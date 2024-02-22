|
Les news du 22 Février 2024
SPIRIT OF WAR - Critical Defiance - Simulakra - Kawir - Selbst - Vulture - Morta Skuld - Nuclear Tomb - Necrophagia
SPIRIT OF WAR (Black Metal, France), groupe composé notamment de Wlad (Seigneur Voland), HGH (Elitism) et Diktator Spktr (Gestapo 666), sortira prochainement son premier opus, "Eden et Holocauste", chez Darker Than Black. Un premier extrait est d'ores et déjà disponible sur Youtube.
CRITICAL DEFIANCE (Thrash Metal, Chili) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son prochain album intitulé The Search Won't Fall... qui sortira le 22 mars via Unspeakable Axe Records et Dying Victims Productions. Le morceau-titre se découvre ci-dessous :
SIMULAKRA (Hardcore, USA) a récemment dévoilé un nouveau morceau intitulé "Heathen's Prayer". Celui-ci est à découvrir ci-dessous :
KAWIR (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Kydoimos le 19 avril prochain via Soulseller Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip vidéo de "Echetlaeus" :
01. Teiresias
02. Fields Of Flegra
03. Centauromachy
04. Hecatonchires
05. Myrmidons
06. Achilles & Hector
07. Achilles Funeral
08. Echetlaeus
09. Kydoimos
10. War Is The Father Of All
Intitulé Despondency Chord Progressions, le nouvel album de SELBST (Black Metal Orthodoxe, Vénézuéla) sortira le 19 avril sur Debemur Morti Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Chant Of Self Confrontation" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. La Encarnación De Todos Los Miedos
02. When True Loneliness Is Experienced
03. Third World Wretchedness
04. Chant Of Self Confrontation
05. The One Who Blackens Everything
06. Between Seclusion And Obsession
07. The Stench Of A Dead Spirit
Le 12 avril prochain sortira Sentinels, nouvel album de VULTURE (Speed / Thrash, Allemagne) à paraître chez Metal Blade Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Unhallowed & Forgotten" :
01. Screams From The Abattoir
02. Unhallowed & Forgotten
03. Transylvania
04. Realm Of The Impaler
05. Draw Your Blades
06. Where There's A Whip (There Is A Way)
07. Der Tod Trägt Schwarzes Leder
08. Death Row
09. Gargoyles
10. Oathbreaker
11. Sentinels (Heavier Than Time)
Intitulé Creation Undone, le nouvel album de MORTA SKULD (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 23 février sur Peaceville Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Perfect Prey" :
01. We Rise We Fall (YouTube)
02. The End Of Reason
03. Painful Conflict
04. Unforeseen Obstacles
05. Perfect Prey
06. Soul Piercing Sorrow
07. Into Temptation
08. Self Destructive Emotions
09. Oblivion
10. By Design
NUCLEAR TOMB (Death / Thrash, USA) sortira son premier album intitulé Terror Labyrinthian le 19 avril prochain via Everlasting Spew Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre :
01. Obsoletion
02. Terror Labyrinthian
03. Fatal Visions
04. Dominance & Persecution
05. Vile Humanity
06. Manufacturing Consent
07. Parasitic (Live A Lie)
08. Born Into Torment
09. Ashen Lamb
NECROPHAGIA (Death Metal, USA) vient de signer sur Time To Kill Records pour la sortie de son nouvel album intitulé Moribundis Grim dont la composition s'est faite en partie entre 2016 et 2018. Suite au décès de Killjoy, ce nouvel album verra les participations de John McEntee (Incantation), Titta Tani (ex-Goblin) et Mirai Kawashima (Sigh).
Serge Streltsov a écrit : “‘Moribundis Grim’ is Killjoy’s final album. These are his last vocal performances. The album features the last Necrophagia live line up: Killjoy Desade, Serge Streltsov, Shawn Slusarek and Jake Arnette, along with special guest John McEntee and previous members Titta Tani and Mirai Kawashima. These songs are the demos the band and Killjoy worked on up until Killjoy’s passing. Also featuring re-worked versions of songs from the first album and a Samhain cover. Once again the bastard children of horror and gore capture the true essence of what Necrophagia is all about. Killjoy and Fulci Live! Gore Forever!”
