(Lien direct) TOXIKULL (Heavy/Speed, Portugal) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Under the Southern Light prévu le 23 février via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Night Shadows

2. Around The World

3. Under The Southern Light

4. Battle Dogs

5. Ritual Blade

6. Ghost Of A Dream

7. Knights Of Leather

8. Going Back Home

9. They Are Falling

10. Filhos Do Metal



