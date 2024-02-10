Les news du 10 Février 2024
Les news du 10 Février 2024 Chainsword - Petrification - Óðkraptr - Malsten - Foetal Juice - Backstabber - Angmodnes - Slave Steel - As the Sun Falls - Neid - Exhorder - My Dying Bride
|CHAINSWORD (Death Metal, Pologne) a dévoilé deux nouveaux morceaux qui figureront sur son prochain album prévu cette année. "Trident, Rise!" et "L-G P" s'écoutent ci-dessous :
|PETRIFICATION (Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel album Sever Sacred Light via Svart Records. Tracklist :
1. Twisted Visions of Creation
2. Oneiric Obscurum
3. Temporal Entrapment
4. Cadaverous Delirium
5. Sepulchral Lesions
6. Seething Cosmological Dread
7. Transmissions of the Unseen
8. The Hourglass Dissolves
|
|ÓÐKRAPTR (Black Metal, Danemark) va sortir une compilation éponyme le 30 avril sur Signal Rex réunissant ses deux démos Det Onde Øje (2020) et Drømme i Heksehuset (2021). Tracklist :
1. Nattens Pol [9:07]
2. Fra det Hinsides [9:06]
3. Valpurgisklange [2:47]
4. Det Onde Øje [7:52]
5. Genfødt i Dimensioner Sorte [7:12]
6. Drømme i Heksehuset [9:20]
|
|MALSTEN (Doom Metal, Suède) offre un nouveau morceau baptisé "Path of the Nix" et extrait de son nouvel album The Haunting of Silvåkra Mill - Rites of Passage qui sort le 15 mars chez Svart Records. Tracklist :
1. Path of the Nix
2. Larum
3. Intercession
4. Terra Inferna
5. Ceremony
6. Laurenti Berth
|
|FOETAL JUICE (Death Metal, Angleterre) propose une vidéo "guitar playthrough" pour le titre "Two Bongs Don’t Make a Right" qui figure sur son nouveau disque Gore House Productions paru en novembre dernier via Gore House Productions.
|
|BACKSTABBER (Death/Thrash, Québec) sortira son nouvel EP Patterns of Domination le 15 mars. Tracklist :
1. Harvesting The Weak (4:06)
2. Langues Sales (4:34)
3. Crawling Through Your Bones (5:03)
4. Snitches Get Stitches (5:46)
Durée : 19:29
|
|ANGMODNES (Funeral Doom Metal, Pays-Bas) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "The Hours" tiré de son premier longue-durée Rot Of The Soul prévu le 1er mars sur Meuse Music Records et Tragedy Productions. Tracklist :
01. Beneath
02. The Hours
03. Agony Of The Sun
04. Stagnant
05. Rot Of The Soul
|
|SLAVE STEEL (Death/Thrash/Heavy, Angleterre) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Sorry About Death" issu de son dernier opus In fieri paru en septembre 2023 chez Wormholedeath.
|
|AS THE SUN FALLS (Melodic Death Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album Kaamos le 3 mai via Theogonia Records. Tracklist :
01. Indrøø
02. Among the Stars
03. Black Lakes
04. In Forlorn Times
05. The Wanderer
06. Aurora
07. Through Sorrow and Grief (feat. Gogo Melone)
08. Into the Shadows (feat. Kari Olli)
09. Silver Shining
10. The Great Cold
11. Kaamos
|
|NEID (Grindcore, Italie) a mis en ligne le morceau "Rebels Today" (Comrades) extrait de son EP de reprises intitulé Still Offensive et à venir le 15 mars sur Time To Kill Records. tracklist :
01. Intro 90s
02. Rebels Today... (Comrades)
03. Bandiera Nera (Affluente)
04. Ho Sempre Sbagliato (Kafka)
05. Colpire (Contrasto)
06. Noi Due Tagliati In Due (Frammenti)
07. Prodotto Dal Terrore / Sostenuto Dalla Speranza (Flopdown)
08. V x Cambiamento (XcaracoX)
|
|EXHORDER (Groove Thrash/Thrash Metal, États-Unis) a mis en ligne le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album Defectum Omnium prévu pour le 8 mars via Nuclear Blast Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Wrath Of Prophecies
2. Under The Gaslight
3. Forever And Beyond Despair
4. The Tale Of Unsound Minds
5. Divide And Conquer
6. Year Of The Goat
7. Taken By Flames
8. Defectum Omnium / Stolen Hope
9. Three Stages Of Truth / Lacing The Well
10. Sedition
11. Desensitized
12. Your Six
|
|MY DYING BRIDE (Doom/Death, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album A Mortal Binding qui sortira le 19 avril via le Nuclear Blast Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Her Dominion
2. Thornwyck Hymn
3. The 2nd Of Three Bells
4. Unthroned Creed
5. The Apocalyptist
6. A Starving Heart
7. Crushed Embers
|
