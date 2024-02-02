»

(Lien direct) SEPTAGE (Goregrind, Danemark) sortira son premier album intitulé Septic Worship le 29 mars sur Dark Descent Records (CD), Me Sac o Un Ojo Records (vinyle) et Extremely Rotten Productions (cassette). En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Intolerant Spree Of Infesting Forms (Septic Worship)" :



01. Inauguration Of Septic Tank Release And Epic Faecal Sludge Chug-Off

02. Candidiasis French Kiss

03. Septic Baptism

04. Septic Deterioration And Decomposition (Lubricated In Feces For The Great Beyond)

05. Intolerant Spree Of Infesting Forms (Septic Worship)

06. Bushmeat Banquet

07. Transilience of Parasitic Infestation (Septic Engorgement)

08. Emetic Rites

09. Fungi Licks (Of Septic Drainage Effluent)

10. Devastation Of Intestinal Flora By Bushmeat And Infected Blood

11. Haris Ve Afis Dalyarakların Hazin Sonu (Nihai İnfilak)

12. Jorden Raser Efter Menneskekød

13. Septic Septic

14. Airborne Droplets Of The Infected

15. Başkasının Kusmuğu



<a href="https://mesacounojo.bandcamp.com/album/septic-worship">Septic Worship de Septage</a>