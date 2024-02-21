NASTERGAL (Black Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande/Afrique du Sud/Ukraine/Argentine) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Brothers in War" extrait de son premier longue-durée The Untold War à venir le mars sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :
01. Brothers in War
02. The Stillest Hour
03. Redemption
04. Involuntary Bliss
05. The Underworld
06. Will to Power
07. My Wandering Soul
08. The Vision
09. Immaculate Perception
10. The Three Evils
