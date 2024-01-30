chargement...

Les news du 30 Janvier 2024

News
Les news du 30 Janvier 2024 Haust - Houwitser - House Of Atreus - Chapel of Samhain - Thangram
»
(Lien direct)
HAUST (Black/Punk/Hardcore, Norvège) a dévoilé le morceau "Left To Die" issu de son nouvel opus Negative Music à paraître le 19 avril chez Fysisk Format. Tracklist :

01. Left to Die
02. Dead Ringer
03. Where Evil Dwells
04. The Burning
05. Back to Nothing
06. Turn to Stone
07. The Devil at My Heels
08. Oh Take Me
09. The Vanishing
10. I’m Not Here for You
11. Something Evil

»
(Lien direct)
HOUWITSER (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) fera son retour le 8 mars avec un nouvel album baptisé Sentinel Beast.

»
(Lien direct)
HOUSE OF ATREUS (Melodic Death Metal, USA) offre son nouvel EP Orations en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 2 février via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Orations / Reascension of Mastery
2. Thy Wounded Sovereignty
3. Under an Accursed Dynasty
4. Morphos of Degeneration
5. Cathedral of Ancestry
6. Riding the Storm [Running Wild cover]

»
(Lien direct)
CHAPEL OF SAMHAIN (Death Metal, Portugal) sortira son premier long-format Black Onyx Cave le 18 mars sur Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :

01. Charnel
02. Flesh
03. Pale
04. Delirium
05. Portal
06. Ether

»
(Lien direct)
THANGRAM (Progressive Thrash Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne un nouveau single intitulé "Multiverse (the cosmic horizons)" avec en guest Hannes Grossmann à la batterie et Ron Jarzombek sur le premier solo de guitare.
Thrasho Keyser
30 Janvier 2024

