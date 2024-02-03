chargement...

KRVNA
 KRVNA - (I)
Par Hoover		   
Dødheimsgard (DHG)
 Dødheimsgard (DHG) - Black ... (C)
Par Intraveinous		   
Immortal
 Immortal - War Against All (C)
Par Intraveinous		   
Majesties
 Majesties - Vast Reaches Un... (C)
Par Intraveinous		   
A/Oratos
 A/Oratos - Ecclesia Gnostica (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Cruciamentum
 Cruciamentum - Obsidian Ref... (C)
Par Intraveinous		   
Spirit Possession
 Spirit Possession - Of The ... (C)
Par Intraveinous		   
Ruïm
 Ruïm - Black Royal Spiritis... (C)
Par Intraveinous		   
Suffocation
 Suffocation - Hymns From Th... (C)
Par Intraveinous		   
Merrimack
 Merrimack - Of Grace And Gr... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Kreator
 Kreator - Renewal (C)
Par MORTEL		   
Gray State
 Gray State - Under The Whee... (C)
Par Lofogras		   
Necrowretch
 Necrowretch - Swords Of Dajjal (C)
Par Keyser		   
Release Party
 Release Party - Ataraxie + ... (R)
Par Pokemonslaug...		   
Worm
 Worm - Bluenothing (EP) (C)
Par Vartruk		   

Les news du 3 Février 2024

News
Les news du 3 Février 2024 Hyrgal - Crawl - Dödsrit - Negative Prayer - Coltre - Stages of Decomposition - Altar of Betelgeuze - Primalfrost - Nastergal - Orator - Sinistrum - Disrotter - Cystic - Degraved
»
(Lien direct)
HYRGAL (Black Metal, France) vient de publier un ultime single intitulé "Ode Orpheline" avant d'annoncer dans la foulée la fin de ses activités. Le communiqué et le morceau se découvrent ci-dessous :

"Aujourd'hui, notre nouveau single "Ode Orpheline" est disponible sur toutes les plateformes de streaming. La lyric vidéo est disponible sur notre chaîne YouTube. Ce dernier coup venimeux sonnent la fin d'Hyrgal. Tous les futurs évènements sont annulés. Notre merchandising reste disponible sur notre Big Cartel et Bandcamp. Gloire à la grande Mort. HYRGAL 2007 - 2024"

[/youtube]

»
(Lien direct)
CRAWL (Swedeath, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Altar Of Disgust prévu pour le 30 avril via Transcending Obscurity. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Undead Crypts
2. Throne Of Molten Bones
3. Knives
4. Curse Of The Morbid
5. Ethereal Depths
6. Where No Light Escapes
7. Enslaved In Filth
8. Vision Of Burning Apparitions
9. Until They Crawl
10. Into Sordid Rifts
11. Buried Lust

»
(Lien direct)
DÖDSRIT (Black / Crust, Suède) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Nocturnal Will qui sortira le 22 mars via Wolves Of Hades. "Celestial Will" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
NEGATIVE PRAYER (Death/Crust/Punk avec notamment le batteur Charles Koryn, USA) a publié à cette adresse le titre "Caged" qui figure sur son premier full-length Self // Wound prévu le 1er mars chez Chaos Records au format CD. Tracklist :

1. Violence
2. Hell
3. Wound
4. Morbid
5. Caged
6. Noose
7. Negative Prayer
8. Bloodfeast
9. Amputate

»
(Lien direct)
COLTRE (Heavy Metal, Angleterre) propose en écoute le morceau "Temptress" issu de son premier longue-durée To Watch With Hands... To Touch With Eyes à paraître le 23 février via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Feast of The Outcast
2. To Watch With Hands
3. Rat Race
4. When The Earth Turns Black
5. Friends Aren't Electric
6. Through The Looking Glass
7. Temptress
8. Oblivion

»
(Lien direct)
STAGES OF DECOMPOSITION (Brutal Death, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Raptures of Psychopathy sur Gore House Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité. Tracklist :

1. Drilling of the Cerebellum - 4:59
2. What Lies Within - 3:10
3. Beast of Jersey 2:42
4. Killing Under Possession - 3:36
5. Murder by Proxy - 3:26
6. Skid Row Slasher - 3:36
7. Carve out the Eyes - 2:37
8. Fetal Devourment - 3:04
9. Crawl Space Burial - 3:12
10. Human Extermination - 3:46
11. Mass Psychosis - 2:09

Durée totale : 36:19

»
(Lien direct)
ALTAR OF BETELGEUZE (Doom/Death/Stoner, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Echoes le 22 mars. Tracklist :

1. On the Verge
2. Conclusion
3. Embrace the Flames
4. A Reflection
5. Salvation
6. Echoes
7. Fading Light

»
(Lien direct)
PRIMALFROST (Melodic Death/Power, Canada) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Maelstrom" extrait de son dernier disque paru fin 2021 en auto-production.

»
(Lien direct)
NASTERGAL (Black Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande/Afrique du Sud/Ukraine/Argentine) sortira son nouvel opus The Untold War le 15 mars via Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

1. Brothers in War
2. The Stillest Hour
3. Redemption
4. Involuntary Bliss
5. The Underworld
6. Will to Power
7. My Wandering Soul
8. The Vision
9. Immaculate Perception
10. The Three Evils

»
(Lien direct)
ORATOR (Blackened Technical Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne un nouveau single, "Prelude & Threnody". Le groupe travaille actuellement sur un nouvel album.

»
(Lien direct)
SINISTRUM (Death/Thrash avec des membres et ex-membres de Abominant et Fornicus, USA) vient de sortir son premier long-format Infernal Dawn en auto-production. Tracklist :

01. Infernal Dawn
02. Abomination Rising
03. Godforsaken and Bleeding
04. Legacy in Barbarity
05. Death Omen
06. Morbid Reality
07. Deus Mortis
08. Malicious Imprisonment
09. Hordes of Hell
10. Traverse the Swarm

»
(Lien direct)
DISROTTER (Death Metal, USA) a publié un nouveau single intitulé "The Retched End". Il figurera sur son premier EP Restless Death à venir courant avril sur Sewer Rot, Unholdy Domain et Old Shadows Records.

»
(Lien direct)
CYSTIC (Death Metal, USA) et DEGRAVED (Death Metal, USA) sortiront le 23 février prochain un split intitulé Lightless Domain. Celui-ci sera disponible via Iron Lung Records (vinyle) et Seed Of Doom Records (cassette). En voici un extrait avec le titre de Degraved intitulé "Infinite Fissures Of Shadow" :

01. Abysmal Tundra (Cystic)
02. Infinite Fissures Of Shadow (Degraved)
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB
3 Février 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
