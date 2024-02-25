chargement...

Les news du 25 Février 2024

News
Les news du 25 Février 2024 Sarcasm - Hierophant - Reckless Manslaughter - Hatred Reigns - Coltre - Saturday Night Satan - Nag
»
(Lien direct)
SARCASM (Death/Black mélodique, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Mourninghoul qui sortira le 12 avril via Hammerheart Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. As Northern Gates Open
2. Lifelike Sleep
3. Withered Memories Of Souls We Mourn
4. Dying Embers Of Solitude
5. A Lucid Dream In The Paradigm Stream
6. Awareness In The Dark
7. No Solace From Above
8. Absence Of Reality

»
(Lien direct)
HIEROPHANT (Black/Death, Italie) sortira un disque live baptisé Gateway to the Abyss le 29 mars sur Dusktone Records. Il a été enregistré lors de la prestation du groupe au Hellfest 2023. Tracklist :

01. Mortem Aeternam (Intro)
02. Seeds of Vengeance
03. Devil Incarnate
04. In Chaos, In Death
05. Death Siege
06. Nemesis of thy Mortals

»
(Lien direct)
RECKLESS MANSLAUGHTER (Death Metal, Allemagne) rejoint les rangs de Memento Mori pour la sortie le 21 octobre d'un nouvel opus.

»
(Lien direct)
HATRED REIGNS (Brutal/Technical Death Metal, Canada) a publié une "lyric video" animée 3D pour le titre "Absentia" issu de son premier full-length paru en fin d'année dernière.

»
(Lien direct)
COLTRE (Heavy Metal, Angleterre) a sorti son premier longue-durée To Watch with Hands to Touch with Eyes le 23 février chez Dying Victims Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Feast of The Outcast
2. To Watch With Hands
3. Rat Race
4. When The Earth Turns Black
5. Friends Aren't Electric
6. Through The Looking Glass
7. Temptress
8. Oblivion

»
(Lien direct)
SATURDAY NIGHT SATAN (Occult Doom/Heavy, Grèce) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Lurking in the Shadows" extrait de son premier long-format All Things Black à venir le 23 mars via Made of Stone Recordings. Tracklist :

1. 5AM
2. Rule With Fire
3. Devil in Disguise
4. All Things Black
5. Lurking in the Shadows
6. By the River
7. Crown of Arrogance
8. Witches' Dance (CD bonus track)
9. Of Love and the Void

»
(Lien direct)
NAG (Blackened Hardcore, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album Boys of Europe le 12 avril sur Fysisk Format. Le morceau-titre est en écoute à cette adresse.
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
25 Février 2024

