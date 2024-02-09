HOUR OF PENANCE (Brutal Death, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Devotion le 5 avril chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Devotion for Tyranny
2. Parasitic Chain of Command
3. Birthright Abolished
4. Retaliate
5. Breathe the Dust of their Dead
6. The Morality of Warfare
7. Severance
8. The Ravenous Heralds
9. A Desert Called Peace
10. Spiralling into Decline
ULVEDHARR (Death/Thrash, Italie) accueille un nouveau chanteur en la personne de Diego "Stun Maister" Maestri venu remplacer le membre fondateur Ark Nattlig Ulv. Le groupe travaille actuellement sur un nouvel album.
NOCTURNAL SORCERY (Black Metal, Finlande) a partagé son nouvel album Captive in the Breath of Life en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui sur Kvlt. Tracklist :
1. The Dark Secret
2. Oath at Mt. Hermon
3. Cry of The Wounded Heaven
4. Captive In The Breath of Life
5. Spectral Force
6. Beyond Salvation
7. Joyless Dance in the Shadow
8. Redemption at Daybreak
9. Damned by The Law of The Stars
10. Lucifer's Shade
11. Along the Path of Fire
SPIRITUAL DECEPTION (Technical/Brutal Death Metal, Italie) sort aujourd'hui en auto-production son premier long-format Semitae Mentis que vous pouvez découvrir sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. The I Swells... (Decadence pt.I)
2. Atavic Future (Decadence pt.II)
3. The Days of Sleep (Decadence pt.III)
4. Beyond Perception and Matter
5. Dirac Sea (feat. Luc Lemay - Gorguts)
6. The Night opens
7. On the Edge of the Abyss
8. Thousand Lives Within (feat. Karl Sanders - Nile)
9. Individuality Dissolves
10. ...To the Coldest Decline (Decadence pt.IV)
