(Lien direct) STRIKER (Heavy/Power, Canada) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Sucks To Suck" tiré de son nouvel album ULTRAPOWER paru le 2 février sur Record Breaking Records. Tracklist :



1. Circle of Evil - (3:44)

2. BEST of the BEST of the BEST - (3:19)

3. Give it All - (4:14)

4. Blood Magic - (4:35)

5. Sucks to Suck - (3:15)

6. Ready for Anything - (3:56)

7. City Calling - (3:45)

8. Turn the Lights Out - (2:49)

9. Thunderdome - (4:01)

10. Live to Fight Another Day - (4:00)

11. Brawl at the Pub - (3:47)



Durée totale : 41:30



