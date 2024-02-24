chargement...

63 visiteurs
Sigh
Sigh - (I)
Par Sagamore		   
Les news du 24 Février 2024
 Les news du 24 Février 2024... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Infernal Execrator
 Infernal Execrator - Diabol... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Savage
 Savage - Demo 1 (Démo) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Shitstorm
 Shitstorm - Only In Dade (C)
Par Yz		   
Les news du 20 Février 2024
 Les news du 20 Février 2024... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Knoll
 Knoll - As Spoken (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Dødheimsgard (DHG)
 Dødheimsgard (DHG) - Black ... (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
...and Oceans
 ...and Oceans - Cosmic Worl... (C)
Par Tosh		   
Aūkels
 Aūkels - Meddjan sklāit ten (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Benediction
 Benediction - Subconscious ... (C)
Par Intraveinous		   
Eggs Of Gomorrh
 Eggs Of Gomorrh - Wombspreader (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Monolyth + Përl + Nemost
 Monolyth + Përl + Nemost - (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Kaos 696 Winter War 2024
 Kaos 696 Winter War 2024 - ... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Within The Ruins
 Within The Ruins - Creature (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Abject Mentor
 Abject Mentor - Abominaciones (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Brutal Avengers
 Brutal Avengers - Chapter I... (C)
Par indy		   
Les news du 15 Février 2024
 Les news du 15 Février 2024... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Tribal Gaze
 Tribal Gaze - The Nine Choirs (C)
Par MoM		   
Profanatica
 Profanatica - Crux Simplex (C)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 24 Février 2024

News
Les news du 24 Février 2024 Beaten to Death - Granitader - Coffin Curse - Necrophagia - Ornamentos del Miedo - Opium Death - Suffer - Hanging Garden - Mudshow - Heraldic Blaze - Comaniac - Krokmitën - Pestilence - Venomous Echoes - Venomous Echoes - Herxheim - Manasseh
»
(Lien direct)
BEATEN TO DEATH (Progressive/Avant-garde Grindcore, Norvège) sortira son nouveau disque Sunrise Over Rigor Mortis le 31 mai sur Mas-Kina Recordings. Tracklist :

01 Dalbane
02 My Hair Will Be Long Until Death
03 Enkel resa till limfabriken
04 Minus och minus blir minus och minus
05 Mosh For Mika (Waddle Waddle)
06 Dying The Dream
07 Life... But How To Leave It?
08 We're Not Gonna Make It
09 Ormer til tarmer, måne på hodet

»
(Lien direct)
GRANITADER (Melodic/Atmospheric Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier long-format Der Wald zwischen den Welten le 21 mars chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Ødensjakt
3. Heimat
4. Miriquidi
5. Nathan
6. Geister des Nordens
7. Varus feat. Baptist (Mavorim)
8. Netsche
9. Der Wald zwischen den Welten

»
(Lien direct)
COFFIN CURSE ((Death Metal, Chili) sortira son nouvel opus The Continuous Nothing le 22 avril via Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Thin the Herd
2. Bacchanal of the Mortal
3. Deceased Races
4. Reeking Filth of Ages
5. Primitive Doctrines Crushed
6. Mauled by Unseen Atrocities
7. Among the Suffering Souls
8. The Dead's Deafening Silence

»
(Lien direct)
NECROPHAGIA (Death Metal, USA) sortira son ultime album Moribundis Grim dans le courant de l'année sur Time To Kill Records. Il comprend les derniers enregistrement de Killjoy, décédé en 2018, le dernier line-up Serge Streltsov, Shawn Slusarek et Jake Arnette ainsi qu'en invités John McEntee (Incantation), Titta Tani (ex-Goblin) et Mirai Kawashima (Sigh). Il comprendra huit morceaux.

»
(Lien direct)
ORNAMENTOS DEL MIEDO (Atmospheric Funeral Doom Metal, Espagne) a dévoilé le morceau-titre de son nouveau disque Escapando a través de la tierra prévu le 15 mars via Meuse Music Records et Tragedy Productions. Tracklist :

01. Flores Muertas
02. Cielos Pùrpuras
03. Pozo Infecto
04. Fragmentos de Espejos
05. Escapando a Través de la Tierra
06. Donde la Linea Termina

»
(Lien direct)
OPIUM DEATH (Death/Thrash, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée Genocidal Nemesis le 19 avril en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Cower (1:16)
2. Genocidal Nemesis I: Fear (3:01)
3. The Condemned (4:32)
4. Ozymandias (8:40)
5. Flatline (1:18)
6. Extinction (5:31)
7. Chronic (4:22)
8. Deadweight (3:28)
9. Shattered (5:36)
10. Vesuvius (3:45)
11. Fe56 (2:07)
12. Genocidal Nemesis II: Desolation (9:29)

Durée totale : 53:10

»
(Lien direct)
SUFFER (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Grand Canvas of the Aesthete le 29 mars sur Wise Blood Records. Tracklist :

1. Grand Canvas Of The Aesthete
2. Ashened Frolic; The Exquisite Promenade
3. Plentiful • Copious • Bountiful
4. Inhalent Caustic Foray
5. The Fetching Cranley Gardens
6. Carnal Flesh Parade
7. Pernicious Precarious Mess
8. Human Primal Cuts

»
(Lien direct)
HANGING GARDEN (Melodic Doom/Death/Gothic/Post-Rock, Finlande) sortira un EP live baptisé Citylight Sessions le 19 avril chez Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :

1. The Journey (Live Remake)
2. The Four Winds (Live Remake)
3. The Garden (Live Remake)
4. The Fireside (Live Remake)
5. The Construct (Live Remake)

»
(Lien direct)
MUDSHOW (Sludge Metal, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 22 mars de son premier long-format Destiny. Tracklist :

1. Japan Is Sacred
2. Thunder. Fire. Blood.
3. A Symphony Of Hells
4. Against The Sky Itself
5. Purpose & Mercy
6. Destiny Awaits
7. Onita Theatre
8. Burning Idol
9. Last November

»
(Lien direct)
HERALDIC BLAZE (Medevial Black Metal, USA/Norvège) sortira sa première démo Blazoned Heraldry le 21 mars via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Torchbearers of Our Time
2. The Accolade of Truth
3. Far Shooting Apollo
4. A Sovereign Spire
5. The Knight's Folly
66. Scourge of the Sycophant

»
(Lien direct)
COMANIAC (Thrash Metal, Suisse) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son dernier opus None For All paru en octobre sur Metalworld.

»
(Lien direct)
KROKMITËN (Experimental Death Metal, Québec) a recruté le batteur John Longstreth (Origin, Hate Eternal, Neurectomy, Malefic Throne, Crator, ex-Angelcorpse) pour l'enregistrement de son nouvel album Theta à venir cet été.

»
(Lien direct)
PESTILENCE (Death Metal Technique) sortira un album de re-enregistrements de leurs classiques, le 26 Avril prochain chez Agonia Records. "Levels of Perception" dévoile d'ores et déjà sa tracklist et son abominable pochette :

1. Horror Detox
2. Mvlti Dimensional
3. Mobvs Propagationem
4. Sinister
5. Dehydrated
6. Dominatvi Svbmissa
7. Land of Tears
8. Necromorph
9. Deificvs
10. Twisted Truth
11. Sempiternvs
12. Ovt of the Body

»
(Lien direct)
Le label transalpin I, Voidhanger Records réédite le premier long format de VENOMOUS ECHOES (Black/Death Metal, USA), format CD et LP. "Writhing Tomb Amongst The Stars" est disponible en intégralité sur Bandcamp :

1. Dilated Eye ov Cosms Within
2. Manifestations ov Manic Bestial Visions
3. Tomb Amongst the Stars
4. Writhing and Swirling Extremities
5. Swallowed into the Eye ov Lies
6. Putrefaction and Body Transformations
7. Unimaginable Being's Creation
8. Irrelevant Malformations Forgotten

»
(Lien direct)
VENOMOUS ECHOES (Black/Death Metal, USA), sortira son second full-length le 5 Avril prochain chez I, Voidhanger Records. "Split Formations And Infinite Mania" dévoile déjà sa pochette, sa tracklist, et un premier extrait :

1. Ocvlar Maltosis Ov Schizophrenia
2. Miscreated Pustules
3. For Thy Avant-Void
4. Mucous Slathered Face Morphed Into Tsathoggua
5. The Millions of Eyes Transformed
6. Abhoth Multiplied To Thy Millennium
7. Split Formations and Infinite Mania


»
(Lien direct)
HERXHEIM (Black/Death Metal, USA), reviendra avec un tout nouvel EP cette année ! "Contrapasso" sortira le 5 Avril prochain, chez I, Voidhanger Records. Quatre nouveaux titres dont un premier est déjà disponible :

1. The Surrogate
2. The Anointed
3. The Enchanted
4. And Their Pyrrhic Victories


»
(Lien direct)
MANASSEH (Dark Ambient, USA), nouveau projet de Patrick Brown (Howls of Ebb), sortira son premier opus intitulé "Tunneling To Paradiso" le 5 Avril prochain chez I, Voidhanger Records. Tracklist, pochette et premier extrait ci-dessous !

1. Tunneling To Paradiso
2. Last Bastion's Keep
3. Shrine Of The Confessor
4. Spire Of Wayward Wills
5. To Chthonian Gold
6. Plane Of Morbid Foresight
7. Rock Of Condemnation, Bridge To Flagellation
8. Lair Of Great Saboteur
9. Dudgeon
10. The Leap Ledger

Thrasho Keyser + Sagamore
24 Février 2024

Sosthène citer
Sosthène
24/02/2024 11:02
Ahah je l'aime bien moi cette pochette de Pestilence !

Woods of Infinity
 Woods of Infinity
The Northern Throne (Compil.)
2024 - War Against Yourself Records		   

Coffin Curse
 Coffin Curse
2012 - Chili		   
Comaniac
 Comaniac
2010 - Suisse		   
Hanging Garden
 Hanging Garden
Doom/Death/Post-rock - 2004 - Finlande		   
Necrophagia
 Necrophagia
1983 † 2018 - Etats-Unis		   
Pestilence
 Pestilence
Death Metal Technique - 1986 - Pays-Bas		   
Woods of Infinity
The Northern Throne (Compil.)
Savage
Demo 1 (Démo)
Shitstorm
Only In Dade
Ild
Kvern
Apparition
Apparition (Démo)
Soul Incursion
Eternal Darkness (EP)
Fetid Zombie
Where Worms Craw (EP)
Jarhead Fertilizer
Carceral Warfare
...and Oceans
Cosmic World Mother
Knoll
As Spoken
Tomb Mold
Aperture Of Body (EP)
Aūkels
Meddjan sklāit ten
Torture Rack
Primeval Onslaught
Plague Of The Fallen
Amongst The Rats
Farsot
Life Promised Death
Dismo
The Achitect of Chaos
Monolyth + Përl + Nemost
Benediction
Subconscious Terror
Near Death Experience
Brief is the Light
Gosudar / Malignant Altar
Gosudar / Malignant Altar (...
Abject Mentor
Abominaciones
Sardonic Witchery
Barbaric Evil Power
L7
Bricks Are Heavy
Darkspace
Dark Space -II
Mind Conflict
Temple of God
Tweedledead
Infernotes
Hulder
The Eternal Fanfare (EP)
Infernal Execrator
Diabolatry
Ignis Mortis
Haeresis Maleficarum (EP)
Flaming Ouroboros
Anthems For Brotherhood
