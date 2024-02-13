chargement...

Les news du 13 Février 2024

News
Les news du 13 Février 2024 Pearl Jam - Vesperian Sorrow - Devorzhum - Winter - Furze
»
(Lien direct)
PEARL JAM (Grunge, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Dark Matter le 19 avril prochain sur Monkeywrench / Republic Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Scared Of Fear
02. React, Respond
03. Wreckage
04. Dark Matter
05. Won’t Tell
06. Upper Hand
07. Waiting For Stevie
08. Running
09. Something Special
10. Got To Give
11. Setting Sun

»
(Lien direct)
VESPERIAN SORROW (Symphonic Black Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Traverse The Vorthonian Passage" extrait de son nouvel opus Awaken the Greylight à venir le 26 avril sur Black Lion Records. Tracklist :

1. As The Pillars Were Raised
2. Antediluvian - Proceeding The Unshaping
3. An Epistle To The Prime Vivified
4. Traverse The Vorthonian Passage
5. A Dire Flight for the Black Fragment
6. Seek the Last Priestess of Tyyk
7. They Beheld the Chainbreaker's Crowning Defiance
8. Who Dwells Whithin The Blight Moon
9. The Excillion Ontogenesis
10. Awaken the Greylight

»
(Lien direct)
DEVORZHUM (Black Metal, Pologne) sortira son premier long-format Exigens Monumentum (novembre 2023) le 29 février chez Via Nocturna au format CD. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Exigens Monumentum
3. Ona
4. Splamione oblicze ziemi
5. Czekam widma
6. ...by dusze wyzwolić
7. Cisza martwych ulic

»
(Lien direct)
WINTER (Death/Doom, USA) sortira un live intitulé Live in Brooklyn NY le 19 avril via Svart Records. Tracklist :

1. Oppression Freedom Oppression (Reprise)
2. Servants of the Warsmen
3. Goden
4. Power and Might
5. Destiny
6. Eternal Frost
7. Into Darkness

»
(Lien direct)
FURZE (Experimental Black Metal, Black/Doom Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album Caw Entrance le 5 avril sur Devoted Art Propaganda. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Foresee His Infernal Rites
3. Post Mortem Trippin'
4. W.I.R.E.
5. You Shall Prevail
6. Avail the Autocrat of Evil
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
13 Février 2024

