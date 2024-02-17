»

(Lien direct) PONTE DEL DIAVOLO (Doom/Black, Italie) offre son premier long-format Fire Blades from the Tomb en écoute intégrale. Il est sorti hier sur Season of Mist. Tracklist :



1. Demone (5:00)

2. Covenant (6:56)

3. Red As The Sex Of She Who Lives In Death (6:20)

4. La Razza (8:03)

5. Nocturnal Veil (5:17)

6. Zero (5:26)

7. The Weeping Song (5:33)

Total: 42:35



