TINA TURNER FRAISEUR
 TINA TURNER FRAISEUR - (I)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Savage
 Savage - Demo 1 (Démo) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 24 Février 2024
 Les news du 24 Février 2024... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Apparition
 Apparition - Apparition (Dé... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
March of Scylla
 March of Scylla - Dark Myth... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Campaign for Musical Destruction Tour 2024
 Campaign for Musical Destru... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
Sigh
Sigh - (I)
Par Sagamore		   
Infernal Execrator
 Infernal Execrator - Diabol... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Shitstorm
 Shitstorm - Only In Dade (C)
Par Yz		   
Les news du 20 Février 2024
 Les news du 20 Février 2024... (N)
Par Niktareum		   
Knoll
 Knoll - As Spoken (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Dødheimsgard (DHG)
 Dødheimsgard (DHG) - Black ... (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
...and Oceans
 ...and Oceans - Cosmic Worl... (C)
Par Tosh		   
Aūkels
 Aūkels - Meddjan sklāit ten (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Benediction
 Benediction - Subconscious ... (C)
Par Intraveinous		   
Eggs Of Gomorrh
 Eggs Of Gomorrh - Wombspreader (C)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 28 Février 2024

News
Les news du 28 Février 2024 Dead Flesh - Olamot - Stormhunter - Daemoniac - Voraath - Ater - Angmodnes - Antagonyze - Pvrs - Deathlike Dawn
»
(Lien direct)
DEAD FLESH (Deathcore, Angleterre) sortira son premier EP Dehumanise le 28 avril en auto-production. Tracklist :

01. Born into the Meat Grinder
02. Sick
03. Bodies upon Bodies
04. Swallowing Nails
05. Dead Flesh

»
(Lien direct)
OLAMOT (Brutal Death, Italie) sortira son premier long-format Path of Divinity le 29 avril via
Lethal Scissor Records. Tracklist :

01. Eternal Sorrow (Intro)
02. Everlasting Chains Of Darkness
03. Human Cloning Facilities
04. Where Chaos Reigns
05. Behold the Highest Throne
06. Adrenochrome
07. Soul Harvest
08. Luciferic Allegiance
09. All Seeing Eye

»
(Lien direct)
STORMHUNTER (Power Metal, Allemagne) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Vagabond" tiré de son nouvel album Best Before: Death, le premier en dix ans, prévu le 21 mars sur MDD Records. Tracklist :

01. Morituri Te Salutant (Instr.)
02. Reaper
03. Altar Of Illusions
04. Nightmare
05. Fallen Angel
06. Death
07. Empty Shell
08. Vagabond
09. Berceau De L'Enfer
10. War Is Peace
11. A Mourning In August (Instr.)

»
(Lien direct)
DAEMONIAC (Death Metal, Italie) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "False Prophecies" extrait de son nouveau disque Visions of the Nightside à venir le 12 mars chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

1. The Deamon Beast
2. Into Damnation
3. War in Heaven
4. False Prophecies
5. Fall From Grace
6. The God's Fault
7. Lord of Immolation
8. Visions of the Nighside

»
(Lien direct)
VORAATH (Sci-Fi Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier full-length Vol 1: The Hymn of the Hunters le 17 juin via Exitus Stratagem Records. Tracklist :

1 - Into Perdition - 1:29
2 - The Road to Samm Hill - 4:45
3 - Waypoint Orion - 4:45
4 - Terminus Rift - 4:56
5 - Dreadborn - 5:12
6 - The Barrens - 6:16
7 - Judas Blood and Vultures - 5:45
8 - The Leviathans Keep - 4:35
9 - Dirge Colony - 5:39
10 - The God-Killer Saga - 5:56
11 - Sirenhead - 4:54
12 - Pyrrhic - 3:53

Durée totale : 58:11

»
(Lien direct)
ATER (Extreme Metal, Chili) sortira son nouvel album Somber le 19 avril sur Torque Records. Tracklist :

1. Striges
2. Descending
3. Somber
4. Through The Portal
5. Igris Immortalis
6. Shrine
7. Sæculi Fine
8. Solitude

»
(Lien direct)
ANGMODNES (Funeral Doom, Pays-Bas) offre son premier longue-durée Rot of the Soul en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 1er mars chez Meuse Music Records et Tragedy Productions. Tracklist :

01. Beneath
02. The Hours
03. Agony Of The Sun
04. Stagnant
05. Rot Of The Soul

»
(Lien direct)
ANTAGONYZE (Death Metal, Chili) sortira son nouvel opus Interpretations of the Unknown Wilderness le 19 avril via Chaos Records. Tracklist :

1. Forest Whisper
2. Interior Entity
3. Inside Journey
4. Deadly Sorrow
5. Unknown Wilderness
6. Paradoxical Panic Essence
7. Echoes From Soul
8. Hidden Wisdom
9. Shiny Dark Star
10. Segregado

»
(Lien direct)
PVRS (Atmospheric Sludge/Post-Metal, Belgique) a sorti son premier long-format Solstice au début du mois en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Shadow
2. Ablaze
3. Echoes
4. God
5. Solstice
6. Tomorrow
7. To Dust
8. Disapear

»
(Lien direct)
DEATHLIKE DAWN (Black Metal, Pologne) a sorti hier son nouvel album Among the Graves of the Archetypes sur Putrid Cult. Tracklist :

1. A Monument I Shall Raise in Flame
2. Plutonic Ether
3. Forked Tongues of Eternal Fire
4. Darkly Treads the Twilight
5. In Tenebrous Depths, a Transfiguration
6. Dew and Blood

Thrasho Keyser
28 Février 2024

