»

(Lien direct) VERWOED (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) propose à cette adresse le morceau "The Madman's Dance" qui figurera sur son nouveau disque The Mother dont la sortie est programmée pour le 29 mars via Wolves of Hades et Argento Records. Tracklist :



1. A Prayer of Blood and Fire [4:04]

2. The Mother [9:32]

3. Seven Trumpets [1:55]

4. The Child [6:55]

5. The Madman's Dance [8:14]

6. A Choir of Null and Void [4:39]

7. Death in a Rosary [8:25]