(Lien direct) SOL NEGATE (Progressive Melodic Death Metal, USA) va rééditer son premier longue-durée On the Verge of Dreaming Again (septembre 2023) sur Wormholedeath le 8 mars prochain. Tracklist :



1 Prologue

2 … and All Creation Was a Dream

3 A Mind That Bleeds

4 Waves Into the Darkness

5 Dusk Has Come; Stars Are Forming

6 Come and Embrace Me

7 Dissipate Into Each Other







<a href="https://solnegate.bandcamp.com/album/on-the-verge-of-dreaming-again">On the Verge of Dreaming Again de Sol Negate</a>