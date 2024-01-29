chargement...

Les news du 29 Janvier 2024

News
Les news du 29 Janvier 2024 Demande à la poussière - Gost
»
(Lien direct)
DEMANDE À LA POUSSIÈRE (Doom/Black/Post-Hardcore, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Kintsugi qui sortira le 3 mai via My Kingdom Music. Il se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Inapte
2. Kintsugi
3. La Parabole des Aveugles
4. Ichinawa
5. Le Sens du Vent
6. Vulnerant Omnes, Ultima Necat
7. Attrition
8. Fragmenté
9. Miserere
10. Brisé
11. Partie

»
(Lien direct)
GOST (Blackened Electro Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album Prophecy qui sortira le 8 mars via Metal Blade. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Judgment
2. Prophecy
3. Death In Bloom
4. Deceiver
5. Obituary
6. Temple Of Tears
7. Decadent Decay
8. Widow Song
9. Golgotha
10. Digital Death
11. Shelter
12. Through The Water
13. Leviathan
Thrasho Jean-Clint
29 Janvier 2024

