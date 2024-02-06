Les news du 6 Février 2024
Les news du 6 Février 2024 Wrektomb - Moonskin - Throat - Striker - Greh - Critical Defiance - Necrot - Demolition - Dödsrit
|WREKTOMB (Death/Doom, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Bovine Mockeries of Human Posturing le 5 avril chez Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Gored Into Reality [7:29]
2. Unexpected Encounters with Nature [9:10]
3. Quantumcreep [9:01]
4. Society Supported Psychopaths [6:15]
5. This Decay of Me [10:35]
|MOONSKIN (Symphonic Melodic Black/Death, Canada) a dévoilé un nouveau morceau intitulé "The Immortal Embrace" .
|THROAT (Black Metal, Pologne) offre son nouvel EP Blood Exaltation en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 9 février via Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :
1. Chuc [9:02]
2. Klatwa [6:56]
3. New Flesh Nectar I [8:57]
4. New Flesh Nectar II [7:27]
|STRIKER (Heavy/Power, Canada) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Sucks To Suck" tiré de son nouvel album ULTRAPOWER paru le 2 février sur Record Breaking Records. Tracklist :
1. Circle of Evil - (3:44)
2. BEST of the BEST of the BEST - (3:19)
3. Give it All - (4:14)
4. Blood Magic - (4:35)
5. Sucks to Suck - (3:15)
6. Ready for Anything - (3:56)
7. City Calling - (3:45)
8. Turn the Lights Out - (2:49)
9. Thunderdome - (4:01)
10. Live to Fight Another Day - (4:00)
11. Brawl at the Pub - (3:47)
Durée totale : 41:30
|GREH (Sludge Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne un nouveau morceau intitulé "Thy Breath Not Mine" extrait de son premier long-format Dysphoric Devotion à venir cet hiver.
|CRITICAL DEFIANCE (Thrash Metal, Chili) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son prochain album intitulé The Search Won't Fall... qui sortira le 22 mars via Unspeakable Axe Records et Dying Victims Productions. "44 Minds" se découvre ci-dessous :
|Intitulé Lifeless Birth, le nouvel album de NECROT (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 12 avril prochain sur Tankcrimes Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Cut The Cord" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Cut The Cord
02. Lifeless Birth
03. Superior
04. Drill The Skull
05. Winds Of Hell
06. Dead Memories
07. The Curse
|DEMOLITION (Black Metal, Pays-Bas/Pologne) vient de dévoilé son tout premier morceau "Among the Ruins".
|DÖDSRIT (Black/Crust, Suède) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le morceau "Celestial Will" extrait de son nouvel album Nocturnal Will à venir le 22 mars sur Wolves of Hades. Tracklist :
1. Irjala [10:37]
2. Nocturnal Fire [8:03]
3. Ember and Ash [0:45]
4. Utmed Gyllbergens Stig [4:33]
5. As Death Comes Reaping [10:45]
6. Celestial Will [8:29]
