The Prime Vivified
4. Traverse The Vorthonian Passage
5. A Dire Flight for the Black Fragment
6. Seek the Last Priestess of Tyyk
7. They Beheld the Chainbreaker's Crowning Defiance
8. Who Dwells Whithin The Blight Moon
9. The Excillion Ontogenesis
10. Awaken the Greylight
|
|»
|ALMOST DEAD (Thrash/Groove, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel album Destruction Is All We Know via Innerstrength Records.. À cette occasion le groupe a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le titre "Agent of Chaos". Tracklist :
1. Warheads In The Sky
2. Commandments Of Coercion
3. Eight Eyes Black
4. Nightmare Coming
5. Within The Ashes
6. Agent Of Chaos
7. Brutal Devotion
8. Selfish Suicide
9. Where Sinners Cry
|
|»
|ANGMODNES (Funeral Doom, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier longue-durée Rot of the Soul le 1er mars sur Tragedy Productions et Meuse Music Records. Tracklist :
01. Beneath
02. The Hours
03. Agony Of The Sun
04. Stagnant
05. Rot Of The Soul
|
|»
|DECROWNED (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouveau disque Persona Non Grata le 23 février chez Rockshots Records. Tracklist :
1. Folklore pt.1 (intro) - 0:48
2. Mouth Leaks Black - 4:20
3. Rainworld - 4:16
4. Stonewing - 3:56
5. Mindparasite - 4:44
6. Scarred - 5:02
7. Awaken - 3:30
8. Faceless - 3:50
9. The Bird and The Tree - 4:51
10. The Vigorian Man - 4:09
11. Persona Non Grata - 4:52
12. Folklore pt.2 (outro) - 0:42
Durée totale : 45:05
|
|»
|DETERIOROT (Death Metal, USA) vient de rééditer son EP Manifested Apparitions of Unholy Spirits via Xtreem Music pour les trente ans de sa sortie. Les détails :
1993 / Original Mix 7”EP Version
1. The Afterlife
2. Manifested Apparitions of Unholy Spirits
2023 / Demo (bonus)
3. Return to Rot
4. Reanimate
2023 / Remastered 7”EP Version
5. The Afterlife
6. Manifested Apparitions of Unholy Spirit
2023 / Demo Single
7. Dark Embrace
2009 / Remix & Remastered 7”EP Version
8. The Afterlife
9. Manifested Apparitions of Unholy Spirits
|
|»
|BLOODSHOT (Death/Groove, Angleterre) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Absence le 2 février en auto-production.
|
|»
|CHAOS DOCTRINE (Death/Groove, Afrique du Sud) sortira son nouvel opus Bellum le 26 avril prochain.
|
|»
|DARKESTRAH (Epic Black/Folk, Kirghizistan/Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Nomad le 29 mars sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Journey Through Blue Nothingness [2:12]
2. Kök-Oy [8:00]
3. Nomad [9:29]
4. Destroyer of Obstacles [9:28]
5. Quest for the Soul [9:43]
6. The Dream of Kojojash [4:51]
7. A Dream That Omens Death [1:45]
|
|»
|FALL OF SERENITY (Melodic Death Metal, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Darkness, I Command" tiré de son nouveau disque Open Wide, O Hell qui sort le 22 mars chez Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :
Thy Pathway
Darkness, I Command
I Don't Expect I Shall Return
Wastelands
I
Chaos Reign
A Winter Song
To Tear the Flesh
... But Grim Will Follow
II
I Am the End
|
|»
|REFLECTING THE LIGHT (Atmospheric Post-Metal, France) vient de rééditer son unique opus éponyme au format CD sigisleeve via Bitume Prods.
|
|»
|UNBORN GENERATION (Death/Grind, Finlande) a dévoilé le titre "Kivun kuilu", premier single de son nouvel album ...and All We Forget prévu au printemps sur Inverse Records.
|
|»
|EXOCRINE (Progressive/Technical Death Metal, France) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Legend chez Season of Mist. Tracklist :
1. Presage (1:26)
2. Legend (3:55)
3. Life (3:56)
4. Eidolon (3:21)
5. The Altar Of War (4:36)
6. Dust In The Naught (3:52)
7. Warlock (3:25)
8. Dragon (4:15)
9. The Oath (3:46)
10. By The Light Of The Pyre (6:19)
11. Cryogenisation (Bonus Track) (4:49)
Total: 43:30
|
|»
|SLAVES OF IMPERIUM (Death/Thrash, France) sortira son nouveau disque New Waves Of Cynicism le 15 mars via M&O Music. Le groupe sera en tournée en européenne pour l'occasion avec notamment un pasasage à Paris au Klub avec Creeping Fear et Collapsus.
|
|»
|4BANNED (Death/Thrash, Brésil) rejoint l'écurie Wormholedeath pour la sortie de son premier long-format Sanatorium le 8 mars. Tracklist :
01. Sanatorium
02. Eternal Revenge
03. Way of Death
04. Mind
05. War Blood Death
06. The Psycho Priest
07. Finger on the Trigger
08. Night of Sacrifice
09. Killer on the Loose
10. Final Judgment
|
|»
|KALT VINDUR (Progressive Black/Doom, Pologne) a sorti hier son nouvel opus Magna Mater sur The Circle Music. Tracklist :
Magna Mater
Żywioły
Agonizing Luminosity
Bless Us
Possessed By Lunacy
Visions Of Purification
Mist Over Cergova
|
|»
|ILLUSION OF FATE (Atmospheric/Blackened Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Visions Of Sunless Skies" extrait de son nouvel album Portals to Kur à venir le 10 mai prochain.
|
