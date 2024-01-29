Les news du 29 Janvier 2024
News
Les news du 29 Janvier 2024 Demande à la poussière - Gost
|»
|DEMANDE À LA POUSSIÈRE (Doom/Black/Post-Hardcore, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Kintsugi qui sortira le 3 mai via My Kingdom Music. Il se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Inapte
2. Kintsugi
3. La Parabole des Aveugles
4. Ichinawa
5. Le Sens du Vent
6. Vulnerant Omnes, Ultima Necat
7. Attrition
8. Fragmenté
9. Miserere
10. Brisé
11. Partie
|
|»
|GOST (Blackened Electro Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album Prophecy qui sortira le 8 mars via Metal Blade. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Judgment
2. Prophecy
3. Death In Bloom
4. Deceiver
5. Obituary
6. Temple Of Tears
7. Decadent Decay
8. Widow Song
9. Golgotha
10. Digital Death
11. Shelter
12. Through The Water
13. Leviathan
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Mitch
Par La_girondelle
Par isotaupe
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Karmasith
Par AxGxB
Par AxGxB
Par X-Death
Par WhiteSun
Par Lestat
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Vartruk
Par Vartruk
Par Vartruk
Par SilverMercury
Par AxGxB
Par Seb`
Par Bras Cassé
Par Lestat