(Lien direct) NASTERGAL (Black Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande/Afrique du Sud/Ukraine/Argentine) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Brothers in War" extrait de son premier longue-durée The Untold War à venir le mars sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :



01. Brothers in War

02. The Stillest Hour

03. Redemption

04. Involuntary Bliss

05. The Underworld

06. Will to Power

07. My Wandering Soul

08. The Vision

09. Immaculate Perception

10. The Three Evils



