(Lien direct) COLTRE (Heavy Metal, Angleterre) propose en écoute le morceau "Temptress" issu de son premier longue-durée To Watch With Hands... To Touch With Eyes à paraître le 23 février via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Feast of The Outcast

2. To Watch With Hands

3. Rat Race

4. When The Earth Turns Black

5. Friends Aren't Electric

6. Through The Looking Glass

7. Temptress

8. Oblivion



