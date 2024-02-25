SARCASM (Death/Black mélodique, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Mourninghoul qui sortira le 12 avril via Hammerheart Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. As Northern Gates Open
2. Lifelike Sleep
3. Withered Memories Of Souls We Mourn
4. Dying Embers Of Solitude
5. A Lucid Dream In The Paradigm Stream
6. Awareness In The Dark
7. No Solace From Above
8. Absence Of Reality
COLTRE (Heavy Metal, Angleterre) a sorti son premier longue-durée To Watch with Hands to Touch with Eyes le 23 février chez Dying Victims Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. Feast of The Outcast
2. To Watch With Hands
3. Rat Race
4. When The Earth Turns Black
5. Friends Aren't Electric
6. Through The Looking Glass
7. Temptress
8. Oblivion
SATURDAY NIGHT SATAN (Occult Doom/Heavy, Grèce) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Lurking in the Shadows" extrait de son premier long-format All Things Black à venir le 23 mars via Made of Stone Recordings. Tracklist :
1. 5AM
2. Rule With Fire
3. Devil in Disguise
4. All Things Black
5. Lurking in the Shadows
6. By the River
7. Crown of Arrogance
8. Witches' Dance (CD bonus track)
9. Of Love and the Void
Par Sosthène
Par Lestat
Par Sagamore
Par Sosthène
Par Niktareum
Par Jean-Clint
Par Yz
Par Niktareum
Par MédisanteMéd...
Par Troll Traya
Par Tosh
Par Sosthène
Par Intraveinous
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par indy
Par Jean-Clint