Dødheimsgard (DHG)
 Dødheimsgard (DHG) - Black ... (C)
Par Intraveinous		   
Immortal
 Immortal - War Against All (C)
Par Intraveinous		   
Majesties
 Majesties - Vast Reaches Un... (C)
Par Intraveinous		   
A/Oratos
 A/Oratos - Ecclesia Gnostica (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Cruciamentum
 Cruciamentum - Obsidian Ref... (C)
Par Intraveinous		   
Spirit Possession
 Spirit Possession - Of The ... (C)
Par Intraveinous		   
Ruïm
 Ruïm - Black Royal Spiritis... (C)
Par Intraveinous		   
Suffocation
 Suffocation - Hymns From Th... (C)
Par Intraveinous		   
Merrimack
 Merrimack - Of Grace And Gr... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Kreator
 Kreator - Renewal (C)
Par MORTEL		   
KRVNA
 KRVNA - (I)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Gray State
 Gray State - Under The Whee... (C)
Par Lofogras		   
Necrowretch
 Necrowretch - Swords Of Dajjal (C)
Par Keyser		   
Release Party
 Release Party - Ataraxie + ... (R)
Par Pokemonslaug...		   
Worm
 Worm - Bluenothing (EP) (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Farsoth
 Farsoth - Morbid Symphonies (C)
Par Mitch		   

Les news du 2 Février 2024

News
Les news du 2 Février 2024 Septage - Civerous - Hamferð - Necrowretch - Unaussprechlichen Kulten - Litosth - Black Hate - Endless Loss - Hollow Woods - Miehala - Toxikull - Fange
»
(Lien direct)
SEPTAGE (Goregrind, Danemark) sortira son premier album intitulé Septic Worship le 29 mars sur Dark Descent Records (CD), Me Sac o Un Ojo Records (vinyle) et Extremely Rotten Productions (cassette). En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Intolerant Spree Of Infesting Forms (Septic Worship)" :

01. Inauguration Of Septic Tank Release And Epic Faecal Sludge Chug-Off
02. Candidiasis French Kiss
03. Septic Baptism
04. Septic Deterioration And Decomposition (Lubricated In Feces For The Great Beyond)
05. Intolerant Spree Of Infesting Forms (Septic Worship)
06. Bushmeat Banquet
07. Transilience of Parasitic Infestation (Septic Engorgement)
08. Emetic Rites
09. Fungi Licks (Of Septic Drainage Effluent)
10. Devastation Of Intestinal Flora By Bushmeat And Infected Blood
11. Haris Ve Afis Dalyarakların Hazin Sonu (Nihai İnfilak)
12. Jorden Raser Efter Menneskekød
13. Septic Septic
14. Airborne Droplets Of The Infected
15. Başkasının Kusmuğu

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Maze Envy, le nouvel almbum de CIVEROUS (Death / Doom, USA) sortira le 22 mars prochain sur 20 Buck Spin. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Labyrinth Charm" :

01. The Azure Eye (Intro)
02. Shrouded in Crystals
03. Endless Symmetry
04. Labyrinth Charm (featuring Derek Rydquist)
05. Levitation Tomb
06. Maze Envy
07. Geryon (The Plummet)

»
(Lien direct)
HAMFERÐ (Death/Doom, Iles Féroé) a dévoilé un premier extrait et le tracklisting de son nouvel album Men Guðs Hond Er Sterka qui sortira le 22 mars via Metal Blade Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Ábær
2. Rikin
3. Marrusorg
4. Glæman
5. Í hamferð
6. Fendreygar
7. Hvølja
8. Men Guðs hond er sterk

»
(Lien direct)
NECROWRETCH (Death/Black, France) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel album Swords of Dajjal chez Season of Mist. Vous pouvez l'écouter en entier ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Ksar Al-Kufar (4:22)
2. The Fifth Door (5:30)
3. Dii Mauri (5:07)
4. Swords of Dajjal (4:56)
5. Numidian Knowledge (4:12)
6. Vae Victis (4:18)
7. Daeva (2:49)
8. Total Obliteration (6:13)

Total : 37:27

»
(Lien direct)
UNAUSSPRECHLICHEN KULTEN (Death Metal, Chili) fait découvrir son nouveau disque Häxan Sabaoth en intégralité à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Lamia Sucuba
2. Cuatro Velas de Cebo Infantil
3. Our Almighty Chthonic Lords
4. Hexennippel
5. Dho Hna Formula
6. Back to the Mother Hydra and Father Dagon
7. Die Teufelsbucher

»
(Lien direct)
LITOSTH (Melodic Black/Death, Brésil) propose son nouvel opus Cesariana en écoute complète. Sortie ce jour sur Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. In Waves
2. Whipping Bottles
3. Time Doesn't Heal
4. The Clay Messiah
5. A Ofensa
6. The Argonaut
7. Caesarean
8. The Vaccum Extractor Paradigm

»
(Lien direct)
BLACK HATE (Black/Death, Mexique) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Tempestad" tiré de son nouvel album Vía Pvrgativa: Qui spiritu Diaboli aguntur hi filii Satanae sunt à paraître le 11 février chez Odium Records. Tracklist :

1. To the Firmament
2. Trembling Hands of Sorror
3. Luminous Ruins of Death
4. Tempestad (O de la transubstanciación)
5. Ascension of a Burning Soul
6. Diasparagmos (O del sacrificio)
7. Dark Night of the Soul

»
(Lien direct)
ENDLESS LOSS (Black/Death/Crust, Australie) sortira son premier long-format Traversing the Mephitic Artery le 25 mars via Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :

01. Oppugned Sentience (Intro)
02. Nexus Webs Of Malefic Prescience
03. Vertiginous Depths Of Unchained Hedonism
04. Grave Subjugation
05. Looming Ire
06. Mouldering Resurrection
07. Traversing The Mephitic Artery
08. Sepulchre Of Violent Consummation
09. Impenitent Draconian Triumph

»
(Lien direct)
HOLLOW WOODS (Black Metal, Finlande) offre son nouveau disque Like Twisted Bones of Fallen Giants en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Ancient Graves
2. Beneath the Dying Tower
3. Night Burns Through
4. Halls of Idle Breath
5. Interlude / Among Ruins
6. Burial Fires
7. Like Twisted Bones of Fallen Giants

»
(Lien direct)
MIEHALA (Thrash Metal, Finlande) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Into The Void" issu de son nouvel EP Sons of Alaheim qui sort le 14 mars chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Torch The Children
2. War
3. Into The Void
4. Altar
5. Vision Of Violent Death

»
(Lien direct)
TOXIKULL (Heavy/Speed, Portugal) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Under the Southern Light prévu le 23 février via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Night Shadows
2. Around The World
3. Under The Southern Light
4. Battle Dogs
5. Ritual Blade
6. Ghost Of A Dream
7. Knights Of Leather
8. Going Back Home
9. They Are Falling
10. Filhos Do Metal

»
(Lien direct)
FANGE (Industrial Sludge/Death Metal, France) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Mauvais Vivant" extrait de son nouvel album Perdition à venir le 23 février sur Throatruiner Records. Tracklist :

01. Césarienne Au Noir
02. Mauvais Vivant
03. Toute Honte Bue feat Olivier Guinot (Lodges)
04. Foudres Fainéantes
05. La Haine (Bernard Lavilliers)
06. Lèche-Béton
07. Désunion Sacrée feat Diane Pellotieri (Pencey Sloe)

Prochains concerts :

10/02 - The Black Lab - Lille, FR *
15/03 - La Maison Bleue - Strasbourg, FR *
16/03 - TBA, FR *
17/03 - Canadian Café - Tours, FR *
11/05 - Kreizh Y Fest - Glomel, FR
17/05 - A Colossal Weekend - Copenhague, DK
16/08 - Arctangent Festival - Bristol, UK

*w/ Pencey Sloe
