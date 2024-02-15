»

(Lien direct) ARTHOUSE FATSO (Cinematic Grind/Death, Allemagne) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 8 mars de son premier longue-durée Sycophantic Seizures: A Double Feature. Tracklist :



1. Kenosha

2. Suburban Suffocation

3. Scandinavian Delicacies

4. Greta's Curse

5. A Message To Ben (And His Lovely Sister Abby)

6. Traumatised Lesbians (The Liberal Bias)

7. Endless Trash

8. Merseburg Manuscript Containing Magical Manifestations Of The Monument To Massive Mammaries And The Misaligned Maidens Who Maintain Their Milken Magnificence (Suffocated To The Flesh That We Desire)

9. [INTERMISSION]

10. Arthouse Fatso (Theme From)

11. The Royal Adventures Of Andy And Jeff

12. A Limerick

13. Sycophantic Seizures

14. Famous And Unfunny

15. Imperialist! Dream Burst!

16. Tweets Of The Sane

17. Ronda



