DEICIDE (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Banished By Sin qui sortira le 26 avril via Reigning Phoenix Music. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. From Unknown Heights You Shall Fall
2. Doomed To Die
3. Sever The Tongue
4. Faithless
5. Bury The Cross... With Your Christ
6. Woke From God
7. Ritual Defied
8. Failures Of Your Dying Lord
9. Banished By Sin
10. A Trinity Of None
11. I Am I... A Curse Of Death
12. The Light Defeated
CORPUS DIAVOLIS (Black Metal Occultel, France) a dévoilé un extrait de son nouvel album Elixiria Ekstasis prévu pour le 15 mars via Les Acteurs De L'Ombre Productions. "Chalice Of Fornication" se découvre ci-dessous :
CRUCIFIER (Death/Black, USA) sortira son nouvel album Led Astray le 12 avril via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Smite...
2. Feed the Furnace
3. In Hircine Splendor
4. Biers of Catholic Bones
5. With Cornu and Peccant Breath
6. Trafficking with the Devil
7. Serenaded by the Angels' Shrills
8. Harbingers of Apollyon
9. An Endeavour of Rats
