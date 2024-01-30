HAUST (Black/Punk/Hardcore, Norvège) a dévoilé le morceau "Left To Die" issu de son nouvel opus Negative Music à paraître le 19 avril chez Fysisk Format. Tracklist :
01. Left to Die
02. Dead Ringer
03. Where Evil Dwells
04. The Burning
05. Back to Nothing
06. Turn to Stone
07. The Devil at My Heels
08. Oh Take Me
09. The Vanishing
10. I’m Not Here for You
11. Something Evil
THANGRAM (Progressive Thrash Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne un nouveau single intitulé "Multiverse (the cosmic horizons)" avec en guest Hannes Grossmann à la batterie et Ron Jarzombek sur le premier solo de guitare.
