PEARL JAM (Grunge, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Dark Matter le 19 avril prochain sur Monkeywrench / Republic Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Scared Of Fear
02. React, Respond
03. Wreckage
04. Dark Matter
05. Won’t Tell
06. Upper Hand
07. Waiting For Stevie
08. Running
09. Something Special
10. Got To Give
11. Setting Sun
VESPERIAN SORROW (Symphonic Black Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Traverse The Vorthonian Passage" extrait de son nouvel opus Awaken the Greylight à venir le 26 avril sur Black Lion Records. Tracklist :
1. As The Pillars Were Raised
2. Antediluvian - Proceeding The Unshaping
3. An Epistle To The Prime Vivified
4. Traverse The Vorthonian Passage
5. A Dire Flight for the Black Fragment
6. Seek the Last Priestess of Tyyk
7. They Beheld the Chainbreaker's Crowning Defiance
8. Who Dwells Whithin The Blight Moon
9. The Excillion Ontogenesis
10. Awaken the Greylight
