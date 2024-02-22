»

(Lien direct) NECROPHAGIA (Death Metal, USA) vient de signer sur Time To Kill Records pour la sortie de son nouvel album intitulé Moribundis Grim dont la composition s'est faite en partie entre 2016 et 2018. Suite au décès de Killjoy, ce nouvel album verra les participations de John McEntee (Incantation), Titta Tani (ex-Goblin) et Mirai Kawashima (Sigh).



Serge Streltsov a écrit : “‘Moribundis Grim’ is Killjoy’s final album. These are his last vocal performances. The album features the last Necrophagia live line up: Killjoy Desade, Serge Streltsov, Shawn Slusarek and Jake Arnette, along with special guest John McEntee and previous members Titta Tani and Mirai Kawashima. These songs are the demos the band and Killjoy worked on up until Killjoy’s passing. Also featuring re-worked versions of songs from the first album and a Samhain cover. Once again the bastard children of horror and gore capture the true essence of what Necrophagia is all about. Killjoy and Fulci Live! Gore Forever!”