(Lien direct) SATURDAY NIGHT SATAN (Occult Doom/Heavy, Grèce) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Lurking in the Shadows" extrait de son premier long-format All Things Black à venir le 23 mars via Made of Stone Recordings. Tracklist :



1. 5AM

2. Rule With Fire

3. Devil in Disguise

4. All Things Black

5. Lurking in the Shadows

6. By the River

7. Crown of Arrogance

8. Witches' Dance (CD bonus track)

9. Of Love and the Void







<a href="https://saturdaynightsatan.bandcamp.com/album/all-things-black">All Things Black de Saturday Night Satan</a>