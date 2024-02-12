Les news du 12 Février 2024
News
Les news du 12 Février 2024 Hideous Divinity - Verwoed - The Lightbringer - Griffon - Acerus - Spectral Voice - Militia - Ecclesia - Bleak Sanctuary
|»
|HIDEOUS DIVINITY (Brutal Death Technique Moderne, Italie) a dévoilé un second extrait de son nouvel album Unextinct qui sortira le 22 mars via Century Media. "The Numinous One" s'écoute ici :
|
|»
|Le one-man band VERWOED (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) propose à cette adresse le morceau "The Madman's Dance" qui figurera sur son nouveau disque The Mother dont la sortie est programmée pour le 29 mars via Wolves of Hades et Argento Records. Tracklist :
1. A Prayer of Blood and Fire [4:04]
2. The Mother [9:32]
3. Seven Trumpets [1:55]
4. The Child [6:55]
5. The Madman's Dance [8:14]
6. A Choir of Null and Void [4:39]
7. Death in a Rosary [8:25]
|
|»
|THE LIGHTBRINGER (Melodic Power/Black Metal, Québec) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Astral Crown" issu de son nouvel opus Seven Thrones qui sort le 21 mars en auto-production. Tracklist :
Embodiment
Worlds Beyond
Aether Rivers
Elementalians
Pillar Of Creation
Astral Crown
Efflorescence
Mystic Places Of Dawn (Septic Flesh cover) Bonus Track - Wooden Box Edition
|
|»
|GRIFFON (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album De Republica prévu le 16 février sur Les Acteurs de l'Ombre Productions. Il s'agit de "A l’insurrection". Tracklist :
1 - L’Homme du Tarn
2 - The Ides of March
3 - La Semaine Sanglante
4 - A l’Insurrection
5 - La Loi de la Nation
6 - De Republica
|
|»
|ACERUS (Heavy Metal avec notamment Daniel Corchado (The Chasm, ex-Incantation et Cenotaph), USA) a sorti le 26 janvier chez Nameless Grave Records son nouveau disque The Caliginous Serenade. Tracklist :
1. Dying Consciousness of an Old God
2. The Perception
3. Failing Vision
4. The Serpent is King
5. Preparation
6. Towards the Enigma of No Return
7. Prevail
8. Fourth Pentacle
9. The Caliginous Serenade
|
|»
|SPECTRAL VOICE (Death/Doom, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Sparagmos via Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :
1. Be Cadaver
2. Red Feasts Condensed Into One
3. Sinew Censer
4. Death's Knell Rings in Eternity
|
|»
|MILITIA (Thrash Metal, Hongrie) a sorti le mois dernier son nouvel EP Psalms Of The Crimson King. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1.With Fire And Iron 03:02
2.Exorcism 02:16
3.The Fall Of Saint Anne 02:43
4.Conspiracy With The Crimson King 03:02
5.The Dark Pilgrim 02:55
6.Fall From Grace (The Grand Deceiver) 03:18
7.The Gospel Of Revenge 02:44
8. Blasphemous Vengeance 04:36
|
|»
|ECCLESIA (Doom/Heavy Metal, France) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Et Cum Spiritu Tuo" extrait de son nouvel album Ecclesia Militans à venir le 8 mars sur Aural Music. Tracklist :
1. Vade Retro
2. If She Floats
3. Et Cum Spiritu Tuo
4. Antecclesia
5. Ecclesia Militans
6. The Exorcism
7. Ereptor Verae Fidei
8. Redden the Iron
9. Harvester of Sinful Souls
10. Quis ut Deus
|
|»
|BLEAK SANCTUARY (Blackened Melodic Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier long-format The Dark Night of the Soul le 23 février. Tracklist :
1. Atonement
2. Cold Winds
3. Fortress
4. Avalanche
5. Ruins
6. Triumph
7. Fernweh
8. Dunkelheit
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Sagamore
Par Sosthène
Par Lestat
Par Sagamore
Par Sosthène
Par Tantalustorment
Par Sakrifiss
Par Jean-Clint
Par Lestat
Par KHÂ-O
Par AxGxB
Par Intraveinous
Par Intraveinous
Par Intraveinous
Par Sagamore
Par Intraveinous
Par Intraveinous
Par Intraveinous
Par Intraveinous
Par Vartruk
Par MORTEL
Par Lofogras