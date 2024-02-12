chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
94 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Carcass
 Carcass - Reek Of Putrefaction (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 10 Février 2024
 Les news du 10 Février 2024... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Les news du 9 Février 2024
 Les news du 9 Février 2024 ... (N)
Par Sagamore		   
Age Of Apocalypse
 Age Of Apocalypse - The Way... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Cryptopsy
 Cryptopsy - Blasphemy Made ... (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
The Troll
 The Troll - Misantrollpia (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 5 Février 2024
 Les news du 5 Février 2024 ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
KRVNA
 KRVNA - (I)
Par Lestat		   
Mjältsjuka
 Mjältsjuka - Nordiska svart... (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Slope
 Slope - Freak Dreams (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Dødheimsgard (DHG)
 Dødheimsgard (DHG) - Black ... (C)
Par Intraveinous		   
Immortal
 Immortal - War Against All (C)
Par Intraveinous		   
Majesties
 Majesties - Vast Reaches Un... (C)
Par Intraveinous		   
A/Oratos
 A/Oratos - Ecclesia Gnostica (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Cruciamentum
 Cruciamentum - Obsidian Ref... (C)
Par Intraveinous		   
Spirit Possession
 Spirit Possession - Of The ... (C)
Par Intraveinous		   
Ruïm
 Ruïm - Black Royal Spiritis... (C)
Par Intraveinous		   
Suffocation
 Suffocation - Hymns From Th... (C)
Par Intraveinous		   
Merrimack
 Merrimack - Of Grace And Gr... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Kreator
 Kreator - Renewal (C)
Par MORTEL		   
Gray State
 Gray State - Under The Whee... (C)
Par Lofogras		   

Les news du 12 Février 2024

News
Les news du 12 Février 2024 Verwoed - The Lightbringer - Griffon - Acerus - Spectral Voice - Militia - Ecclesia - Bleak Sanctuary
»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band VERWOED (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) propose à cette adresse le morceau "The Madman's Dance" qui figurera sur son nouveau disque The Mother dont la sortie est programmée pour le 29 mars via Wolves of Hades et Argento Records. Tracklist :

1. A Prayer of Blood and Fire [4:04]
2. The Mother [9:32]
3. Seven Trumpets [1:55]
4. The Child [6:55]
5. The Madman's Dance [8:14]
6. A Choir of Null and Void [4:39]
7. Death in a Rosary [8:25]

»
(Lien direct)
THE LIGHTBRINGER (Melodic Power/Black Metal, Québec) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Astral Crown" issu de son nouvel opus Seven Thrones qui sort le 21 mars en auto-production. Tracklist :

Embodiment
Worlds Beyond
Aether Rivers
Elementalians
Pillar Of Creation
Astral Crown
Efflorescence
Mystic Places Of Dawn (Septic Flesh cover) Bonus Track - Wooden Box Edition

»
(Lien direct)
GRIFFON (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album De Republica prévu le 16 février sur Les Acteurs de l'Ombre Productions. Il s'agit de "A l’insurrection". Tracklist :

1 - L’Homme du Tarn
2 - The Ides of March
3 - La Semaine Sanglante
4 - A l’Insurrection
5 - La Loi de la Nation
6 - De Republica

»
(Lien direct)
ACERUS (Heavy Metal avec notamment Daniel Corchado (The Chasm, ex-Incantation et Cenotaph), USA) a sorti le 26 janvier chez Nameless Grave Records son nouveau disque The Caliginous Serenade. Tracklist :

1. Dying Consciousness of an Old God
2. The Perception
3. Failing Vision
4. The Serpent is King
5. Preparation
6. Towards the Enigma of No Return
7. Prevail
8. Fourth Pentacle
9. The Caliginous Serenade

»
(Lien direct)
SPECTRAL VOICE (Death/Doom, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Sparagmos via Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :

1. Be Cadaver
2. Red Feasts Condensed Into One
3. Sinew Censer
4. Death's Knell Rings in Eternity

»
(Lien direct)
MILITIA (Thrash Metal, Hongrie) a sorti le mois dernier son nouvel EP Psalms Of The Crimson King. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1.With Fire And Iron 03:02
2.Exorcism 02:16
3.The Fall Of Saint Anne 02:43
4.Conspiracy With The Crimson King 03:02
5.The Dark Pilgrim 02:55
6.Fall From Grace (The Grand Deceiver) 03:18
7.The Gospel Of Revenge 02:44
8. Blasphemous Vengeance 04:36

»
(Lien direct)
ECCLESIA (Doom/Heavy Metal, France) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Et Cum Spiritu Tuo" extrait de son nouvel album Ecclesia Militans à venir le 8 mars sur Aural Music. Tracklist :

1. Vade Retro
2. If She Floats
3. Et Cum Spiritu Tuo
4. Antecclesia
5. Ecclesia Militans
6. The Exorcism
7. Ereptor Verae Fidei
8. Redden the Iron
9. Harvester of Sinful Souls
10. Quis ut Deus

»
(Lien direct)
BLEAK SANCTUARY (Blackened Melodic Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier long-format The Dark Night of the Soul le 23 février. Tracklist :

1. Atonement
2. Cold Winds
3. Fortress
4. Avalanche
5. Ruins
6. Triumph
7. Fernweh
8. Dunkelheit
Thrasho Keyser
12 Février 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Flaming Ouroboros
 Flaming Ouroboros
Anthems For Brotherhood
2023 - Death Hymns		   
Echoes of Nihil
 Echoes of Nihil
Nothing to Hold On (EP)
2023 - Indépendant		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Ecclesia
 Ecclesia
Epic doom metal - 2016 - France		   
Griffon
 Griffon
Black Metal - 2012 - France		   
Spectral Voice
 Spectral Voice
Death / Doom - 2012 - Etats-Unis		   
Flaming Ouroboros
Anthems For Brotherhood
Lire la chronique
Echoes of Nihil
Nothing to Hold On (EP)
Lire la chronique
Bloodshot
Absence (EP)
Lire la chronique
Electrocutioner
False Idols
Lire la chronique
Carcass
Reek Of Putrefaction
Lire la chronique
Luciferian Rites
Oath of Midnight Ashes
Lire la chronique
The Troll
Misantrollpia
Lire la chronique
Abduction
Toutes Blessent, la Dernièr...
Lire la chronique
Age Of Apocalypse
The Way (EP)
Lire la chronique
Koldbrann
Den 6. Massedød (Manna Fra ...
Lire la chronique
Spectral Voice
Sparagmos
Lire la chronique
Night Crowned
Tales
Lire la chronique
Ossuary
Stellar Annihilation
Lire la chronique
Kaos 696 Winter War 2024
Helldrifter + Impiety + Nihilo
Lire le live report
Ildfar
Nattemørkets kall
Lire la chronique
Reflecting the Light
Reflecting the Light
Lire la chronique
Slope
Freak Dreams
Lire la chronique
Mjältsjuka
Nordiska svarth​å​gor
Lire la chronique
A/Oratos
Ecclesia Gnostica
Lire la chronique
Bastion
Prémices
Lire la chronique
KRVNA
Lire l'interview
Gray State
Under The Wheels Of Progress
Lire la chronique
Inverted Saint
Book of Apocalypse
Lire la chronique
Necrowretch
Swords Of Dajjal
Lire la chronique
Excommunicatio
Kodex Luzifer
Lire la chronique
Release Party
Ataraxie + Déhà + Marche Fu...
Lire le live report
Farsoth
Morbid Symphonies
Lire la chronique
Loth
616
Lire la chronique
Embryonic Devourment
Prime Specimens (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Woe
Legacies of Frailty
Lire la chronique