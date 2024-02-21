Les news du 21 Février 2024
Les news du 21 Février 2024 Slayer - Gatecreeper - Rotting Christ - Devotion - The Harbinger - Iron Curtain - Nastergal
|Malgré les récentes déclaration de Kerry King et la sortie prochaine de son première album solo, SLAYER (Thrash, USA) vient d'annoncer sa reformation à travers un bref communiqué et l'annonce de deux dates pour le moins inatendues :
SLAYER a écrit : It gets you when you least expect it.
9.20.24-9.22.24 - Riot Fest - Chicago, IL
9.27.24 - Louder Than Life - Louisville, KY
[url=]http://www.slayer.net[/url]
|GATECREEPER (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) vient de dévoiler un nouveau morceau intitulé "Caught In The Treads" qui s'écoute ici :
|ROTTING CHRIST (Black Gothic, Grèce) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Pro Xristoy qui sortira le 24 mai via Season Of Mist. "Like Father, Like Son" s'écoute ici :
|DEVOTION (Death Metal, Espagne) sortira son nouvel opus Astral Catacombs le 22 avril sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. The Passing
2. Horror Beyond the Stars
3. In Ungraven Tombs
4. Execration
5. The Wake
6. The Cosmic Pilgrims
7. To Dementia
8. The Seething Universe
9. Astral Catacombs
10. The Evanescence
|THE HARBINGER (Melodic Death/Doom, Finlande) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Hollow" et tiré de son prochain EP Gates of Hell à paraître dans le courant de l'année chez Inverse Records.
|IRON CURTAIN (Speed/Thrash/Heavy, Espagne) offre son nouvel album Savage Dawn en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 23 février via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Aftermath
2. Devil's Eyes
3. Gypsy Rocker
4. Thy Wolf
5. Калашников 47
6. Rattlesnake
7. Tyger Speed
8. Evil is Everywhere
9. Jericho Trumpet (Stuka)
10. Savage Dawn
|NASTERGAL (Black Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande/Afrique du Sud/Ukraine/Argentine) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Brothers in War" extrait de son premier longue-durée The Untold War à venir le mars sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :
01. Brothers in War
02. The Stillest Hour
03. Redemption
04. Involuntary Bliss
05. The Underworld
06. Will to Power
07. My Wandering Soul
08. The Vision
09. Immaculate Perception
10. The Three Evils
