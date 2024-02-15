chargement...

Mind Conflict
 Mind Conflict - Temple of God (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 14 Février 2024
 Les news du 14 Février 2024... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Emptiness
 Emptiness - Vide (C)
Par Billy S.		   
Dead Witches
 Dead Witches - The Final Ex... (C)
Par Hallu		   
Carcass
 Carcass - Reek Of Putrefaction (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Flaming Ouroboros
 Flaming Ouroboros - Anthems... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Les news du 10 Février 2024
 Les news du 10 Février 2024... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Les news du 9 Février 2024
 Les news du 9 Février 2024 ... (N)
Par Sagamore		   
Age Of Apocalypse
 Age Of Apocalypse - The Way... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Cryptopsy
 Cryptopsy - Blasphemy Made ... (C)
Par Tantalustorment		   
The Troll
 The Troll - Misantrollpia (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 5 Février 2024
 Les news du 5 Février 2024 ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
KRVNA
 KRVNA - (I)
Par Lestat		   
Mjältsjuka
 Mjältsjuka - Nordiska svart... (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Slope
 Slope - Freak Dreams (C)
Par AxGxB		   

Les news du 15 Février 2024

Les news du 15 Février 2024 Attic - Aardvark - Stellar Remains - Sulphur and Mercury - LVME - Child - Arthouse Fatso - Necronomicon ex Mortis - Sol Negate - Coffins - VR Sex
»
(Lien direct)
ATTIC (Heavy Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel opus Return To The Witchfinder qui sortira le 5 avril via Ván Records. Le morceau-titre se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
AARDVARK (Heavy Metal, Australie) offre le titre "Fire" en écoute ci-dessous. Celui-ci figurera sur son premier full-length Tough Love qui sort le 15 mars chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Ankh
2. Tough Love
3. Don't Call Me a Liar
4. Fire
5. Destructor
6. Fight Back
7. Killer
8. The Dream is Nearly Over
9. Too Old to Cry

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band STELLAR REMAINS (Atmospheric Black/Death, Australie) offre son premier EP Wastelands en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui via Gutter Prince Cabal. Tracklist :

1. Ceaseless Charade of the Living Dead
2. Obsolescence
3. Weeping on the Shoulder of a Memory
4. The Invisible Man
5. Wastelands
6. Cloudbearer

»
(Lien direct)
SULPHUR AND MERCURY (Heavy Metal avec des membres de Misery Index et Hour of Penance, Italie) propose une vidéo pour le morceau "Lightless Slumber" tiré de son premier EP Alchemia Prophetica prévu le 12 avril sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

1. Presagio del Maligno (introduzione)
2. Invoke the Adversary (Pugnali di Megiddo)
3. Lightless Slumber
4. Venereal Levitation (Voci dall'aria)
5. Entombed in Necrodust
6. Heads Will Roll (Satan cover)

»
(Lien direct)
LVME (Black Metal, International) sortira son nouveau disque Of Sinful Nature demain chez NoEvDia. Tracklist :

1. The Venomous Fire [9:36]
2. Strix Rêverie [5:45]
3. Without Light nor Guide [9:13]
4. Into Ashen Stone [10:43]
5. Obenaus und Nirgends an! [9:28]

»
(Lien direct)
CHILD (Grindcore, Suède) a dévoilé le titre "Creative Inventions Of Killing" issu de son nouvel opus Shitegeist à venir le 29 mars via Suicide Records. Tracklist :

01. Shitegeist
02. Mass Crowning
03. Tin Foil Party
04. Time Island
05. I Will Refuse
06. Golden Chasms
07. Creative Inventions of Killing
08. Same Smite Subside
09. Glowing Kids
10. Welfare Collapse
11. Swiper

»
(Lien direct)
ARTHOUSE FATSO (Cinematic Grind/Death, Allemagne) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 8 mars de son premier longue-durée Sycophantic Seizures: A Double Feature. Tracklist :

1. Kenosha
2. Suburban Suffocation
3. Scandinavian Delicacies
4. Greta's Curse
5. A Message To Ben (And His Lovely Sister Abby)
6. Traumatised Lesbians (The Liberal Bias)
7. Endless Trash
8. Merseburg Manuscript Containing Magical Manifestations Of The Monument To Massive Mammaries And The Misaligned Maidens Who Maintain Their Milken Magnificence (Suffocated To The Flesh That We Desire)
9. [INTERMISSION]
10. Arthouse Fatso (Theme From)
11. The Royal Adventures Of Andy And Jeff
12. A Limerick
13. Sycophantic Seizures
14. Famous And Unfunny
15. Imperialist! Dream Burst!
16. Tweets Of The Sane
17. Ronda

»
(Lien direct)
NECRONOMICON EX MORTIS (Death Metal, USA) a posté hier une vidéo pour son nouveau single "My Bloody Valentine".

»
(Lien direct)
SOL NEGATE (Symphonic Progressive Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "A Mind That Bleeds" extrait de son premier long-format On the Verge of Dreaming Again (2023) réédité le 8 mars sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

1. Prologue
2. ...and All Creation Was a Dream
3. A Mind That Bleeds
4. Waves into the Darkness
5. Dusk Has Come Stars Are Forming
6. Come and Embrace Me
7. Dissipate into Each Other

»
(Lien direct)
Les Japonais de COFFINS (Death / Doom, Japon) sortiront leur nouvel album intitulé Sinister Oath le 29 Mars sur Relapse Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Spontaneous Rot" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. B.T.C.D.
02. Spontaneous Rot
03. Forced Disorder
04. Sinister Oath
05. Chain
06. Everlasting Spiral
07. Things Infestation
08. Headless Monarch
09. Domains Of Black Miasma

»
(Lien direct)
VR SEX (Post-Punk / Death Rock, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Hard Copy le 22 mars sur Dais Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Inanimate Love" :

01. Dictionary Talk
02. Hush Money Millionaire
03. Inanimate Love
04. Squid Row
05. Real Doll Time (YouTube)
06. Runway Runaway
07. Space Invasion
08. Jenny Killer Glue
09. In Great Detail
10. Medication Or Meditation
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB
15 Février 2024

