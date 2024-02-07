chargement...

WORST DOUBT (Hardcore, France) sortira le 1er mars sur Daze Records et Beatdown Hardwear Records un nouveau EP intitulé Immortal Pain. Après "Ruination", en voici un nouvel extrait avec le morceau-titre :

01. Ruination (YouTube)
02. Consume
03. Machine Way
04. Immortal Pain
05. City Of Blight

»
(Lien direct)
CORPUS DIAVOLIS (Black Death Metal, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un teaser de son nouvel album Elixiria Ekstasis prévu pour le 15 mars via Les Acteurs De L'Ombre Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. His Wine Be Death
2. Key To Luciferian Joy
3. Carnal Hymnody
4. Cyclopean Adoration
5. Vessel Of Abysmal Luxury
6. The Golden Chamber
7. Menstruum Congressus
8. Enfleshed In Silence
9. Chalice Of Fornication

»
(Lien direct)
GRIFFON (Black Metal, France) a mis en ligne un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album De Republica qui sortira le 16 février via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre Productions. "À L’insurrection" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
BORKNAGAR (Black Metal / Prog Mélodique, Norvège) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Fall qui sortira le 23 février via Century Media. "Moon" se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
DAEMONIAC (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Visions of the Nightside le 12 mars chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

1. The Deamon Beast
2. Into Damnation
3. War in Heaven
4. False Prophecies
5. Fall From Grace
6. The God's Fault
7. Lord of Immolation
8. Visions of the Nighside

»
(Lien direct)
MERRIMACK (Black Metal, France) a posté le morceau "Under the Aimless Spheres" tiré de son nouvel album Of Grace and Gravity qui sort le 8 mars via Season of Mist. Tracklist :

1. Sulphurean Synods (6:42)
2. Sublunar Despondency (7:07)
3. Dead and Distant Clamors (5:35)
4. Wounds that Heal (6:44)
5. Starving Crowns (8:05)
6. Under the Aimless Spheres (7:01)
7. Embalmer’s Wine (6:59)

Total: 48:13

»
(Lien direct)
FREEWAYS (Hard Rock/Heavy Metal, Canada) sortira son nouveau disque Dark Sky Sanctuary le 26 avril sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Forever Protected
2. Can't Deny Destiny
3. Give Em The Gears
4. Dark Sky Sanctuary
5. Travelling Heart
6. Fortune's Favourite
7. Private Myth
8. Cracked Shadow

»
(Lien direct)
DUINDWALER (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé le titre "Vaderlands vuur" issu de son premier long-format In het Heemskerks duin prévu le 25 mars chez Void Wanderer Productions (CD), War Productions (CD) et Zwaertgevegt (K7). Tracklist :

1. Vaderlands vuur [7:52]
2. Razende wind [4:37]
3. In het Heemskerks duin [6:45]
4. Het duister bestormd [5:18]
5. Alle rust verdwenen [5:31]
6. Schim in de duinen [6:06]

»
(Lien direct)
CORPUS DIAVOLIS (Black Metal, France) sortira son nouvel opus Elixiria Ekstasis le 15 mars via
Les Acteurs de l'Ombre Productions. Tracklist :

1 - His Wine Be Death
2 - Key To Luciferian Joy
3 - Carnal Hymnody
4 - Cyclopean Adoration
5 - Vessel Of Abysmal Luxury
6 - The Golden Chamber
7 - Menstruum Congressus
8 - Enfleshed In Silence
9 - Chalice of Fornication

Durée totale : 58min03

»
(Lien direct)
SLAVES OF IMPERIUM (Death/Thrash, France) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Open The Gates Of Madness" extrait de son nouvel album New Waves of Cynicysm à venir le 15 mars sur M&O/Season Of Mist. Le groupe sera en tournée en européenne pour l'occasion avec notamment un pasasage à Paris au Klub avec Creeping Fear et Collapsus le 13 mars.
