Les news du 24 Février 2024
News
|BEATEN TO DEATH (Progressive/Avant-garde Grindcore, Norvège) sortira son nouveau disque Sunrise Over Rigor Mortis le 31 mai sur Mas-Kina Recordings. Tracklist :
01 Dalbane
02 My Hair Will Be Long Until Death
03 Enkel resa till limfabriken
04 Minus och minus blir minus och minus
05 Mosh For Mika (Waddle Waddle)
06 Dying The Dream
07 Life... But How To Leave It?
08 We're Not Gonna Make It
09 Ormer til tarmer, måne på hodet
|GRANITADER (Melodic/Atmospheric Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier long-format Der Wald zwischen den Welten le 21 mars chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Ødensjakt
3. Heimat
4. Miriquidi
5. Nathan
6. Geister des Nordens
7. Varus feat. Baptist (Mavorim)
8. Netsche
9. Der Wald zwischen den Welten
|COFFIN CURSE ((Death Metal, Chili) sortira son nouvel opus The Continuous Nothing le 22 avril via Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. Thin the Herd
2. Bacchanal of the Mortal
3. Deceased Races
4. Reeking Filth of Ages
5. Primitive Doctrines Crushed
6. Mauled by Unseen Atrocities
7. Among the Suffering Souls
8. The Dead's Deafening Silence
|NECROPHAGIA (Death Metal, USA) sortira son ultime album Moribundis Grim dans le courant de l'année sur Time To Kill Records. Il comprend les derniers enregistrement de Killjoy, décédé en 2018, le dernier line-up Serge Streltsov, Shawn Slusarek et Jake Arnette ainsi qu'en invités John McEntee (Incantation), Titta Tani (ex-Goblin) et Mirai Kawashima (Sigh). Il comprendra huit morceaux.
|ORNAMENTOS DEL MIEDO (Atmospheric Funeral Doom Metal, Espagne) a dévoilé le morceau-titre de son nouveau disque Escapando a través de la tierra prévu le 15 mars via Meuse Music Records et Tragedy Productions. Tracklist :
01. Flores Muertas
02. Cielos Pùrpuras
03. Pozo Infecto
04. Fragmentos de Espejos
05. Escapando a Través de la Tierra
06. Donde la Linea Termina
|OPIUM DEATH (Death/Thrash, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Genocidal Nemesis le 19 avril en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Cower (1:16)
2. Genocidal Nemesis I: Fear (3:01)
3. The Condemned (4:32)
4. Ozymandias (8:40)
5. Flatline (1:18)
6. Extinction (5:31)
7. Chronic (4:22)
8. Deadweight (3:28)
9. Shattered (5:36)
10. Vesuvius (3:45)
11. Fe56 (2:07)
12. Genocidal Nemesis II: Desolation (9:29)
Durée totale : 53:10
|SUFFER (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Grand Canvas of the Aesthete le 29 mars sur Wise Blood Records. Tracklist :
1. Grand Canvas Of The Aesthete
2. Ashened Frolic; The Exquisite Promenade
3. Plentiful • Copious • Bountiful
4. Inhalent Caustic Foray
5. The Fetching Cranley Gardens
6. Carnal Flesh Parade
7. Pernicious Precarious Mess
8. Human Primal Cuts
|HANGING GARDEN (Melodic Doom/Death/Gothic/Post-Rock, Finlande) sortira un EP live baptisé Citylight Sessions le 19 avril chez Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :
1. The Journey (Live Remake)
2. The Four Winds (Live Remake)
3. The Garden (Live Remake)
4. The Fireside (Live Remake)
5. The Construct (Live Remake)
|MUDSHOW (Sludge Metal, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 22 mars de son premier long-format Destiny. Tracklist :
1. Japan Is Sacred
2. Thunder. Fire. Blood.
3. A Symphony Of Hells
4. Against The Sky Itself
5. Purpose & Mercy
6. Destiny Awaits
7. Onita Theatre
8. Burning Idol
9. Last November
|HERALDIC BLAZE (Medevial Black Metal, USA/Norvège) sortira sa première démo Blazoned Heraldry le 21 mars via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Torchbearers of Our Time
2. The Accolade of Truth
3. Far Shooting Apollo
4. A Sovereign Spire
5. The Knight's Folly
66. Scourge of the Sycophant
|COMANIAC (Thrash Metal, Suisse) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son dernier opus None For All paru en octobre sur Metalworld.
|KROKMITËN (Experimental Death Metal, Québec) a recruté le batteur John Longstreth (Origin, Hate Eternal, Neurectomy, Malefic Throne, Crator, ex-Angelcorpse) pour l'enregistrement de son nouvel album Theta à venir cet été.
|PESTILENCE (Death Metal Technique) sortira un album de re-enregistrements de leurs classiques, le 26 Avril prochain chez Agonia Records. "Levels of Perception" dévoile d'ores et déjà sa tracklist et son abominable pochette :
1. Horror Detox
2. Mvlti Dimensional
3. Mobvs Propagationem
4. Sinister
5. Dehydrated
6. Dominatvi Svbmissa
7. Land of Tears
8. Necromorph
9. Deificvs
10. Twisted Truth
11. Sempiternvs
12. Ovt of the Body
|Le label transalpin I, Voidhanger Records réédite le premier long format de VENOMOUS ECHOES (Black/Death Metal, USA), format CD et LP. "Writhing Tomb Amongst The Stars" est disponible en intégralité sur Bandcamp :
1. Dilated Eye ov Cosms Within
2. Manifestations ov Manic Bestial Visions
3. Tomb Amongst the Stars
4. Writhing and Swirling Extremities
5. Swallowed into the Eye ov Lies
6. Putrefaction and Body Transformations
7. Unimaginable Being's Creation
8. Irrelevant Malformations Forgotten
|VENOMOUS ECHOES (Black/Death Metal, USA), sortira son second full-length le 5 Avril prochain chez I, Voidhanger Records. "Split Formations And Infinite Mania" dévoile déjà sa pochette, sa tracklist, et un premier extrait :
1. Ocvlar Maltosis Ov Schizophrenia
2. Miscreated Pustules
3. For Thy Avant-Void
4. Mucous Slathered Face Morphed Into Tsathoggua
5. The Millions of Eyes Transformed
6. Abhoth Multiplied To Thy Millennium
7. Split Formations and Infinite Mania
|HERXHEIM (Black/Death Metal, USA), reviendra avec un tout nouvel EP cette année ! "Contrapasso" sortira le 5 Avril prochain, chez I, Voidhanger Records. Quatre nouveaux titres dont un premier est déjà disponible :
1. The Surrogate
2. The Anointed
3. The Enchanted
4. And Their Pyrrhic Victories
|MANASSEH (Dark Ambient, USA), nouveau projet de Patrick Brown (Howls of Ebb), sortira son premier opus intitulé "Tunneling To Paradiso" le 5 Avril prochain chez I, Voidhanger Records. Tracklist, pochette et premier extrait ci-dessous !
1. Tunneling To Paradiso
2. Last Bastion's Keep
3. Shrine Of The Confessor
4. Spire Of Wayward Wills
5. To Chthonian Gold
6. Plane Of Morbid Foresight
7. Rock Of Condemnation, Bridge To Flagellation
8. Lair Of Great Saboteur
9. Dudgeon
10. The Leap Ledger
Ahah je l'aime bien moi cette pochette de Pestilence !
