Les news du 2 Février 2024
News
Les news du 2 Février 2024 Necrowretch - Unaussprechlichen Kulten - Litosth - Black Hate - Endless Loss - Hollow Woods - Miehala - Toxikull - Fange
|NECROWRETCH (Death/Black, France) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel album Swords of Dajjal chez Season of Mist. Vous pouvez l'écouter en entier ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. Ksar Al-Kufar (4:22)
2. The Fifth Door (5:30)
3. Dii Mauri (5:07)
4. Swords of Dajjal (4:56)
5. Numidian Knowledge (4:12)
6. Vae Victis (4:18)
7. Daeva (2:49)
8. Total Obliteration (6:13)
Total : 37:27
|UNAUSSPRECHLICHEN KULTEN (Death Metal, Chili) fait découvrir son nouveau disque Häxan Sabaoth en intégralité à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Lamia Sucuba
2. Cuatro Velas de Cebo Infantil
3. Our Almighty Chthonic Lords
4. Hexennippel
5. Dho Hna Formula
6. Back to the Mother Hydra and Father Dagon
7. Die Teufelsbucher
|LITOSTH (Melodic Black/Death, Brésil) propose son nouvel opus Cesariana en écoute complète. Sortie ce jour sur Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. In Waves
2. Whipping Bottles
3. Time Doesn't Heal
4. The Clay Messiah
5. A Ofensa
6. The Argonaut
7. Caesarean
8. The Vaccum Extractor Paradigm
|BLACK HATE (Black/Death, Mexique) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Tempestad" tiré de son nouvel album Vía Pvrgativa: Qui spiritu Diaboli aguntur hi filii Satanae sunt à paraître le 11 février chez Odium Records. Tracklist :
1. To the Firmament
2. Trembling Hands of Sorror
3. Luminous Ruins of Death
4. Tempestad (O de la transubstanciación)
5. Ascension of a Burning Soul
6. Diasparagmos (O del sacrificio)
7. Dark Night of the Soul
|ENDLESS LOSS (Black/Death/Crust, Australie) sortira son premier long-format Traversing the Mephitic Artery le 25 mars via Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :
01. Oppugned Sentience (Intro)
02. Nexus Webs Of Malefic Prescience
03. Vertiginous Depths Of Unchained Hedonism
04. Grave Subjugation
05. Looming Ire
06. Mouldering Resurrection
07. Traversing The Mephitic Artery
08. Sepulchre Of Violent Consummation
09. Impenitent Draconian Triumph
|HOLLOW WOODS (Black Metal, Finlande) offre son nouveau disque Like Twisted Bones of Fallen Giants en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. Ancient Graves
2. Beneath the Dying Tower
3. Night Burns Through
4. Halls of Idle Breath
5. Interlude / Among Ruins
6. Burial Fires
7. Like Twisted Bones of Fallen Giants
|MIEHALA (Thrash Metal, Finlande) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Into The Void" issu de son nouvel EP Sons of Alaheim qui sort le 14 mars chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Torch The Children
2. War
3. Into The Void
4. Altar
5. Vision Of Violent Death
|TOXIKULL (Heavy/Speed, Portugal) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Under the Southern Light prévu le 23 février via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Night Shadows
2. Around The World
3. Under The Southern Light
4. Battle Dogs
5. Ritual Blade
6. Ghost Of A Dream
7. Knights Of Leather
8. Going Back Home
9. They Are Falling
10. Filhos Do Metal
|FANGE (Industrial Sludge/Death Metal, France) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Mauvais Vivant" extrait de son nouvel album Perdition à venir le 23 février sur Throatruiner Records. Tracklist :
01. Césarienne Au Noir
02. Mauvais Vivant
03. Toute Honte Bue feat Olivier Guinot (Lodges)
04. Foudres Fainéantes
05. La Haine (Bernard Lavilliers)
06. Lèche-Béton
07. Désunion Sacrée feat Diane Pellotieri (Pencey Sloe)
Prochains concerts :
10/02 - The Black Lab - Lille, FR *
15/03 - La Maison Bleue - Strasbourg, FR *
16/03 - TBA, FR *
17/03 - Canadian Café - Tours, FR *
11/05 - Kreizh Y Fest - Glomel, FR
17/05 - A Colossal Weekend - Copenhague, DK
16/08 - Arctangent Festival - Bristol, UK
*w/ Pencey Sloe
