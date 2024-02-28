»

(Lien direct) DEATHLIKE DAWN (Black Metal, Pologne) a sorti hier son nouvel album Among the Graves of the Archetypes sur Putrid Cult. Tracklist :



1. A Monument I Shall Raise in Flame

2. Plutonic Ether

3. Forked Tongues of Eternal Fire

4. Darkly Treads the Twilight

5. In Tenebrous Depths, a Transfiguration

6. Dew and Blood



<a href="https://deathlikedawn.bandcamp.com/album/among-the-graves-of-the-archetypes">Among the Graves of the Archetypes de Deathlike Dawn</a>