Les news du 27 Février 2024
News
Les news du 27 Février 2024 Magistraal - Veriteras - Acathexis - The Bleak Picture - Summoner's Circle - Darkestrah - Mindz Eye - Atrexial - Endless Loss - Beenkerver - Dodsferd - Nogothula
|MAGISTRAAL (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier EP Fantoom van de Deemsterburcht le 14 avril en auto-production (numérique) et en physique via un split vinyle sur Zwaertgevegt. Tracklist :
1. Waar leed zich eeuwig voedt [5:21]
2. Mijn brandend licht [11:29]
3. Fantoom van de Deemsterburcht [4:37]
|VERITERAS (Melodic Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus The Dark Horizon le 11 avril en auto-production. Tracklist :
1 - Certainty
2 - Celestial Darkness
3 - Abyss
4 - Last Rites
5 - Sanctuary
6 - Manufactured Dreams
7 - Blinding
8 - Retrograde
9 - Light in the Darkness
|ACATHEXIS (Black Metal, Argentine/Belgique/USA) offre le morceau "A Slow, Weary Wind" en écoute ci-dessous. Celui-ci figurera sur le nouveau disque du combo, Immerse, à paraître le 20 mars sur Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :
1. Dreams of Scorched Mirrors [11:39]
2. Adrift in Endless Tides [12:38]
3. The Other [9:37]
4. A Slow, Weary Wind [15:58]
|THE BLEAK PICTURE (Melodic Death/Doom, Finlande) a posté le morceau "Lights of July" issu de son premier longue-durée Meaningless qui sort le 22 mars chez Ardua Music. Tracklist :
1. Prisoner of Your Own Sins
2. Meaningless / Nonsense
3. Misguided (Fortuna's Hand)
4. Stained
5. Truth Divided
6. Lights of July
7. Broken Balance
|SUMMONER'S CIRCLE (Progressive Doom/Death/Black, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Irreverence of the Cross" issu de son nouvel opus Cult prévu le 24 mai via Black Lion Records. Tracklist :
1. Apostle's Dogma
2. Cult of the Dead
3. Shroud of Humanity
4. Irreverence of the Cross
5. Thirst of the Vulture
6. Profit of Death
7. Dogmatic Defilings
|DARKESTRAH (Epic Black/Folk, Kirghizistan/Allemagne) a dévoilé le morceau-titre de son prochain album Nomad à venir le 29 mars sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Journey Through Blue Nothingness [2:12]
2. Kök-Oy [8:00]
3. Nomad [9:29]
4. Destroyer of Obstacles [9:28]
5. Quest for the Soul [9:43]
6. The Dream of Kojojash [4:51]
7. A Dream That Omens Death [1:45]
|MINDZ EYE (Hardcore, USA) a dévoilé un extrait de son premier album à paraître prochainement. Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "Ill At Ease".
|ATREXIAL (Black/Death, Espagne) a signé sur Non Serviam Records pour la sortie le 22 mars d'un nouvel opus baptisé The Serpent Abomination.
|ENDLESS LOSS (Black/Death/Crust, Australie) propose en écoute à cette adresse le titre "Grave Subjugation" extrait de son premier long-format Traversing the Mephitic Artery prévu le 25 mars via Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :
01. Oppugned Sentience (Intro)
02. Nexus Webs Of Malefic Prescience
03. Vertiginous Depths Of Unchained Hedonism
04. Grave Subjugation
05. Looming Ire
06. Mouldering Resurrection
07. Traversing The Mephitic Artery
08. Sepulchre Of Violent Consummation
09. Impenitent Draconian Triumph
|Le one-man band BEENKERVER (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel album De Rode Weduwe à venir le 1er mars sur Vendetta Records. Tracklist :
De Rode Weduwe
Breng Mij Haar Hoofd
Vel Over Been
Vergane Rozen
Haar Wraak Is Prachtig
Oktober
De Biecht Van Een Blinde
|DODSFERD (Black Metal, Grèce) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album Wrath qui sortira le 10 mai via Hypnotic Dirge Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Restoration Of Justice
2. Decay Of Sanity
3. Raging Lust Of Creation
4. Spiritual Lethargy
5. Heaven Drops With Human Filth
6. Failure Ablaze In Your Existence
7. Back To My Homeland… A Beast In Calm (vinyl bonus)
|NOGOTHULA (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne un extrait de son premier album Telluric Sepsis prévu pour le 19 avril prochain.
