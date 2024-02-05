»

(Lien direct) HADIT (Black/Death Metal) sortira son premier long-format, intitulé "Metaphysical Engines Approaching The Event Horizon" le 15 Mars prochain, chez les transalpins de I, Voidhanger Records. Un premier extrait, la tracklist ainsi que la pochette ont été dévoilés :



1. Becoming The Light Eternally Driving On The Photon Sphere

2. Interstellar Medium's Rhapsody

3. Three Ways Of Death After Gravitational Collapse 06:49

4. Screaming From The Throat Of A Reversed Light Being

5. Find Your Death, Cosmic Wreckage

6. Blood and Gods Know Where Weakness Is

7. The Eternals' Dream Out Of Time And Frames

8. Del Tramonto Sul Nulla, Dove Fuoco Diventa Cielo



<a href="https://i-voidhangerrecords.bandcamp.com/album/metaphysical-engines-approaching-the-event-horizon">Metaphysical Engines Approaching The Event Horizon de HADIT</a>