(Lien direct) SLAYER (Thrash, USA) vient d'annoncer sa reformation à travers un bref communiqué et l'annonce de deux dates pour le moins inatendues :



SLAYER a écrit : It gets you when you least expect it.

9.20.24-9.22.24 - Riot Fest - Chicago, IL

9.27.24 - Louder Than Life - Louisville, KY

