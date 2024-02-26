|
Les news du 26 Février 2024
|»
|BLEAK SANCTUARY (Melodic Progressive Death Metal, Allemagne) vient de sortir son premier full-length The Dark Night of the Soul en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Atonement
2. Cold Winds
3. Fortress
4. Avalanche
5. Ruins
6. Triumph
7. Fernweh
8. Dunkelheit
|
|»
|VLTIMAS (Blackened Death Metal, USA) a posté le titre "Invictus" issu de son nouvel album Epic qui sort le 15 mars chez Season of Mist. Tracklist :
1. Volens Discordant (1:02)
2. EPIC (4:35)
3. Miserere (3:51)
4. Exercitus Irae (4:01)
5. Mephisto Manifesto
6. Scorcher (03:21)
7. Invictus (5:30)
8. Nature's Fangs (3:52)
9. Spoils of War (5:54)
Durée totale : 37:16
|
|»
|COMPRESS (Black Metal, USA) propose en écoute à cette adresse le morceau "Formosus" qui figurera sur son premier EP The Final Level of Consciousness prévu le 15 mars via Eternal Death. Tracklist :
1. Fissured Cosmos [5:18]
2. The Final Level of Consciousness [6:00]
3. Formosus [4:18]
4. Damnatio Memoriae [6:21]
|
|»
|DECROWNED (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Persona Non Grata sur Rockshots Records. Tracklist :
1. Folklore pt.1 (intro) - 0:48
2. Mouth Leaks Black - 4:20
3. Rainworld - 4:16
4. Stonewing - 3:56
5. Mindparasite - 4:44
6. Scarred - 5:02
7. Awaken - 3:30
8. Faceless - 3:50
9. The Bird and The Tree - 4:51
10. The Vigorian Man - 4:09
11. Persona Non Grata - 4:52
12. Folklore pt.2 (outro) - 0;42
Durée totale : 45:05
|
|»
|AS THE SUN FALLS (Melodic Death Metal, Suisse/Finlande) a posté une vidéo teaser pour le titre "Among the Stars" tiré de son nouveau disque Kaamos à paraître le 3 mai chez Theogonia Records. Tracklist :
01. Indrøø
02. Among the Stars
03. Black Lakes
04. In Forlorn Times
05. The Wanderer
06. Aurora
07. Through Sorrow and Grief
08. Into the Shadows
09. Silver Shining
10. The Great Cold
11. Kaamos
|
|»
|UNDERTAKERS (Deathcore/Grind, Italie) a publié une reprise des Ramones, "Pet Sematary".
|
|»
|MOON INCARNATE (Death/Doom, Allemagne) sortira son premier long-format Hymns to the Moon le 22 mars via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Hymn To The Moon
2. The Tempest
3. A Knight's Death
4. Nemesis
5. A Graveyard In My Soul
6. Minotaur
7. The Kraken
|
|»
|Le one-man band TONIC BREED (Groove/Thrash, Norvège) va rééditer Outsold (2014) cet automne et bénéficiera d'une meilleure production et d'un mastering amélioré. Un morceau sera dévoilé chaque mois. Tracklist :
1. Strife
2. Fifth Estate
3. Bad Company
4. Blackened Mind
5. Outsold
6. Rebellious Tendencies
7. Borregaard
8. There's Just One Escape
|
|»
|BELUSHI SPEED BALL (Thrash/Crossover, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Stellkira le 10 mai en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. My Favorite Color Is Pizza
2. This is the Peak
3. Eels and Escalators
4. Get to the Point
5. Glass Bones and Paper Skin IV
6. The Adventures of Rick and Mortarion
7. Garth, Let My Family Go
8. Griffith Did Literally Everything Wrong
9. The Hash Slinging Slasher
10. The Accountant's Due (Stab the Katana)
11. Tater Tot Eyes
|
|»
|HORNS (Black Metal, Pologne) vient de sortir son nouvel album Oświecenie sur Putrid Cult. Tracklist :
1. Twoja kara wieczność trwa
2. Oświecenie
3. Nienasycony głód
4. Krzyk rozdartych dusz
5. Śmierć jest nagrodą
6. Nicość
7. Niech wiatr was ukoi (Niech zdycha ta kurwa)
|
|»
|MEISTER LEONHARDT (Black Metal, Russie) sortira son nouveau disque Thanatopoeia le 21 mars chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Bliss Of Impermanence
2. Defossion Transcendence
3. Malevolence Supreme
4. Quiescence In Throes
5. Fulcurm
6. Tomb Ore
7. The Imago Paradigm
8. Taphotaxis
|
|»
|TOXIKULL (Heavy/Speed, Portugal) a sorti son nouvel opus Under the Southern Light vendredi dernier via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Night Shadows
2. Around The World
3. Under The Southern Light
4. Battle Dogs
5. Ritual Blade
6. Ghost Of A Dream
7. Knights Of Leather
8. Going Back Home
9. They Are Falling
10. Filhos Do Metal
|
|»
|ORDER OF NOSFERAT (Black Metal/Dungeon Synth, Allemagne/Finlande) sortira son nouvel album The Absence of Grace le 21 mars sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Behold the Rising Horrors
2. Floating with the Ravaged Ones
3. In This Solitude We Dwell
4. Devoured by Lurking Shadows
5. Scratch out my Face on Every Portrait
6. Under the Sinister Shroud of Isolation
7. The Absence of Grace
8. Blood Stains the Fallen Snow
9. Cruelty Bestowed Revelation
10. Remain in Everlasting Silence
|
|
