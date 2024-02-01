chargement...

Les news du 1 Février 2024

News
Les news du 1 Février 2024 Acod - Amiensus - Attic - Job For A Cowboy - Stellar Remains - Hasturian Vigil - HateSphere - Alphoenix - Morbonoct - Sol Negate - Ponte del Diavolo
»
(Lien direct)
ACOD (Black Death Metal Mélodique, France) sortira son nouvel album au mois d'avril via Hammerheart Records. Plus d'informations prochainement...

»
(Lien direct)
AMIENSUS (Black Metal Progressif, Etats-Unis) sortira son nouvel album Reclamation Part 1 le 26 avril via M-Theory Audio. Le tracklisting et un extrait se découvrent ici :

1. Blink Of The Moment
2. Reverie
3. Senses Amplified
4. Sun And Moon
5. Consciousness Throughout Time
6. Vermillion Fog Of War
7. Spoken Into Will
8. Transcendence Through Grief

»
(Lien direct)
ATTIC (Heavy Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel opus Return To The Witchfinder qui sortira le 5 avril via Ván Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. The Covenant
2. Darkest Rites
3. Hailstorm And Tempest
4. The Thief's Candle
5. Return Of The Witchfinder
6. Offerings To Baalberith
7. Azrael
8. Up In The Castle
9. The Baleful Baron
10. Synodus Horrenda


»
(Lien direct)
JOB FOR A COWBOY (Death Metal Technico-Progressif, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Moon Healer qui sortira le 23 février via Metal Blade Records. "Beyond the Chemical Doorway" s'écoute ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
STELLAR REMAINS (Death Metal, Australie) sortira son premier EP Wastelands le 15 avril sur Gutter Prince Cabal Records. Tracklist :

1. Ceaseless Charade of the Living Dead
2. Obsolescence
3. Weeping on the Shoulder of a Memory
4. The Invisible Man
5. Wastelands
6. Cloudbearer

»
(Lien direct)
HASTURIAN VIGIL (Epic Black Metal, Irlande) offre à cette adresse l'écoute complète de son premier full-length Unveiling the Brac'thal prévu le 2 février chez Invictus Productions. Tracklist :

1. Ikaath the Seven Horned [10:08]
2. Apparitions of Torment [7:22]
3. Nine Bellowing Hounds [7:00]
4. Velvet Paintings Gaze [7:57]

»
(Lien direct)
HATESPHERE (Death/Thrash/Groove, Danemark) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "The Truest Form of Pain" issu de son dernier opus Hatred Reborn paru en mars 2023 via Scarlet Records.

»
(Lien direct)
ALPHOENIX (Melodic Death Metal/Metalcore, Japon) vient de sortir un nouveau single intitulé "The Jester Bird".

»
(Lien direct)
MORBONOCT (Cosmic Black Metal, Ukraine/Pologne) sortira son nouvel album The Highest Purpose le 19 février.

»
(Lien direct)
SOL NEGATE (Progressive Melodic Death Metal, USA) va rééditer son premier longue-durée On the Verge of Dreaming Again (septembre 2023) sur Wormholedeath le 8 mars prochain. Tracklist :

1 Prologue
2 … and All Creation Was a Dream
3 A Mind That Bleeds
4 Waves Into the Darkness
5 Dusk Has Come; Stars Are Forming
6 Come and Embrace Me
7 Dissipate Into Each Other

»
(Lien direct)
PONTE DEL DIAVOLO (Doom/Black, Italie) a dévoilé le morceau "Nocturnal Veil" extrait de son premier long-format Fire Blades from the Tomb à venir le 16 février sur Season of Mist. Tracklist :

1. Demone (5:00)
2. Covenant (6:56)
3. Red As The Sex Of She Who Lives In Death (6:20)
4. La Razza (8:03)
5. Nocturnal Veil (5:17)
6. Zero (5:26)
7. The Weeping Song (5:33)
Total: 42:35
1 Février 2024

