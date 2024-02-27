»

SUMMONER'S CIRCLE (Progressive Doom/Death/Black, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Irreverence of the Cross" issu de son nouvel opus Cult prévu le 24 mai via Black Lion Records. Tracklist :



1. Apostle's Dogma

2. Cult of the Dead

3. Shroud of Humanity

4. Irreverence of the Cross

5. Thirst of the Vulture

6. Profit of Death

7. Dogmatic Defilings



