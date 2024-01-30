»

(Lien direct) HAUST (Black/Punk/Hardcore, Norvège) a dévoilé le morceau "Left To Die" issu de son nouvel opus Negative Music à paraître le 19 avril chez Fysisk Format. Tracklist :



01. Left to Die

02. Dead Ringer

03. Where Evil Dwells

04. The Burning

05. Back to Nothing

06. Turn to Stone

07. The Devil at My Heels

08. Oh Take Me

09. The Vanishing

10. I’m Not Here for You

11. Something Evil



<a href="https://haustno.bandcamp.com/album/negative-music">Negative Music de Haust</a>