(Lien direct) ORDER OF NOSFERAT (Black Metal/Dungeon Synth, Allemagne/Finlande) sortira son nouvel album The Absence of Grace le 21 mars sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :



1. Behold the Rising Horrors

2. Floating with the Ravaged Ones

3. In This Solitude We Dwell

4. Devoured by Lurking Shadows

5. Scratch out my Face on Every Portrait

6. Under the Sinister Shroud of Isolation

7. The Absence of Grace

8. Blood Stains the Fallen Snow

9. Cruelty Bestowed Revelation

10. Remain in Everlasting Silence



