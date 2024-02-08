chargement...

Les news du 8 Février 2024

News
Les news du 8 Février 2024 Enforced - Nocturnus AD - Benighted - Altered Dead - Wounds - Mindrazer - Contaminated - Sequestrum - Sněť
»
(Lien direct)
ENFORCED (Thrash / Crossover, USA) a enregistré l'année dernière une reprise du titre "Deadly Intentions" des Floridiens d'Obituary. Celle-ci est à découvrir dans la vidéo ci-dessous :

Knox Colby a écrit : “We recorded this track for fun during the recording of War Remains. Obviously being big fans of OBITUARY, we wanted to fuck around and do a deep cut that any fan would enjoy. Love the band, love the guys, love the song, it was just a joy to record.”


»
(Lien direct)
NOCTURNUS AD (Death Metal, USA) vient de dévoiler un nouveau morceau intitulé "Nocturnus Will Rise". Celui-ci figure sur un Flexi Disc accompagnant l'édition de mars 2024 de Decibel Magazine :

»
(Lien direct)
BENIGHTED (Brutal Death Grind, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Ekbom qui sortira le 12 avril via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Prodrome
2. Scars
3. Morgue
4. Le Vice Des Entrailles
5. Nothing Left To Fear
6. Ekbom
7. Metastasis
8. A Reason For Treason
9. Fame Of The Grotesque
10. Scapegoat
11. Flesh Against Flesh
12. Mother Earth, Mother Whore

»
(Lien direct)
ALTERED DEAD (Death Metal, Canada) a signé sur Everlasting Spew Records pour la sortie dans le courant de l'année de son troisième album. Un avant-goût est disponible sur Bandcamp.

»
(Lien direct)
WOUNDS (Technical Death Metal, USA) a posté le morceau "Zoophagist" issu de son premier longue-durée Ruin à venir le 15 mars via Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :

1. Of Ruin
2. The Archfiend's Apothecary
3. Doom Incarnate
4. In the Maw of the Beast
5. Birth of a New Light
6. Dismember and Devour
7. Zoophagist
8. Ready Your Mind for the Grind
9. Bent on Disaster

»
(Lien direct)
MINDRAZER (Melodic Thrash/Heavy, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Suffer In Silence" extrait de son premier long-format A Thing of Nightmares sorti en octobre dernier en auto-production.

»
(Lien direct)
CONTAMINATED (Death Metal, Australie) a dévoilé son nouvel album Celebratory Beheading en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain sur Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :

1. Suffer Minutiae
2. Cosmic Shit Show
3. Feral Demise
4. Beneath Empty Sockets
5. An Unnatural End
6. Final Hours
7. ...At The End Of A Shank
8. Apex C.H.U.D.
9. Desire For Agony
10. Junkyard Warfare: Celebratory Beheading

»
(Lien direct)
SEQUESTRUM (Death Metal, Danemark) et SNĚŤ (Death Metal, République-Tchèque) sortiront courant mars un split 7" sur Extremely Rotten Productions. Deux extraits sont disponibles ci-dessous :

01. Saponification Of Ambiguous Genital Tissue
02. Hour Of The Necrophile (The Inevitable Quandary Of Port-mortem Erotica)
03. Corpse Stain
04. Prokletí hladových
05. Lhurgoyf
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser
8 Février 2024

