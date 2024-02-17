chargement...

Les news du 17 Février 2024

News
Les news du 17 Février 2024 Lilla Veneda - A Somber Funeral - Ponte del Diavolo - Beyond the Pale - Witch Vomit - Mortal Embodiment
»
(Lien direct)
LILLA VENEDA (Blackened Death Metal, Pologne) a posté le morceau "Sleeping Knight's Sky" tiré de son nouvel album Primordial Movements prévu le 29 février chez Szataniec. Tracklist :

1. Fury Dimension
2. Sleeping Knight's Sky
3. Biomechanic Algorithm
4. Iron-Black Pestilence
5. Scratched Crown
6. Colossi
7. Immortal Vision of Chaos
8. Primordial Movements
9. Pytasz co w Moim Życiu

»
(Lien direct)
A SOMBER FUNERAL (Atmospheric Post-Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le titre "The Black Earth" extrait de son premier longue-durée Summertime Sorrow à venir le 1er mars via Silent Watcher Records. Tracklist :

1. Desiderium
2. A Letter To Another World
3. Between The Ocean And Horizon,
4. ELPIDA
5. Story Of An Eye
6. Millennial Dream
7. Devolution 2.0

»
(Lien direct)
PONTE DEL DIAVOLO (Doom/Black, Italie) offre son premier long-format Fire Blades from the Tomb en écoute intégrale. Il est sorti hier sur Season of Mist. Tracklist :

1. Demone (5:00)
2. Covenant (6:56)
3. Red As The Sex Of She Who Lives In Death (6:20)
4. La Razza (8:03)
5. Nocturnal Veil (5:17)
6. Zero (5:26)
7. The Weeping Song (5:33)
Total: 42:35

»
(Lien direct)
BEYOND THE PALE (Death/Thrash, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier EP Monument in Time le 27 avril, un an jour pour jour après le décès de son guitariste Jeroen van Donselaar suite à une crise cardiaque pendant le premier concert du groupe. Il contiendra six morceaux.

»
(Lien direct)
WITCH VOMIT (Death Metal, USA) fera son retour le 5 avril prochain avec la sortie sur 20 Buck Spin de Funeral Sanctum, troisième album du groupe qui se dévoile aujourd'hui à travers un premier extrait. Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "Blood Of Abomination" :

01. Dying Embers (Intro)
02. Endless Fall
03. Blood Of Abomination
04. Serpentine Shadows
05. Decaying Angelic Flesh
06. Black Wings Of Desolation
07. Dominion Of A Darkened Realm
08. Endarkened Spirits
09. Abject Silence (Interlude)
10. Funeral Sanctum

»
(Lien direct)
MORTAL EMBODIMENT (Death Metal, Brésil) est le nom d'un projet solo mené par Paulo Pinheiro Fornazza (Fossilization). Le one-man band a sorti l'année derni!ère son premier EP intitulé Unbounded Emptiness. Celui-ci, à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous, sera prochainement proposé au format CD via Morbid Chapel Records.

01. Apeirophobia (Intro)
02. This Forgotten Land
03. Cosmic Plague
04. Unbounded Emptiness
05. The Abyss Speaks
06. Fire In The Sky
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
17 Février 2024

