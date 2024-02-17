|
Les news du 17 Février 2024
Les news du 17 Février 2024
|»
|PROTOSEQUENCE (Technical Death Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne un nouveau single intitulé "Sam". Celui-ci figurera sur son prochain album Bestiary dont la sortie est programmée pour le 5 avril chez Lacerated Enemy Records. Tracklist :
1. Sam
2. Baroness, Pt.1: A Falling Knife
3. Baroness, Pt.2: The Handles We Reach For
4. Imlerith
5. The Caveat
6. Neither Fair Nor Equal
7. Twelve Ropes
|
|»
|MORBONOCT (Cosmic Black Metal, Ukraine/Pologne) propose son nouveau disque The Highest Purpose en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 19 février en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Mortal Shell
2. Labyrinth of the Damned
3. The Prayer
4. Comet King
5. Death and Rebirth
6. Beneath the Veil of Time
|
|»
|VERITERAS (Melodic Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus The Dark Horizon le 11 avril en auto-production. Tracklist :
1 - Certainty
2 - Celestial Darkness
3 - Abyss
4 - Last Rites
5 - Sanctuary
6 - Manufactured Dreams
7 - Blinding
8 - Retrograde
9 - Light in the Darkness
|
|»
|SUN OF NOTHING (Doom/Sludge/Black Metal/Noise, Grèce) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "Ghost" tiré de son nouvel album Maze paru hier via Venerate Industries. Tracklist :
1. Liars in Wait
2. After the Fall
3. Ghost
4. Voidhanger
5. Buried Endeavors
|
|»
|GREYHAWK (Heavy/Power, USA) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Rock & Roll City" issu de son nouveau disque Thunderheart à paraître le 2 avril sur Fighter Records. Tracklist :
1. Spellstone
2. Ombria (City of the Night)
3. Thunderheart
4. Rock & Roll City
5. Steadfast
6. Sacrifice of Steel
7. The Last Mile
8. Back in the Fight
9. The Golden Candle
|
|»
|ARMAGH (Heavy/Black, Pologne) a mis enligne le titre "The Portal" extrait de son nouvel opus Exclamation Po!nt à venir le 15 mars chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Rough Edges
2. Masters of Time
3. Aftermath
4. Between the Sides
5. The Portal
6. Rapid Str!de
7. This !s New A
8. Enough for Now
|
|»
|EXTINCT (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Incitement Of Violence le 18 avril via MDD Records.
|
|»
|Le one-man band DARK AFFLICTION (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son premier full-length Five Stages of Grief le 24 mai sur Theogonia Records.
|
|»
|MIDNIGHT (Heavy Metal Rock 'n Roll From Hell, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son opus Hellish Expectations qui sortira le 8 mars via Metal Blade. "Nuclear Savior" s'écoute ici :
|
|»
|NECROPHOBIC (Black / Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album In The Twilight Grey qui sortira le 15 mars via Century Media Records. "Grace Of The Past" se découvre ci-dessous :
|
|»
|LILLA VENEDA (Blackened Death Metal, Pologne) a posté le morceau "Sleeping Knight's Sky" tiré de son nouvel album Primordial Movements prévu le 29 février chez Szataniec. Tracklist :
1. Fury Dimension
2. Sleeping Knight's Sky
3. Biomechanic Algorithm
4. Iron-Black Pestilence
5. Scratched Crown
6. Colossi
7. Immortal Vision of Chaos
8. Primordial Movements
9. Pytasz co w Moim Życiu
|
|»
|A SOMBER FUNERAL (Atmospheric Post-Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le titre "The Black Earth" extrait de son premier longue-durée Summertime Sorrow à venir le 1er mars via Silent Watcher Records. Tracklist :
1. Desiderium
2. A Letter To Another World
3. Between The Ocean And Horizon,
4. ELPIDA
5. Story Of An Eye
6. Millennial Dream
7. Devolution 2.0
|
|»
|PONTE DEL DIAVOLO (Doom/Black, Italie) offre son premier long-format Fire Blades from the Tomb en écoute intégrale. Il est sorti hier sur Season of Mist. Tracklist :
1. Demone (5:00)
2. Covenant (6:56)
3. Red As The Sex Of She Who Lives In Death (6:20)
4. La Razza (8:03)
5. Nocturnal Veil (5:17)
6. Zero (5:26)
7. The Weeping Song (5:33)
Total: 42:35
|
|»
|BEYOND THE PALE (Death/Thrash, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier EP Monument in Time le 27 avril, un an jour pour jour après le décès de son guitariste Jeroen van Donselaar suite à une crise cardiaque pendant le premier concert du groupe. Il contiendra six morceaux.
|
|»
|WITCH VOMIT (Death Metal, USA) fera son retour le 5 avril prochain avec la sortie sur 20 Buck Spin de Funeral Sanctum, troisième album du groupe qui se dévoile aujourd'hui à travers un premier extrait. Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "Blood Of Abomination" :
01. Dying Embers (Intro)
02. Endless Fall
03. Blood Of Abomination
04. Serpentine Shadows
05. Decaying Angelic Flesh
06. Black Wings Of Desolation
07. Dominion Of A Darkened Realm
08. Endarkened Spirits
09. Abject Silence (Interlude)
10. Funeral Sanctum
|
|»
|MORTAL EMBODIMENT (Death Metal, Brésil) est le nom d'un projet solo mené par Paulo Pinheiro Fornazza (Fossilization). Le one-man band a sorti l'année derni!ère son premier EP intitulé Unbounded Emptiness. Celui-ci, à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous, sera prochainement proposé au format CD via Morbid Chapel Records.
01. Apeirophobia (Intro)
02. This Forgotten Land
03. Cosmic Plague
04. Unbounded Emptiness
05. The Abyss Speaks
06. Fire In The Sky
|
|
