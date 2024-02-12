Le one-man band VERWOED (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) propose à cette adresse le morceau "The Madman's Dance" qui figurera sur son nouveau disque The Mother dont la sortie est programmée pour le 29 mars via Wolves of Hades et Argento Records. Tracklist :
1. A Prayer of Blood and Fire [4:04]
2. The Mother [9:32]
3. Seven Trumpets [1:55]
4. The Child [6:55]
5. The Madman's Dance [8:14]
6. A Choir of Null and Void [4:39]
7. Death in a Rosary [8:25]
ACERUS (Heavy Metal avec notamment Daniel Corchado (The Chasm, ex-Incantation et Cenotaph), USA) a sorti le 26 janvier chez Nameless Grave Records son nouveau disque The Caliginous Serenade. Tracklist :
1. Dying Consciousness of an Old God
2. The Perception
3. Failing Vision
4. The Serpent is King
5. Preparation
6. Towards the Enigma of No Return
7. Prevail
8. Fourth Pentacle
9. The Caliginous Serenade
MILITIA (Thrash Metal, Hongrie) a sorti le mois dernier son nouvel EP Psalms Of The Crimson King. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1.With Fire And Iron 03:02
2.Exorcism 02:16
3.The Fall Of Saint Anne 02:43
4.Conspiracy With The Crimson King 03:02
5.The Dark Pilgrim 02:55
6.Fall From Grace (The Grand Deceiver) 03:18
7.The Gospel Of Revenge 02:44
8. Blasphemous Vengeance 04:36
