STRIKER (Heavy/Power, Canada) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Sucks To Suck" tiré de son nouvel album ULTRAPOWER paru le 2 février sur Record Breaking Records. Tracklist :
1. Circle of Evil - (3:44)
2. BEST of the BEST of the BEST - (3:19)
3. Give it All - (4:14)
4. Blood Magic - (4:35)
5. Sucks to Suck - (3:15)
6. Ready for Anything - (3:56)
7. City Calling - (3:45)
8. Turn the Lights Out - (2:49)
9. Thunderdome - (4:01)
10. Live to Fight Another Day - (4:00)
11. Brawl at the Pub - (3:47)
CRITICAL DEFIANCE (Thrash Metal, Chili) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son prochain album intitulé The Search Won't Fall... qui sortira le 22 mars via Unspeakable Axe Records et Dying Victims Productions. "44 Minds" se découvre ci-dessous :
Intitulé Lifeless Birth, le nouvel album de NECROT (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 12 avril prochain sur Tankcrimes Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Cut The Cord" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Cut The Cord
02. Lifeless Birth
03. Superior
04. Drill The Skull
05. Winds Of Hell
06. Dead Memories
07. The Curse
