(Lien direct) DAEMONIAC (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Visions of the Nightside le 12 mars chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :



1. The Deamon Beast

2. Into Damnation

3. War in Heaven

4. False Prophecies

5. Fall From Grace

6. The God's Fault

7. Lord of Immolation

8. Visions of the Nighside



