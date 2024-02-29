»

(Lien direct) WOUNDS (Technical Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "The Archfiend's Apothecary" extrait de son premier long-format Ruin à venir le 15 mars sur Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :



1. Of Ruin

2. The Archfiend's Apothecary

3. Doom Incarnate

4. In the Maw of the Beast

5. Birth of a New Light

6. Dismember and Devour

7. Zoophagist

8. Ready Your Mind for the Grind

9. Bent on Disaster



