Les news du 14 Février 2024
 Les news du 14 Février 2024... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Emptiness
 Emptiness - Vide (C)
Par Billy S.		   
Dead Witches
 Dead Witches - The Final Ex... (C)
Par Hallu		   
Carcass
 Carcass - Reek Of Putrefaction (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Flaming Ouroboros
 Flaming Ouroboros - Anthems... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Les news du 10 Février 2024
 Les news du 10 Février 2024... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Les news du 9 Février 2024
 Les news du 9 Février 2024 ... (N)
Par Sagamore		   
Age Of Apocalypse
 Age Of Apocalypse - The Way... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Cryptopsy
 Cryptopsy - Blasphemy Made ... (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
The Troll
 The Troll - Misantrollpia (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 5 Février 2024
 Les news du 5 Février 2024 ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
KRVNA
 KRVNA - (I)
Par Lestat		   
Mjältsjuka
 Mjältsjuka - Nordiska svart... (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Slope
 Slope - Freak Dreams (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Dødheimsgard (DHG)
 Dødheimsgard (DHG) - Black ... (C)
Par Intraveinous		   
Immortal
 Immortal - War Against All (C)
Par Intraveinous		   
Majesties
 Majesties - Vast Reaches Un... (C)
Par Intraveinous		   
A/Oratos
 A/Oratos - Ecclesia Gnostica (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Cruciamentum
 Cruciamentum - Obsidian Ref... (C)
Par Intraveinous		   
Spirit Possession
 Spirit Possession - Of The ... (C)
Par Intraveinous		   
Ruïm
 Ruïm - Black Royal Spiritis... (C)
Par Intraveinous		   

Les news du 14 Février 2024

News
Deicide - Corpus Diavolis - Brodequin - Gorgasm - Griefgod - Mourning Dawn - Crucifier - 4BanneD
DEICIDE (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Banished By Sin qui sortira le 26 avril via Reigning Phoenix Music. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. From Unknown Heights You Shall Fall
2. Doomed To Die
3. Sever The Tongue
4. Faithless
5. Bury The Cross... With Your Christ
6. Woke From God
7. Ritual Defied
8. Failures Of Your Dying Lord
9. Banished By Sin
10. A Trinity Of None
11. I Am I... A Curse Of Death
12. The Light Defeated

CORPUS DIAVOLIS (Black Metal Occultel, France) a dévoilé un extrait de son nouvel album Elixiria Ekstasis prévu pour le 15 mars via Les Acteurs De L'Ombre Productions. "Chalice Of Fornication" se découvre ci-dessous :

BRODEQUIN (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Harbinger Of Woe qui sortira le 22 mars via Season Of Mist. "Suffocation In Ash" s'écoute ici :

GORGASM (Brutal Death, Etats-Unis) vient de dévoiler un nouveau morceau intitulé "Carnal Demise". Ce dernier est issu du EP Sadichist à paraître le 21 mars prochain sur Brutal Mind Records.

GRIEFGOD (Death Metal, Lituanie) sortira son premier longue-durée Deterioration le 10 avril en auto-production.

MOURNING DAWN (Black/Doom, France) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Midnight Sun" extrait de son nouvel opus The Foam of Despair paru le mois dernier chez Aesthetic Death et Tragedy Productions.

CRUCIFIER (Death/Black, USA) sortira son nouvel album Led Astray le 12 avril via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Smite...
2. Feed the Furnace
3. In Hircine Splendor
4. Biers of Catholic Bones
5. With Cornu and Peccant Breath
6. Trafficking with the Devil
7. Serenaded by the Angels' Shrills
8. Harbingers of Apollyon
9. An Endeavour of Rats

4BANNED (Death/Thrash, Brésil) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Night of Sacrifice" extrait de son premier long-format Sanatorium à venir le 8 mars sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

01. Sanatorium
02. Eternal Revenge
03. Way of Death
04. Mind
05. War Blood Death
06. The Psycho Priest
07. Finger on the Trigger
08. Night of Sacrifice
09. Killer on the Loose
10. Final Judgment
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB + Keyser
14 Février 2024

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
14/02/2024 10:32
Oh la bonne nouvelle pour GORGASM !! Titre sans surprises mais hyper efficace, tout à fait ce que j'attends d'eux ! Hâte d'écouter la suite du coup Sourire
Sosthène citer
Sosthène
14/02/2024 08:56
Il est tout à fait à mon goût ce titre de Gorgasm !

GROUPES DU JOUR
Brodequin
 Brodequin
Ultra brutal death metal - 1998 - Etats-Unis		   
Corpus Diavolis
 Corpus Diavolis
Black Metal Occulte - 2008 - France		   
Deicide
 Deicide
Death Metal - 1989 - Etats-Unis		   
Gorgasm
 Gorgasm
Brutal Death - 1994 - Etats-Unis		   
Mourning Dawn
 Mourning Dawn
Black / Doom - 2002 - France		   
YWolf
 YWolf
Dark athmosphérique - 2002 - Hongrie		   
