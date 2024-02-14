»

(Lien direct) DEICIDE (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Banished By Sin qui sortira le 26 avril via Reigning Phoenix Music. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. From Unknown Heights You Shall Fall

2. Doomed To Die

3. Sever The Tongue

4. Faithless

5. Bury The Cross... With Your Christ

6. Woke From God

7. Ritual Defied

8. Failures Of Your Dying Lord

9. Banished By Sin

10. A Trinity Of None

11. I Am I... A Curse Of Death

12. The Light Defeated



