chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
92 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 9 Février 2024
 Les news du 9 Février 2024 ... (N)
Par Sagamore		   
Age Of Apocalypse
 Age Of Apocalypse - The Way... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Cryptopsy
 Cryptopsy - Blasphemy Made ... (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
The Troll
 The Troll - Misantrollpia (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 5 Février 2024
 Les news du 5 Février 2024 ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
KRVNA
 KRVNA - (I)
Par Lestat		   
Mjältsjuka
 Mjältsjuka - Nordiska svart... (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Slope
 Slope - Freak Dreams (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Dødheimsgard (DHG)
 Dødheimsgard (DHG) - Black ... (C)
Par Intraveinous		   
Immortal
 Immortal - War Against All (C)
Par Intraveinous		   
Majesties
 Majesties - Vast Reaches Un... (C)
Par Intraveinous		   
A/Oratos
 A/Oratos - Ecclesia Gnostica (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Cruciamentum
 Cruciamentum - Obsidian Ref... (C)
Par Intraveinous		   
Spirit Possession
 Spirit Possession - Of The ... (C)
Par Intraveinous		   
Ruïm
 Ruïm - Black Royal Spiritis... (C)
Par Intraveinous		   
Suffocation
 Suffocation - Hymns From Th... (C)
Par Intraveinous		   
Merrimack
 Merrimack - Of Grace And Gr... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Kreator
 Kreator - Renewal (C)
Par MORTEL		   
Gray State
 Gray State - Under The Whee... (C)
Par Lofogras		   
Necrowretch
 Necrowretch - Swords Of Dajjal (C)
Par Keyser		   
Release Party
 Release Party - Ataraxie + ... (R)
Par Pokemonslaug...		   

Les news du 10 Février 2024

News
Les news du 10 Février 2024 Chainsword - Petrification - Ó​ð​kraptr - Malsten - Foetal Juice - Backstabber - Angmodnes - Slave Steel - As the Sun Falls - Neid - Exhorder - My Dying Bride
»
(Lien direct)
CHAINSWORD (Death Metal, Pologne) a dévoilé deux nouveaux morceaux qui figureront sur son prochain album prévu cette année. "Trident, Rise!" et "L-G P" s'écoutent ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
PETRIFICATION (Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel album Sever Sacred Light via Svart Records. Tracklist :

1. Twisted Visions of Creation
2. Oneiric Obscurum
3. Temporal Entrapment
4. Cadaverous Delirium
5. Sepulchral Lesions
6. Seething Cosmological Dread
7. Transmissions of the Unseen
8. The Hourglass Dissolves

»
(Lien direct)
Ó​Ð​KRAPTR (Black Metal, Danemark) va sortir une compilation éponyme le 30 avril sur Signal Rex réunissant ses deux démos Det Onde Øje (2020) et Drømme i Heksehuset (2021). Tracklist :

1. Nattens Pol [9:07]
2. Fra det Hinsides [9:06]
3. Valpurgisklange [2:47]
4. Det Onde Øje [7:52]
5. Genfødt i Dimensioner Sorte [7:12]
6. Drømme i Heksehuset [9:20]

»
(Lien direct)
MALSTEN (Doom Metal, Suède) offre un nouveau morceau baptisé "Path of the Nix" et extrait de son nouvel album The Haunting of Silvåkra Mill - Rites of Passage qui sort le 15 mars chez Svart Records. Tracklist :

1. Path of the Nix
2. Larum
3. Intercession
4. Terra Inferna
5. Ceremony
6. Laurenti Berth

»
(Lien direct)
FOETAL JUICE (Death Metal, Angleterre) propose une vidéo "guitar playthrough" pour le titre "Two Bongs Don’t Make a Right" qui figure sur son nouveau disque Gore House Productions paru en novembre dernier via Gore House Productions.

»
(Lien direct)
BACKSTABBER (Death/Thrash, Québec) sortira son nouvel EP Patterns of Domination le 15 mars. Tracklist :

1. Harvesting The Weak (4:06)
2. Langues Sales (4:34)
3. Crawling Through Your Bones (5:03)
4. Snitches Get Stitches (5:46)

Durée : 19:29

»
(Lien direct)
ANGMODNES (Funeral Doom Metal, Pays-Bas) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "The Hours" tiré de son premier longue-durée Rot Of The Soul prévu le 1er mars sur Meuse Music Records et Tragedy Productions. Tracklist :

01. Beneath
02. The Hours
03. Agony Of The Sun
04. Stagnant
05. Rot Of The Soul

»
(Lien direct)
SLAVE STEEL (Death/Thrash/Heavy, Angleterre) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Sorry About Death" issu de son dernier opus In fieri paru en septembre 2023 chez Wormholedeath.

»
(Lien direct)
AS THE SUN FALLS (Melodic Death Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album Kaamos le 3 mai via Theogonia Records. Tracklist :

01. Indrøø
02. Among the Stars
03. Black Lakes
04. In Forlorn Times
05. The Wanderer
06. Aurora
07. Through Sorrow and Grief (feat. Gogo Melone)
08. Into the Shadows (feat. Kari Olli)
09. Silver Shining
10. The Great Cold
11. Kaamos

»
(Lien direct)
NEID (Grindcore, Italie) a mis en ligne le morceau "Rebels Today" (Comrades) extrait de son EP de reprises intitulé Still Offensive et à venir le 15 mars sur Time To Kill Records. tracklist :

01. Intro 90s
02. Rebels Today... (Comrades)
03. Bandiera Nera (Affluente)
04. Ho Sempre Sbagliato (Kafka)
05. Colpire (Contrasto)
06. Noi Due Tagliati In Due (Frammenti)
07. Prodotto Dal Terrore / Sostenuto Dalla Speranza (Flopdown)
08. V x Cambiamento (XcaracoX)

»
(Lien direct)
EXHORDER (Groove Thrash/Thrash Metal, États-Unis) a mis en ligne le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album Defectum Omnium prévu pour le 8 mars via Nuclear Blast Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Wrath Of Prophecies
2. Under The Gaslight
3. Forever And Beyond Despair
4. The Tale Of Unsound Minds
5. Divide And Conquer
6. Year Of The Goat
7. Taken By Flames
8. Defectum Omnium / Stolen Hope
9. Three Stages Of Truth / Lacing The Well
10. Sedition
11. Desensitized
12. Your Six

»
(Lien direct)
MY DYING BRIDE (Doom/Death, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album A Mortal Binding qui sortira le 19 avril via le Nuclear Blast Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Her Dominion
2. Thornwyck Hymn
3. The 2nd Of Three Bells
4. Unthroned Creed
5. The Apocalyptist
6. A Starving Heart
7. Crushed Embers
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
10 Février 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Carcass
 Carcass
Reek of Putrefaction
1988 - Earache Records		   
Electrocutioner
 Electrocutioner
False Idols
2023 - Autoproduction		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Chainsword
 Chainsword
Death Metal - 2016 - Pologne		   
Exhorder
 Exhorder
Groove Thrash/Thrash Metal - 1985 - Etats-Unis		   
My Dying Bride
 My Dying Bride
Doom/death - 1990 - Royaume-Uni		   
Petrification
 Petrification
2014 - Etats-Unis		   
Electrocutioner
False Idols
Lire la chronique
Carcass
Reek of Putrefaction
Lire la chronique
Luciferian Rites
Oath of Midnight Ashes
Lire la chronique
The Troll
Misantrollpia
Lire la chronique
Abduction
Toutes Blessent, la Dernièr...
Lire la chronique
Age Of Apocalypse
The Way (EP)
Lire la chronique
Koldbrann
Den 6. Massedød (Manna Fra ...
Lire la chronique
Spectral Voice
Sparagmos
Lire la chronique
Night Crowned
Tales
Lire la chronique
Ossuary
Stellar Annihilation
Lire la chronique
Kaos 696 Winter War 2024
Helldrifter + Impiety + Nihilo
Lire le live report
Ildfar
Nattemørkets kall
Lire la chronique
Reflecting the Light
Reflecting the Light
Lire la chronique
Slope
Freak Dreams
Lire la chronique
Mjältsjuka
Nordiska svarth​å​gor
Lire la chronique
A/Oratos
Ecclesia Gnostica
Lire la chronique
Bastion
Prémices
Lire la chronique
KRVNA
Lire l'interview
Gray State
Under The Wheels Of Progress
Lire la chronique
Inverted Saint
Book of Apocalypse
Lire la chronique
Necrowretch
Swords Of Dajjal
Lire la chronique
Excommunicatio
Kodex Luzifer
Lire la chronique
Release Party
Ataraxie + Déhà + Marche Fu...
Lire le live report
Farsoth
Morbid Symphonies
Lire la chronique
Loth
616
Lire la chronique
Embryonic Devourment
Prime Specimens (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Woe
Legacies of Frailty
Lire la chronique
Nocturnus
Ethereal Tomb
Lire la chronique
Scent Of Death
Into Everlasting Hate
Lire la chronique
Cave In
Until Your Heart Stops
Lire la chronique