»

(Lien direct) EXHORDER (Groove Thrash/Thrash Metal, États-Unis) a mis en ligne le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album Defectum Omnium prévu pour le 8 mars via Nuclear Blast Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Wrath Of Prophecies

2. Under The Gaslight

3. Forever And Beyond Despair

4. The Tale Of Unsound Minds

5. Divide And Conquer

6. Year Of The Goat

7. Taken By Flames

8. Defectum Omnium / Stolen Hope

9. Three Stages Of Truth / Lacing The Well

10. Sedition

11. Desensitized

12. Your Six



