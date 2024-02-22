chargement...

Dødheimsgard (DHG)
 Dødheimsgard (DHG) - Black ... (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
...and Oceans
 ...and Oceans - Cosmic Worl... (C)
Par Tosh		   
Knoll
 Knoll - As Spoken (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 20 Février 2024
 Les news du 20 Février 2024... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Aūkels
 Aūkels - Meddjan sklāit ten (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Benediction
 Benediction - Subconscious ... (C)
Par Intraveinous		   
Eggs Of Gomorrh
 Eggs Of Gomorrh - Wombspreader (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Monolyth + Përl + Nemost
 Monolyth + Përl + Nemost - (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Kaos 696 Winter War 2024
 Kaos 696 Winter War 2024 - ... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Within The Ruins
 Within The Ruins - Creature (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Abject Mentor
 Abject Mentor - Abominaciones (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Brutal Avengers
 Brutal Avengers - Chapter I... (C)
Par indy		   
Les news du 15 Février 2024
 Les news du 15 Février 2024... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Tribal Gaze
 Tribal Gaze - The Nine Choirs (C)
Par MoM		   
Profanatica
 Profanatica - Crux Simplex (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Mind Conflict
 Mind Conflict - Temple of God (C)
Par MoM		   
Darkspace
 Darkspace - Dark Space -II (C)
Par Sosthène		   
L7
 L7 - Bricks Are Heavy (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Spectral Voice
 Spectral Voice - Sparagmos (C)
Par AxGxB		   

Les news du 22 Février 2024

News
Les news du 22 Février 2024 Simulakra - Kawir - Selbst - Vulture - Morta Skuld - Nuclear Tomb - Necrophagia
»
(Lien direct)
SIMULAKRA (Hardcore, USA) a récemment dévoilé un nouveau morceau intitulé "Heathen's Prayer". Celui-ci est à découvrir ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
KAWIR (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Kydoimos le 19 avril prochain via Soulseller Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip vidéo de "Echetlaeus" :

01. Teiresias
02. Fields Of Flegra
03. Centauromachy
04. Hecatonchires
05. Myrmidons
06. Achilles & Hector
07. Achilles Funeral
08. Echetlaeus
09. Kydoimos
10. War Is The Father Of All

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Despondency Chord Progressions, le nouvel album de SELBST (Black Metal Orthodoxe, Vénézuéla) sortira le 19 avril sur Debemur Morti Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Chant Of Self Confrontation" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. La Encarnación De Todos Los Miedos
02. When True Loneliness Is Experienced
03. Third World Wretchedness
04. Chant Of Self Confrontation
05. The One Who Blackens Everything
06. Between Seclusion And Obsession
07. The Stench Of A Dead Spirit

»
(Lien direct)
Le 12 avril prochain sortira Sentinels, nouvel album de VULTURE (Speed / Thrash, Allemagne) à paraître chez Metal Blade Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Unhallowed & Forgotten" :

01. Screams From The Abattoir
02. Unhallowed & Forgotten
03. Transylvania
04. Realm Of The Impaler
05. Draw Your Blades
06. Where There's A Whip (There Is A Way)
07. Der Tod Trägt Schwarzes Leder
08. Death Row
09. Gargoyles
10. Oathbreaker
11. Sentinels (Heavier Than Time)

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Creation Undone, le nouvel album de MORTA SKULD (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 23 février sur Peaceville Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Perfect Prey" :

01. We Rise We Fall (YouTube)
02. The End Of Reason
03. Painful Conflict
04. Unforeseen Obstacles
05. Perfect Prey
06. Soul Piercing Sorrow
07. Into Temptation
08. Self Destructive Emotions
09. Oblivion
10. By Design

»
(Lien direct)
NUCLEAR TOMB (Death / Thrash, USA) sortira son premier album intitulé Terror Labyrinthian le 19 avril prochain via Everlasting Spew Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre :

01. Obsoletion
02. Terror Labyrinthian
03. Fatal Visions
04. Dominance & Persecution
05. Vile Humanity
06. Manufacturing Consent
07. Parasitic (Live A Lie)
08. Born Into Torment
09. Ashen Lamb

»
(Lien direct)
NECROPHAGIA (Death Metal, USA) vient de signer sur Time To Kill Records pour la sortie de son nouvel album intitulé Moribundis Grim dont la composition s'est faite en partie entre 2016 et 2018. Suite au décès de Killjoy, ce nouvel album verra les participations de John McEntee (Incantation), Titta Tani (ex-Goblin) et Mirai Kawashima (Sigh).

Serge Streltsov a écrit : “‘Moribundis Grim’ is Killjoy’s final album. These are his last vocal performances. The album features the last Necrophagia live line up: Killjoy Desade, Serge Streltsov, Shawn Slusarek and Jake Arnette, along with special guest John McEntee and previous members Titta Tani and Mirai Kawashima. These songs are the demos the band and Killjoy worked on up until Killjoy’s passing. Also featuring re-worked versions of songs from the first album and a Samhain cover. Once again the bastard children of horror and gore capture the true essence of what Necrophagia is all about. Killjoy and Fulci Live! Gore Forever!”
Thrasho AxGxB
22 Février 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
