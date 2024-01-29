Les news du 29 Janvier 2024 News Les news du 29 Janvier 2024 Demande à la poussière - Gost » (Lien direct) DEMANDE À LA POUSSIÈRE (Doom/Black/Post-Hardcore, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Kintsugi qui sortira le 3 mai via My Kingdom Music. Il se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Inapte

2. Kintsugi

3. La Parabole des Aveugles

4. Ichinawa

5. Le Sens du Vent

6. Vulnerant Omnes, Ultima Necat

7. Attrition

8. Fragmenté

9. Miserere

10. Brisé

11. Partie

» (Lien direct) GOST (Blackened Electro Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album Prophecy qui sortira le 8 mars via Metal Blade. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Judgment

2. Prophecy

3. Death In Bloom

4. Deceiver

5. Obituary

6. Temple Of Tears

7. Decadent Decay

8. Widow Song

9. Golgotha

10. Digital Death

11. Shelter

12. Through The Water

13. Leviathan









VOIR AUSSI Les news du 28 Janvier 2024

Crawl

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE