Les news du 5 Février 2024
News
|HADIT (Black/Death Metal) sortira son premier long-format, intitulé "Metaphysical Engines Approaching The Event Horizon" le 15 Mars prochain, chez les transalpins de I, Voidhanger Records. Un premier extrait, la tracklist ainsi que la pochette ont été dévoilés :
1. Becoming The Light Eternally Driving On The Photon Sphere
2. Interstellar Medium's Rhapsody
3. Three Ways Of Death After Gravitational Collapse 06:49
4. Screaming From The Throat Of A Reversed Light Being
5. Find Your Death, Cosmic Wreckage
6. Blood and Gods Know Where Weakness Is
7. The Eternals' Dream Out Of Time And Frames
8. Del Tramonto Sul Nulla, Dove Fuoco Diventa Cielo
|DIONYSIAQUE (Black/Doom, France) sortira son prochain opus, intitulé "Diogonos" le 15 Mars prochain sur I, Voidhanger Records. Deux titres, la tracklist et la pochette sont à découvrir :
1. By the Styx
2. Violet Venom
3. Blossom
4. Ad Nauseam
5. Vineyard and Ivy
6. Requiem
7. Evohe
8. Sparagmos
|BLAZAR (Death / Doom / Sludge, Espagne) sortira son premier album intitulé Fatal Cosmic Wound le 1er mars sur Carbonized Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Beyond The Event Horizon" :
01. Aether
02. Fatal Cosmic Wound
03. Beyond The Event Horizon
04. Aeon
05. Crystallized Oblivion
06. Forgotten Dreams
07. The Omega Phase
|Le premier album de KERRY KING (Thrash, USA) intitulé From Hell I Rise sortira le 17 mai prochain sur Reigning Phoenix Music. En plus de Kerry King (ex-Slayer), le groupe est également composé de Mark Osegueda (Death Angel), Paul Bostaph (ex-Slayer), Kyle Sanders (Helleyeah) et Phil Demmel (Vio-lence, ex-Machine Head). Voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Idle Hands" :
01. Diablo
02. Where I Reign
03. Residue
04. Idle Hands
05. Trophies Of The Tyrant
06. Crucifixation
07. Tension
08. Everything I Hate About You
09. Toxic
10. Two Fists
11. Rage
12. Shrapnel
13. From Hell I Rise
|HAUNT (Heavy Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Dreamers qui sortira le 1er mars en autoproduction. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Serenade
2. Locked Out
3. Steel Mountains
4. Return To Sender
5. Send Me An Angel
6. Dreamers
7. One Chance
8. Visions
|HEMORRHOID (Death / Grind, USA) sortira son premier album intitulé Raw Materials Of Decay le mois prochain sur Headsplit Records et Extremely Rotten Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "A Dozen Suppurating Masses" :
01. Hemmorhoidal Removal Surgery (Intro)
02. Exogenous Intestinal Blockage
03. Ultimate Commode Of Chaos & Carnage
04. Moderate To Severe Plaque Psoriasis
05. Rancid Rectal Rupture
06. A Dozen Suppurating Masses
07. Stool Borne Illness
08. Sliced & Tucked
09. Raw Materials Of Decay
10. Dante’s Fecal Inferno
11. Liquified In A Caustic Sludge
12. Esophageal Rupture
13. Ectopic Scrambling
14. Festering Blood Pit
15. Cacophony Of Bloody Lactation
