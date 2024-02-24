»

(Lien direct) MANASSEH (Dark Ambient, USA), nouveau projet de Patrick Brown (Howls of Ebb), sortira son premier opus intitulé "Tunneling To Paradiso" le 5 Avril prochain chez I, Voidhanger Records. Tracklist, pochette et premier extrait ci-dessous !



1. Tunneling To Paradiso

2. Last Bastion's Keep

3. Shrine Of The Confessor

4. Spire Of Wayward Wills

5. To Chthonian Gold

6. Plane Of Morbid Foresight

7. Rock Of Condemnation, Bridge To Flagellation

8. Lair Of Great Saboteur

9. Dudgeon

10. The Leap Ledger



<a href="https://i-voidhangerrecords.bandcamp.com/album/tunneling-to-paradiso">Tunneling To Paradiso de MANASSEH</a>