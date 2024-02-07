Les news du 7 Février 2024
News
Les news du 7 Février 2024 Corpus Diavolis - Griffon - Borknagar - Daemoniac - Merrimack - Freeways - Duindwaler - Corpus Diavolis - Slaves of Imperium
|»
|CORPUS DIAVOLIS (Black Death Metal, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un teaser de son nouvel album Elixiria Ekstasis prévu pour le 15 mars via Les Acteurs De L'Ombre Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. His Wine Be Death
2. Key To Luciferian Joy
3. Carnal Hymnody
4. Cyclopean Adoration
5. Vessel Of Abysmal Luxury
6. The Golden Chamber
7. Menstruum Congressus
8. Enfleshed In Silence
9. Chalice Of Fornication
|
|»
|GRIFFON (Black Metal, France) a mis en ligne un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album De Republica qui sortira le 16 février via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre Productions. "À L’insurrection" s'écoute ici :
|
|»
|BORKNAGAR (Black Metal / Prog Mélodique, Norvège) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Fall qui sortira le 23 février via Century Media. "Moon" se découvre ci-dessous :
|
|»
|DAEMONIAC (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Visions of the Nightside le 12 mars chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
1. The Deamon Beast
2. Into Damnation
3. War in Heaven
4. False Prophecies
5. Fall From Grace
6. The God's Fault
7. Lord of Immolation
8. Visions of the Nighside
|
|»
|MERRIMACK (Black Metal, France) a posté le morceau "Under the Aimless Spheres" tiré de son nouvel album Of Grace and Gravity qui sort le 8 mars via Season of Mist. Tracklist :
1. Sulphurean Synods (6:42)
2. Sublunar Despondency (7:07)
3. Dead and Distant Clamors (5:35)
4. Wounds that Heal (6:44)
5. Starving Crowns (8:05)
6. Under the Aimless Spheres (7:01)
7. Embalmer’s Wine (6:59)
Total: 48:13
|
|»
|FREEWAYS (Hard Rock/Heavy Metal, Canada) sortira son nouveau disque Dark Sky Sanctuary le 26 avril sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Forever Protected
2. Can't Deny Destiny
3. Give Em The Gears
4. Dark Sky Sanctuary
5. Travelling Heart
6. Fortune's Favourite
7. Private Myth
8. Cracked Shadow
|
|»
|DUINDWALER (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé le titre "Vaderlands vuur" issu de son premier long-format In het Heemskerks duin prévu le 25 mars chez Void Wanderer Productions (CD), War Productions (CD) et Zwaertgevegt (K7). Tracklist :
1. Vaderlands vuur [7:52]
2. Razende wind [4:37]
3. In het Heemskerks duin [6:45]
4. Het duister bestormd [5:18]
5. Alle rust verdwenen [5:31]
6. Schim in de duinen [6:06]
|
|»
|CORPUS DIAVOLIS (Black Metal, France) sortira son nouvel opus Elixiria Ekstasis le 15 mars via
Les Acteurs de l'Ombre Productions. Tracklist :
1 - His Wine Be Death
2 - Key To Luciferian Joy
3 - Carnal Hymnody
4 - Cyclopean Adoration
5 - Vessel Of Abysmal Luxury
6 - The Golden Chamber
7 - Menstruum Congressus
8 - Enfleshed In Silence
9 - Chalice of Fornication
Durée totale : 58min03
|
|»
|SLAVES OF IMPERIUM (Death/Thrash, France) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Open The Gates Of Madness" extrait de son nouvel album New Waves of Cynicysm à venir le 15 mars sur M&O/Season Of Mist. Le groupe sera en tournée en européenne pour l'occasion avec notamment un pasasage à Paris au Klub avec Creeping Fear et Collapsus le 13 mars.
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Jean-Clint
Par Lestat
Par KHÂ-O
Par AxGxB
Par Intraveinous
Par Intraveinous
Par Intraveinous
Par Sagamore
Par Intraveinous
Par Intraveinous
Par Intraveinous
Par Intraveinous
Par Vartruk
Par MORTEL
Par Lofogras
Par Keyser
Par Pokemonslaug...