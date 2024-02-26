chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
88 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
March of Scylla
 March of Scylla - Dark Myth... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Campaign for Musical Destruction Tour 2024
 Campaign for Musical Destru... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Sigh
Sigh - (I)
Par Sagamore		   
Les news du 24 Février 2024
 Les news du 24 Février 2024... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Infernal Execrator
 Infernal Execrator - Diabol... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Savage
 Savage - Demo 1 (Démo) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Shitstorm
 Shitstorm - Only In Dade (C)
Par Yz		   
Les news du 20 Février 2024
 Les news du 20 Février 2024... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Knoll
 Knoll - As Spoken (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Dødheimsgard (DHG)
 Dødheimsgard (DHG) - Black ... (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
...and Oceans
 ...and Oceans - Cosmic Worl... (C)
Par Tosh		   
Aūkels
 Aūkels - Meddjan sklāit ten (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Benediction
 Benediction - Subconscious ... (C)
Par Intraveinous		   
Eggs Of Gomorrh
 Eggs Of Gomorrh - Wombspreader (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Monolyth + Përl + Nemost
 Monolyth + Përl + Nemost - (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Kaos 696 Winter War 2024
 Kaos 696 Winter War 2024 - ... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Within The Ruins
 Within The Ruins - Creature (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Abject Mentor
 Abject Mentor - Abominaciones (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Brutal Avengers
 Brutal Avengers - Chapter I... (C)
Par indy		   

Les news du 26 Février 2024

News
Les news du 26 Février 2024 Bleak Sanctuary - Vltimas - Compress - Decrowned - As the Sun Falls - Undertakers - Moon Incarnate - Tonic Breed - Belushi Speed Ball - Horns - Meister Leonhardt - Toxikull - Order of Nosferat
»
(Lien direct)
BLEAK SANCTUARY (Melodic Progressive Death Metal, Allemagne) vient de sortir son premier full-length The Dark Night of the Soul en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Atonement
2. Cold Winds
3. Fortress
4. Avalanche
5. Ruins
6. Triumph
7. Fernweh
8. Dunkelheit

»
(Lien direct)
VLTIMAS (Blackened Death Metal, USA) a posté le titre "Invictus" issu de son nouvel album Epic qui sort le 15 mars chez Season of Mist. Tracklist :

1. Volens Discordant (1:02)
2. EPIC (4:35)
3. Miserere (3:51)
4. Exercitus Irae (4:01)
5. Mephisto Manifesto
6. Scorcher (03:21)
7. Invictus (5:30)
8. Nature's Fangs (3:52)
9. Spoils of War (5:54)

Durée totale : 37:16

»
(Lien direct)
COMPRESS (Black Metal, USA) propose en écoute à cette adresse le morceau "Formosus" qui figurera sur son premier EP The Final Level of Consciousness prévu le 15 mars via Eternal Death. Tracklist :

1. Fissured Cosmos [5:18]
2. The Final Level of Consciousness [6:00]
3. Formosus [4:18]
4. Damnatio Memoriae [6:21]

»
(Lien direct)
DECROWNED (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Persona Non Grata sur Rockshots Records. Tracklist :

1. Folklore pt.1 (intro) - 0:48
2. Mouth Leaks Black - 4:20
3. Rainworld - 4:16
4. Stonewing - 3:56
5. Mindparasite - 4:44
6. Scarred - 5:02
7. Awaken - 3:30
8. Faceless - 3:50
9. The Bird and The Tree - 4:51
10. The Vigorian Man - 4:09
11. Persona Non Grata - 4:52
12. Folklore pt.2 (outro) - 0;42

Durée totale : 45:05

»
(Lien direct)
AS THE SUN FALLS (Melodic Death Metal, Suisse/Finlande) a posté une vidéo teaser pour le titre "Among the Stars" tiré de son nouveau disque Kaamos à paraître le 3 mai chez Theogonia Records. Tracklist :

01. Indrøø
02. Among the Stars
03. Black Lakes
04. In Forlorn Times
05. The Wanderer
06. Aurora
07. Through Sorrow and Grief
08. Into the Shadows
09. Silver Shining
10. The Great Cold
11. Kaamos

»
(Lien direct)
UNDERTAKERS (Deathcore/Grind, Italie) a publié une reprise des Ramones, "Pet Sematary".

»
(Lien direct)
MOON INCARNATE (Death/Doom, Allemagne) sortira son premier long-format Hymns to the Moon le 22 mars via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Hymn To The Moon
2. The Tempest
3. A Knight's Death
4. Nemesis
5. A Graveyard In My Soul
6. Minotaur
7. The Kraken

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band TONIC BREED (Groove/Thrash, Norvège) va rééditer Outsold (2014) cet automne et bénéficiera d'une meilleure production et d'un mastering amélioré. Un morceau sera dévoilé chaque mois. Tracklist :

1. Strife
2. Fifth Estate
3. Bad Company
4. Blackened Mind
5. Outsold
6. Rebellious Tendencies
7. Borregaard
8. There's Just One Escape

»
(Lien direct)
BELUSHI SPEED BALL (Thrash/Crossover, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Stellkira le 10 mai en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. My Favorite Color Is Pizza
2. This is the Peak
3. Eels and Escalators
4. Get to the Point
5. Glass Bones and Paper Skin IV
6. The Adventures of Rick and Mortarion
7. Garth, Let My Family Go
8. Griffith Did Literally Everything Wrong
9. The Hash Slinging Slasher
10. The Accountant's Due (Stab the Katana)
11. Tater Tot Eyes

»
(Lien direct)
HORNS (Black Metal, Pologne) vient de sortir son nouvel album Oświecenie sur Putrid Cult. Tracklist :

1. Twoja kara wieczność trwa
2. Oświecenie
3. Nienasycony głód
4. Krzyk rozdartych dusz
5. Śmierć jest nagrodą
6. Nicość
7. Niech wiatr was ukoi (Niech zdycha ta kurwa)

»
(Lien direct)
MEISTER LEONHARDT (Black Metal, Russie) sortira son nouveau disque Thanatopoeia le 21 mars chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Bliss Of Impermanence
2. Defossion Transcendence
3. Malevolence Supreme
4. Quiescence In Throes
5. Fulcurm
6. Tomb Ore
7. The Imago Paradigm
8. Taphotaxis

»
(Lien direct)
TOXIKULL (Heavy/Speed, Portugal) a sorti son nouvel opus Under the Southern Light vendredi dernier via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Night Shadows
2. Around The World
3. Under The Southern Light
4. Battle Dogs
5. Ritual Blade
6. Ghost Of A Dream
7. Knights Of Leather
8. Going Back Home
9. They Are Falling
10. Filhos Do Metal

»
(Lien direct)
ORDER OF NOSFERAT (Black Metal/Dungeon Synth, Allemagne/Finlande) sortira son nouvel album The Absence of Grace le 21 mars sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Behold the Rising Horrors
2. Floating with the Ravaged Ones
3. In This Solitude We Dwell
4. Devoured by Lurking Shadows
5. Scratch out my Face on Every Portrait
6. Under the Sinister Shroud of Isolation
7. The Absence of Grace
8. Blood Stains the Fallen Snow
9. Cruelty Bestowed Revelation
10. Remain in Everlasting Silence
Thrasho Keyser
26 Février 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Meister Leonhardt
 Meister Leonhardt
Black Metal - Russie		   
Order of Nosferat
 Order of Nosferat
Black Metal Mélodique / Dungeon Synth - Allemagne / Finlande		   
Vltimas
 Vltimas
2015 - International		   
Campaign for Musical Destruction Tour 2024
Master + Napalm Death + Pri...
Lire le live report
Woods of Infinity
The Northern Throne (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Savage
Demo 1 (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Shitstorm
Only In Dade
Lire la chronique
Ild
Kvern
Lire la chronique
Apparition
Apparition (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Soul Incursion
Eternal Darkness (EP)
Lire la chronique
Fetid Zombie
Where Worms Craw (EP)
Lire la chronique
Jarhead Fertilizer
Carceral Warfare
Lire la chronique
...and Oceans
Cosmic World Mother
Lire la chronique
Knoll
As Spoken
Lire la chronique
Tomb Mold
Aperture Of Body (EP)
Lire la chronique
Aūkels
Meddjan sklāit ten
Lire la chronique
Torture Rack
Primeval Onslaught
Lire la chronique
Plague Of The Fallen
Amongst The Rats
Lire la chronique
Farsot
Life Promised Death
Lire la chronique
Dismo
The Achitect of Chaos
Lire la chronique
Monolyth + Përl + Nemost
Lire le live report
Benediction
Subconscious Terror
Lire la chronique
Near Death Experience
Brief is the Light
Lire la chronique
Gosudar / Malignant Altar
Gosudar / Malignant Altar (...
Lire la chronique
Abject Mentor
Abominaciones
Lire la chronique
Sardonic Witchery
Barbaric Evil Power
Lire la chronique
L7
Bricks Are Heavy
Lire la chronique
Darkspace
Dark Space -II
Lire la chronique
Mind Conflict
Temple of God
Lire la chronique
Tweedledead
Infernotes
Lire la chronique
Hulder
The Eternal Fanfare (EP)
Lire la chronique
Infernal Execrator
Diabolatry
Lire la chronique
Ignis Mortis
Haeresis Maleficarum (EP)
Lire la chronique